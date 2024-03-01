Pros Overall cost: EV drivers save money on fuel, road tax and congestion charges, making electric cars cheaper in the long run Free parking: free parking is available for EVs in some towns and cities Cheaper vehicle excise duty (VED): there’s currently no VED on EVs. But VED will be charged on EVs from 2025, with the first year costing just £10 Environmental factor: EVs are greener and more energy efficient than petrol or diesel cars Convenience: electric car parking spaces allow you to charge your car while it’s parked (i.e. at the supermarket). With a petrol or diesel car, you have to stop at a petrol station to fill up Performance: once viewed as slow and sluggish, electric cars now offer impressive torque and acceleration The future: you won’t be able to buy a new petrol or diesel car after 2035

Cons Upfront cost: electric cars are more expensive to buy than petrol/diesel cars, and you’ll have to pay even more if you want a charging point at home Range anxiety: EVs only go so far until they need charging. Even rapid chargers take longer to charge than filling up with petrol Disjointed charging system: there are more than 30 different EV charging providers in the UK, with most requiring a different app, login or subscription More costly to insure: claims costs are higher due to expensive parts and technology and a lack of skilled technicians Car tax is due to go up: after 2025, from the second year of registration, EV drivers will pay the standard VED rate (currently £180), and the Expensive Car Supplement exemption will end