Electric and hybrid car drivers typically have the same car insurance options as petrol or diesel car owners regarding coverage levels. But electric vehicle (EV) drivers should look for a policy tailored to their needs that includes cover for the battery and charging cables and recovery to a charging point if the car runs out of charge.
EV insurance can be more expensive than insurance for petrol or diesel cars, with some providers not offering EV coverage at all.
This guide will tell you everything you need to know about insuring your electric car.
What is electric car insurance?
Insurance for electric cars works in the same way as insurance for petrol or diesel cars. You can choose from three levels of cover: third party, third party fire and theft, and fully comprehensive. If you need to make a claim, the process is the same.
Electric car insurance often costs more than standard car insurance. The main reason for this is electric cars tend to be more expensive to buy. In addition, their rapid acceleration means they’re at a higher risk of being involved in an accident, and parts can be more expensive to repair or replace. There are also additional types of cover EV drivers need, so this can push up the price too.
Third party cover
Third party insurance is the minimum level of car insurance you need to legally drive on UK roads. But as it’s insurance for third parties, it only pays out for claims made by other people, such as your passengers or the drivers of other cars that were involved in an accident. Third party insurance won’t cover damage to your car or your medical bills if you’re injured.
Third party, fire and theft cover
Third party, fire and theft insurance provides cover for third parties (other people and their vehicles) but will also cover your car if it’s stolen or damaged in a fire. It won’t, however, pay out if you’re injured or your car needs repairing after an accident.
Fully comprehensive cover
Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car in many scenarios, not just when others are at fault. This can include accidents, vandalism or damage from natural events, such as storms and floods.
Beyond accident-related damage, comprehensive insurance provides coverage if your car is stolen or damaged due to fire. Many comprehensive policies offer some form of personal injury cover, assisting with medical costs if you’re hurt in an accident. They may also provide compensation if your personal possessions inside the car are damaged or stolen.
Are there any specific add-ons with insurance for electric cars?
Electric car insurance includes (or has the option to add on) certain types of cover designed for EVs, as the following table shows.
How much is electric car insurance?
According to NimbleFins, the average cost of EV car insurance is about £654 per year for the most popular electric car models in the UK. But researchers found premiums are highly variable from one car to the next, with quotes ranging from £400 to more than £1,000 per year.
But in some cases, electric car insurance can cost much more. According to some reports, electric car drivers are facing “soaring” insurance costs, with some drivers paying more than double the premiums for diesel and petrol cars. One news article quoted a Tesla Model Y driver who found their annual insurance had gone up from £1,200 to more than £5,000.
Meanwhile, the Confused.com car insurance price index found that car insurance cost an average of £924 in Q3 2023, up from £586 in Q3 2022. Analysis of the figures found that EV drivers saw a 72 per cent increase in premiums, compared to just 29 per cent for petrol/diesel cars.
Electric cars can be more expensive to insure because:
- EVs tend to have higher list prices than petrol or diesel cars
- EVs have higher repair costs
- Cover for batteries and charging cables pushes up premiums
- Claims for EVs are statistically higher value
- EVs have software and technology that’s expensive to repair/replace
- A lack of skilled technicians pushes up claims costs
- There’s a lack of historical claims data on which to base premiums
Are there ways to reduce electric insurance premiums?
Much of the advice about ways to reduce standard car insurance premiums also applies to electric car drivers.
Here are some ways to cut the cost of cover:
- Choose an electric car in a low insurance group
- Pay your annual premium up front (don’t pay monthly)
- Buy your car insurance 15 to 29 days before your renewal date
- Don’t accept the auto-renewal quote from your existing provider without shopping around
- Build a no-claims discount by not claiming unless it’s absolutely necessary
- Drive carefully to avoid motoring convictions
- Consider adding a named driver to your policy (especially if you’re a young driver and the named driver is older)
- Be selective with your optional extras
- Consider black box insurance if you’re a young or inexperienced driver
- Shop around for cover using price comparison and cashback websites
Do all providers offer insurance for electric cars?
Most mainstream insurance companies offer electric car insurance, but this situation is constantly changing.
If you want to insure a Tesla, the Tesla UK website directs drivers to Direct Line. It offers three levels of Tesla insurance: third party fire and theft, comprehensive and comprehensive plus. All cover levels include Direct Line’s EV bundle, which offers discounts on home and public charging and parking.
Direct Line is not on price comparison sites.
Adrian Flux – a broker – is also not on price comparison sites. It covers all electric cars on the market.
For most electric car drivers, using our price comparison tool powered by Moneysupermarket.com is the best way to find which providers will insure their vehicle at a decent price.