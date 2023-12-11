Menu Close

Flow car insurance review

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated December 11, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this review

  • What car insurance cover is offered by Flow?
  • Flow car insurance policies at a glance
  • Flow car insurance optional extras
  • How to claim with Flow car insurance
  • How to cancel Flow car insurance
  • How to contact Flow car insurance
  • Flow car insurance customer reviews
  • What Defaqto rating does Flow car insurance have?
  • How does Flow compare to its competitors?
  • Conclusion
  • FAQs

A relatively new entrant to the car insurance market, Flow Insurance was launched by LV in 2020, as a response to the ‘new normal’ brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Its main product is a car insurance subscription that allows you the flexibility to reconsider your policy on a monthly basis. However, for anyone that wants something longer-term, Flow also offers annual cover.

Although it’s only been around for a few years, it has an ‘Excellent’ rating on Trustpilot, a five-star review for its annual policy on Defaqto, and won Best Newcomer at the 2022 Insurance Choice Awards.

Read on for our Flow car insurance review, including how it works, what it offers, and what its customers think of its service.

What car insurance cover is offered by Flow?

Instead of policies based on the level of cover they provide, Flow offers car insurance based on when you pay your premium. 

Flow Monthly car insurance

With Flow Monthly car insurance, you get comprehensive cover paid for on a month-by-month basis. This means you can cancel your cover at any time, with no administration fees. 

Every three months, you will be given a guaranteed price for that period, based on your circumstances. This means how much you are paying a month may go up or down every three months. For example, if you make a claim during one three-month period, your premium will likely increase at the next three-month price window. However, Flow has rules about the maximum your monthly premium can increase by, but no limit on how much it can fall.

One of the notable features of Flow Monthly is that it doesn’t take into consideration your no-claims bonus when you get a quote, but just your driving history and individual circumstances. Flow says this is to simplify the quote process. 

Similarly, you won’t build a traditional no-claims discount with Flow Monthly car insurance. Instead, Flow can give you written confirmation of any claim-free years you’ve built-up under your monthly subscription. But there is no guarantee other insurers will accept this as proof of a bonus. 

With a Flow Monthly car insurance plan, you’ll be covered for:

  • Injuries to other people: if you injure someone in an accident, your insurance will cover any claims made against you
  • Damage to other people’s property: your policy will cover you for up to £20 million for damage to other people’s property
  • Fire damage: if your vehicle is damaged in a fire, lightning, or an explosion, you can make a claim up to its market value
  • Theft: if you car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft, you can make a claim up to its market value
  • Damage to your car: if your car is damaged in an accident, you can make a claim up to its market value
  • Manufacturer-fitted in-car equipment: you can make an unlimited claim to replace or repair any in-car equipment fitted by the car’s manufacturer when it was first registered
  • Aftermarket in-car equipment: you can claim up to £1,000 for any in-car equipment fitted after your car was made
  • Replacement locks and keys: you can claim for replacement locks and any ignition devices, as long as they weren’t left in the car, or immediate proximity of the car, when stolen
  • Use by the motor trade, hotels and car parks: if you car is damaged when at a garage or being parked by a valet, you won’t have to pay your excess
  • Vandalism: if your car is vandalised, you can make a claim for the damage
  • Misfuelling: if you put the wrong fuel in your car, you can get it drained, flushed, and repaired if the engine has been damaged
  • Uninsured drivers: if you’ve been hit by an uninsured driver, you won’t pay your excess if the accident isn’t your fault
  • Windscreen and window glass: you can claim for repairs to your windscreen and window glass, including sun-roofs
  • Onward travel: if you are unable to drive your car because of an insured event, and you are more than 25 miles from where you started, you can claim up to £500 for alternative transport or accommodation
  • Child car seats: you can get your child car seat replaced following an accident, even if it doesn’t look damaged
  • European cover: get the minimum compulsory cover required in the country you are driving in for up to 30 days per subscription month, but no more than 180 days per calendar year
  • Personal accident: you or your partner can claim up to £10,000 for death or eligible injury following an accident
  • Medical expenses: you can claim up to £250 for any medical expenses following an accident in your car
  • Road rage expenses: if you, your partner, or any other named drivers are assaulted following an accident, you can claim up to £500
  • Aggravated car theft expenses: if you, your partner or any other named drivers are physically assaulted during an aggravated car theft, you can claim up to £500
  • Personal belongings: you can claim up to £300 for any personal belongings lost or damaged due to an accident, fire, theft or attempted theft, excluding money, stamps, tickets, documents, tools and some other items
  • Lifetime guarantee on repairs: any repairs carried out by recommended garages are guaranteed for life, as long as you own the car

Flow Annual car insurance

Flow Annual car insurance is the more familiar product for most motorists. It is a comprehensive policy that you pay for annually. 

Unlike the monthly subscription, any no-claims bonus you have built-up during your driving history will be applied to your premium. Similarly, you’ll be able to get proof of your no-claims history with Flow at the end of your policy.

Flow Annual car insurance includes most of what’s found in the Monthly policy, as well as:

  • European cover: you’ll receive the same level of cover driving in Europe as you have in the UK, for a maximum of 180 days in a calendar year
  • Uninsured drivers: you won’t have to pay your excess, nor will you lose your no-claims bonus, if you are in an accident with an uninsured driver and it isn’t your fault
  • Vandalism: if your car is vandalised, you won’t have to pay your excess, nor will you lose your no-claims bonus, as long as you report it to the police and provide Flow with a crime reference number
  • New car replacement: if you’ve had your car for less than a year, and are the first registered keeper, and the cost of repairing the car is more than 50 per cent of its list price, or it is stolen and not recovered, you can get a like-for-like replacement
  • Driving other cars: if eligible, you can drive other cars on your Flow Annual car insurance, with third party cover in place
  • Guaranteed hire car: with an annual policy, you get a guaranteed hire car included as standard. This means you can get a temporary replacement vehicle when your car is being repaired at an approved garage 
  • Motor legal protection: the annual policy includes cover for legal costs up to £100,000, if you need to pursue an uninsured driver for losses you’ve sustained in a non-fault accident, or in the event of a motor prosecution or court case following an incident

Unless you add the Family Package, the Flow Annual car insurance policy doesn’t include child seat cover, aftermarket in-car equipment cover, or onward travel expenses.

Flow car insurance policies at a glance

Flow MonthlyFlow Annual
Age rangeAllAll
Level of coverComprehensiveComprehensive
Injuries to other peopleYesYes
Damage to other people’s propertyYesYes
TheftYesYes
Fire damageYesYes
Repairs to your own car following accidentYesYes
Motor legal protectionOptionalYes
Your medical expensesUp to £250 in medical expenses Up to £500 if you or your partner are physically assaulted following an accident, or in an aggravated car theft Personal accident claims up to £10,000Up to £250 in medical expenses Up to £500 if you or your partner are physically assaulted following an accident, or in an aggravated car theft Personal accident claims up to £10,000
Driving other carsNoYes (if eligible, third party cover only)
Breakdown coverNoOptional
Courtesy car coverOptional hire carHire car included
Hire car coverOptionalYes
Windscreen replacementYesYes
Personal belongingsUp to £300Up to £300
Replacement locks and keysYesYes
Protected no-claims bonusNoOptional
Cancellation fee£0£40

Flow car insurance optional extras

  • Family package: if you have an Annual policy, you can add the family package for an extra £6 a year. This includes the child car seat, aftermarket in-car equipment, and onward travel benefits found in the Monthly policy
  • Breakdown cover: if you have an Annual policy, you can add breakdown cover, starting at £32 a year. You can pick from local, national and European cover
  • Protected no-claims discount: if you have an Annual policy, you can choose to protect your no-claims bonus. This means, no matter how many claims you make, your discount won’t be affected. You must have four or more years of a bonus built-up to be eligible
  • Guaranteed hire car: if you have a Monthly policy, you can add on hire car cover for an extra £2 a month
  • Motor legal expenses: if you have a Monthly policy, you can purchase motor legal protection for an extra £2 a month

How to claim with Flow car insurance

If you need to make a car insurance claim through Flow, whether you have a Monthly subscription or an Annual policy, you should:

  • Check that everyone is safe and secure: this includes yourself, passengers in your car, and any third parties involved in the accident 
  • Exchange details with the other driver(s), and make notes: you’ll need to exchange details with those involved, and make a note of any relevant information, such as the location, time of day, and weather conditions
  • Contact Flow as soon as you can: you should call your provider as soon as you can, even if you don’t intend to make a claim. Flow’s line is open 24/7. Call 0330 678 5557 if you are in the UK, or (+44) 1202 848509 if you are ringing from abroad. You can find these numbers through the ‘Make a Claim’ button in your Flow online account
  • Tell Flow what kind of claim you’re making: you’ll need to inform Flow of the kind of claim you need to make
  • Flow will arrange what happens next: your provider will recommend the best course of action, for example, driving to an approved repairer, or waiting for someone to come to you

How to cancel Flow car insurance

To cancel your Flow car insurance policy, you’ll need to log into your account, and select ‘cancel policy’. 

If you want to cancel your Flow Monthly car insurance, you can do so at any time, without paying a fee. However, if you cancel your Annual policy, it will cost the following:

Cancellation periodFee
Within 14 days of your policy start date£0
After 14 days, or if Flow needs to cancel your policy£40

How to contact Flow car insurance

Aside from when making a claim, you control most aspects of your Flow car insurance policy through a self-service online account.

If you do need help, you can email Flow at flowinsurance@lv.co.uk. You will need to provide your full name, post code and vehicle registration. Flow says it will get back to you within 24 hours, but admits that in most cases it will direct you to one of its help pages.  

If you want to make a complaint, meanwhile, you can write to:

Customer Relations Manager
LV=
County Gates
Bournemouth
BH1 2AT

If your complaint is about a new or existing claim, you can also email motorclaims@lv.co.uk.

Flow car insurance customer reviews

Flow Insurance has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of five, based on more than 15,300 reviews.

It’s important to note, however, that these reviews are for Flow Insurance as a whole, and not just its car insurance products. This is because Flow also offers monthly renter’s home insurance alongside its motor policies. 

Of its five-star reviews – which make up 81 per cent of its total ratings – customers were fans of Flow for the simplicity and ease with which you can get a quote, and purchase a policy. There was also praise for Flow’s services when dealing with claims. 

However, the small number of negative reviews did frequently mention frustrations with the online-only nature of Flow’s customer service, especially when it comes to renewals.

icons8-review-96

“I had honestly never heard of Flow so was intrigued when they appeared [at the] top of the comparison site. I saw the reviews and thought all these people can’t be wrong. Went through the setup in a breeze. I was informed all but claims were online based and that was fine with me. My account was easy to setup and the site is well laid out and easy to navigate so all in all another happy customer.”

 

“We were insured with Flow insurance and unfortunately our car was stolen. The service received from Flow from reporting the incident to receiving the cheque has been excellent. The staff we have dealt with have all been very helpful, efficient and a pleasure to deal with. Would definitely recommend them and we will certainly be using them to insure our new car.”

 

“An absent service provider. Flow Insurance has no telephone numbers and can only be contacted via the website, and then that is to only update your policy. My renewal price jumped by 75 per cent this year and I was unable to discuss it with anyone. Shocking customer service, with no means to remedy or sort it out.”

What Defaqto rating does Flow car insurance have?

Alongside its ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating, Flow has the following reviews from Defaqto:

  • Flow Annual car insurance (with and without Family Package): ★★★★★
  • Flow Monthly car insurance: ★★★

How does Flow compare to its competitors?

Provider nameTrustpilot scoreDefaqto score
Flow4.6 stars5 stars (3 stars for Monthly car insurance)
Direct Line3.7 stars5 stars (3 stars for Third party, fire and theft and Essentials)
People’s Choice1.4 stars5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft)
Hastings Direct4.1 stars5 stars (4 stars for Third party, fire and theft, 3 stars for Telematics, 2 stars for Essential)
Admiral Insurance4.4 stars5 stars (4 stars for Telematics, 3 stars for Essential)
Aviva4.0 stars5 stars (3 stars for Third party, fire and theft)
AXA4.3 stars4 stars (5 stars for Plus)
LV=4.5 stars5 stars (3 stars for Third party, fire and theft)
esure3.2 stars5 stars (4 stars for Third party, fire and theft)
Ageas4.1 stars5 stars (3 stars for Essentials, and Telematics)
NFU Mutual4.4 stars5 stars

Conclusion

Flow’s Monthly policy might be the right fit if you need something a bit more permanent than temporary car insurance, but don’t want to commit to an annual policy. 

And its Annual cover has everything you’d expect from a comprehensive policy, with hire car and motor legal protection included as standard.

Both policies also come with fairly substantial personal accident and medical expenses coverage, including payouts if you are assaulted due to an accident.

Its stripped-back approach to customer service, meanwhile, could save you money when it comes to getting a quote. 

However, the lack of no-claims discounts for the Monthly policy may mean it isn’t suitable for more experienced drivers. 

And while Flow is very upfront about the self-service nature of its offering, that could be a red flag if you’re someone who wants to talk to someone on the phone to resolve any issues.

Frequently asked questions about Flow car insurance

Connor Campbell

Contributor

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

