What to do if you forget to tax your car

The official term for car tax (or road tax) is Vehicle Excise Duty (VED).

If you don’t tax your vehicle, you’ll be fined £80. You’ll also have to pay for the time it was not taxed. If you don’t pay the fine, your vehicle could be clamped or crushed, and your car tax debt may be passed to a debt collection agency.

You are not required to pay VED on all cars: if your car was first registered between 1 March 2001 and 31 March 2017, car tax is calculated based on your car’s CO2 emissions. If the emissions are very low (under 100g/km), the VED is £0.

Electric car owners currently don’t pay VED, but this will change in 2025.

However, regardless of whether you need to pay VED, you must renew your car tax yearly.

When your car tax is due, the DVLA will send a reminder – a V11 letter – to the address listed in your vehicle’s V5C logbook. The letter contains a reference number so you can pay your car tax online, at a Post Office or via the DVLA’s 24-hour telephone service (0300 123 4321).

If you do not drive your car and park it somewhere other than on a public road (eg a garage or private parking space), you can register for a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN). This is the only legal way not to tax your car.