Your car can be impounded for a surprisingly long list of reasons, including the following:
Parking illegally
Your car can be clamped or towed to a pound if it’s parked illegally or believed to have been abandoned. Examples include parking near the brow of a hill, opposite a traffic island, too close to a junction or opposite another vehicle if it creates an obstruction.
Trespassing
If you park your car on private land without the landowner’s permission, they can call the police and have your car impounded.
Being uninsured
Your car must be insured to legally drive it in the UK. If you fail to produce valid insurance documents when asked by the police, your car can be impounded.
Being untaxed
Car tax is a legal requirement in the UK. If you can’t prove your car is taxed when asked, the police or NSL, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency’s (DVLA) enforcement arm, can impound your car.
Being unlicensed
An unlicensed car is any vehicle that doesn’t display a valid licence plate or registration. Unlicensed cars can be impounded.
Driving recklessly
Reckless driving, such as speeding or carelessly overtaking, can be enough of a reason for the police to impound your car. The police usually have to warn the driver in the first instance, but only if this is possible.
Getting stolen and then recovered by the police
If your car has been reported stolen and the police find it, they’ll arrange for it to be taken to a pound to keep it safe until you can retrieve it.
Getting in an accident
Police can impound your car after an accident if it’s no longer roadworthy and/or you’re too injured to move it yourself.
Causing an obstruction or hazard
If your parked car is found to be causing an obstruction or a hazard, the police can arrange for it to be taken to the pound. Parking in a dangerous position, such as on zig-zag lines or other pedestrian crossings, can be considered hazardous. If you park opposite or within 10 metres of a junction or over a dropped kerb, you’re considered to be causing an obstruction.