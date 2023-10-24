Impound insurance, also known as compound insurance, is a form of short-term cover for drivers whose car has been seized and impounded by the police. Impounded car insurance policies typically provide cover for 30 days, which is the minimum the police will accept to release your car from the pound. No impounded car insurance policy will cover you for just the day you collect your car from the pound.

You have two options for impound insurance:

Additional impounded car insurance

Additional impounded car insurance is a type of add-on cover. Your car insurance company can add it to your current policy for an additional cost. It’s a good idea to check in with your car insurance company in case impound insurance is already included in your standard cover. If it isn’t, your insurer may sell you this add-on to get your car out of the pound.

Temporary impound release car insurance

Temporary impound-release car insurance is a standalone policy that usually lasts a minimum of 30 days and is designed specifically to cover a car to get it out of the pound and back on the road. Temporary impound-release car insurance is different from standard temporary car insurance, which may not cover your impounded car.

To get either type of impound insurance, you need to be the registered keeper of the impounded car and hold a licence to drive it. Some impounded car insurance policies will only cover drivers aged 21 and over.

You can still get impounded car insurance cover if you’re a learner, but you won’t be able to collect the car from the pound alone. You’ll need to bring someone who is a full licence holder, over 30 years old and has been driving for at least five years. You have to be the one who drives the car from the pound, and before you leave, you’ll have to make sure the learner L plates are clearly displayed on the car.