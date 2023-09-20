Insurance for leased cars

If you are considering insuring a lease car, there are a number of steps you can take in order to get the best deal and/or reduce the cost of your insurance premium. These steps are as follows:

1. Do your research

Looking for the best lease car insurance deal is the same as looking for the best deal for any other financial product. Quotes can vary over a wide range so it is definitely worth shopping around. Do some market research on the best car insurance deals available.

Check comparison sites and remember that you are looking for the most ideal lease car insurance policy for your specific circumstances. This might not necessarily be the cheapest. For further information, check out our car insurance calculator.

2. Think about the car insurance group

This is something that is worth thinking about before deciding on the type of car you want to lease. This is because the vehicle’s insurance group could make a major difference to the cost of insuring a leased car.

Smaller, cheaper cars belonging to lower insurance groups are typically cheaper to insure, while more expensive larger cars will cost more.

3. Add an additional driver

Adding an additional driver to your policy with a good driving history and extensive driving experience will help to reduce the cost of your lease car insurance. Insurers will view this type of driver as safer and therefore cheaper to insure.

However, you must make sure that the additional driver is officially registered as such. Be aware that if you register an additional driver as a main driver on an insurance document you are committing insurance fraud, even if this is a mistake.

Also, car leasing companies are likely to insist that the main driver on the leasing agreement and the main driver on the corresponding car insurance document are one and the same. This is because the person with the lease agreement is the person with the financial interest in the car and as such should be the insurance policy holder.

4. Use telematics

Also known as ‘black box insurance’, telematics is a type of car insurance that is based on your driving behaviour. With your permission, an insurance company will professionally install a GPS device in your car that transmits real-time information about your driving. Your insurer will then use this information to decide on your insurance premium. Telematics will typically take into account the following metrics:

Braking

Steering

Speed

Times of the day driving

Cornering

Mileage

Provided you are a good careful driver, using telematics will help to reduce your insurance bill. Many insurers also offer discounts if you develop a good track record.

5. Change your payment terms

When insuring a leased car, consider purchasing your car insurance annually in the form of a one-off payment. When you pay in monthly instalments, you are taking out a 12-month loan with the insurance company. You will have to pay interest on the amount borrowed, which increases the total amount paid. As a result, a one-off annual payment in advance is cheaper by comparison because you don’t pay interest.

Also, insurers will typically set a compulsory excess, but you can also decide on an additional voluntary excess in exchange for a reduction in your insurance bill. Remember though that you will be expected to pay that excess on any future insurance claim, regardless of who is at fault.