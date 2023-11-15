Can you insure a car you don't own?

There are many reasons you might want to drive, and therefore insure, a car you don’t own, whether it’s over the short or long term.

With road taxes, maintenance costs and the cost of buying the car itself, owning an automobile can be expensive, so you might not want or be able to spend the money involved. If you don’t need to use a car much, you might not think it’s worth the cost or hassle, or find it sustainable from an environmental perspective.

You might have an emergency where you need to borrow a vehicle, or you might need to drive for a one-off event, such as moving house or going on holiday.

If you’re a new or young driver, the cost of owning and insuring a car could be unaffordable. You might want to drive your parents’ car instead, or you might not have anywhere you can park or keep one safely. You might also need to be insured on a car while you’re learning to drive.

Despite the financial benefits and the fact you don’t have to do much of the work involved in owning a vehicle, there could be downsides to driving someone else’s car. Taking out an insurance policy on a car you don’t own can be more expensive than if you owned it, and as the car’s not yours, you might not be able to use it whenever and for whatever you like.

You may also not be as familiar with it as a vehicle you own and drive frequently, so you could be more likely to have an accident.