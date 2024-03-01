Whether you’re locked out of your home or simply need to take a break during a long drive, there are many reasons why you might take a nap in your vehicle. But is it illegal to sleep in your car?
Our guide to sleeping in your car takes a look at when and where you can have a backseat kip, what the rules are for driving with a sleeping disorder and whether the disorder affects your car insurance.
Can I sleep in my car legally?
Most of the time it’s legal to sleep in your car. In fact, Rule 91 of the Highway Code implicitly recommends it when you’re feeling tired:
“If you feel sleepy, stop in a safe place. Do not stop in an emergency area or on a hard shoulder of a motorway.”
As you can see, however, Rule 91 also states that you can’t stop just anywhere. To make sure you’re on the right side of the law when sleeping in your car, you should be:
- Safely parked: as long as you’re obeying the parking rules of the area in which you’ve stopped and aren’t causing an obstruction, it should be legal to sleep in your car. For example, you shouldn’t nap on double yellow lines, in front of driveways or in car parks with maximum stay limits
- Not under the influence: you shouldn’t sleep in your car if you’ve drunk enough to be above the drink-drive limit or if you’ve taken any illegal drugs
Why would I sleep in my car?
Although it might not be your first choice, there are more than a few reasons why you might end up sleeping in your car:
- You’ve become sleepy on a long drive and need to take a break
- You’re locked out of your home and have no way of resolving the issue until the morning
- You’re on a road trip and don’t want to spend money on accommodations
- You’re camping, and the weather takes a turn for the worse
Can I sleep in my caravan?
The same rules apply to a caravan or a trailer towed by a car as they do to the car itself. That means you can sleep in your caravan if you abide by the area’s parking regulations or obtain permission from the private landowner.
After drinking, you’re allowed to sleep in your caravan or motorhome if you’re parked on a private campsite. However, if you’ve stopped for a nap at a lay-by or service station en route, you could fall foul of the law if you’ve been drinking.
Is it illegal to sleep in your car if you’re drunk?
It’s best to avoid sleeping in your car when drunk, as you can still be charged with drink-driving despite your vehicle being stationary.
According to Section 5(1)(b) of the Road Traffic Act 1988, you’re guilty of a driving offence if you’re “in charge of a motor vehicle on a road or other public place” after consuming enough alcohol to exceed the prescribed limit.
That means if you’re sleeping in your car in a public place after drinking enough that you would fail a breath test, you could face:
- Three months’ imprisonment
- Up to £2,500 fine
- A possible driving ban
One consequence of such an offence is that you’ll find it harder, and more costly, to get car insurance. If you’re convicted, you may need to seek out specialist drink-driving insurance.
How to sleep in your car if you must
If you do need to sleep in your car, following these tips will hopefully allow you to safely and legally catch some Zs:
- Carefully choose where you park: while you might be tempted to choose a quiet area away from blazing street lights, you might also consider a busier area to feel a bit safer
- Get in the back: not only will you likely have a more comfortable night’s sleep in the backseat, but it may also stop people from knocking on your driver’s window and asking what you’re doing. An alternative may be to fully recline in the passenger seat
- Crack a window: this will allow some fresh air to get into your car
- Lock your doors: you’ll be safer if you lock your car before you go to sleep
- Carry earplugs, a pillow and a blanket: if the need to sleep in your car is a frequent occurrence, carrying earplugs, a pillow and a blanket in your car can make your sleep a bit more peaceful