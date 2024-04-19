Offered as part of the finance arm of the high street mainstay, John Lewis provides just one level of comprehensive car insurance, underwritten by Covea.

Read our John Lewis car insurance review to learn about its policies, how to make a claim, and what customers think about its cover.

What car insurance cover is offered by John Lewis?

John Lewis offers one level of comprehensive car insurance. Its policy includes:

Injuries to other people: you’re covered for the cost of any injuries you cause to a third party

you’re covered for the cost of any injuries you cause to a third party Damage to third-party property: you’re covered for the cost of any damage you cause to a third party’s car or their property, up to £20 million (plus £5 million in legal costs)

you’re covered for the cost of any damage you cause to a third party’s car or their property, up to £20 million (plus £5 million in legal costs) Fire damage: you can claim if your car is damaged due to fire

you can claim if your car is damaged due to fire Theft: you can claim if your car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft

you can claim if your car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft Damage to your own car: you can claim if your car is damaged in an accident

you can claim if your car is damaged in an accident New car replacement: you can get a like-for-like replacement if your car is less than 12 months old and is written off or stolen and not recovered

you can get a like-for-like replacement if your car is less than 12 months old and is written off or stolen and not recovered Medical expenses: you can claim up to £500 in medical expenses per injured person following an accident

you can claim up to £500 in medical expenses per injured person following an accident Personal accident cover: you and your partner can claim up to £10,000 if you permanently lose sight in one or both eyes, or if you lose use of one or both of your hands or feet

you and your partner can claim up to £10,000 if you permanently lose sight in one or both eyes, or if you lose use of one or both of your hands or feet Misfuelling: you can claim up to £500 for draining and flushing your car’s engine if you accidentally use the wrong fuel, as well as for topping up your tank with the correct fuel (to a maximum of 10 litres)

you can claim up to £500 for draining and flushing your car’s engine if you accidentally use the wrong fuel, as well as for topping up your tank with the correct fuel (to a maximum of 10 litres) Personal belongings: you can claim up to £250 for personal belongings lost, stolen or damaged due to an insured event (excluding money, jewellery, phones, cameras, tools and items stolen that weren’t stored in a glove box, boot or luggage compartment)

you can claim up to £250 for personal belongings lost, stolen or damaged due to an insured event (excluding money, jewellery, phones, cameras, tools and items stolen that weren’t stored in a glove box, boot or luggage compartment) Manufacturer-fitted audio and satnav equipment: you can claim an unlimited amount for audio and satnav equipment fitted by the car’s manufacturer that was lost or damaged due to an insured event

you can claim an unlimited amount for audio and satnav equipment fitted by the car’s manufacturer that was lost or damaged due to an insured event Aftermarket audio and satnav equipment: you can claim up to £750 for audio and satnav equipment that wasn’t installed by the manufacturer

you can claim up to £750 for audio and satnav equipment that wasn’t installed by the manufacturer Glass cover: you can claim for damaged windscreens, windows and non-panoramic sunroofs (a maximum of £150 is covered if you don’t use an approved repairer)

you can claim for damaged windscreens, windows and non-panoramic sunroofs (a maximum of £150 is covered if you don’t use an approved repairer) Replacement locks and keys: you can claim up to £1,000 if your keys are lost or stolen and you need to replace the locks

you can claim up to £1,000 if your keys are lost or stolen and you need to replace the locks Child car seats: you can get a replacement child car seat if your vehicle is involved in an accident

you can get a replacement child car seat if your vehicle is involved in an accident Courtesy car: you can get a small courtesy car if you take your vehicle to an approved repairer following an accident

you can get a small courtesy car if you take your vehicle to an approved repairer following an accident Onward travel: you can claim £100 per person (up to a limit of £500) for travel or hotel costs if your car isn’t roadworthy following an accident

you can claim £100 per person (up to a limit of £500) for travel or hotel costs if your car isn’t roadworthy following an accident Uninsured driver protection: if you’re in a non-fault accident and the other driver hasn’t got insurance, you won’t have to pay your excess, and your no-claims bonus won’t be affected

if you’re in a non-fault accident and the other driver hasn’t got insurance, you won’t have to pay your excess, and your no-claims bonus won’t be affected Driving other cars: if you’re eligible, you’ll be able to drive other cars on your John Lewis cover, but with third-party insurance only

if you’re eligible, you’ll be able to drive other cars on your John Lewis cover, but with third-party insurance only Driving abroad: you can drive your car in the EU with comprehensive cover for up to 180 days

John Lewis car insurance policies at a glance

John Lewis car insurance Age range All Level of cover Comprehensive Injuries to other people Yes Damage to other people’s property Yes Theft Yes Fire damage Yes Repairs to your own car following an accident Yes Motor legal protection Optional Your medical expenses Up to £500 per injured person in medical expenses

Up to £10,000 in personal injury benefits Driving other cars Yes (if eligible) Breakdown cover Optional Courtesy car cover Yes Hire car cover No Windscreen replacement Yes Personal belongings Up to £250 Replacement locks and keys Up to £1,000 Protected no-claims bonus Optional Cancellation fee £40

John Lewis car insurance optional extras

You can add the following optional extras to your John Lewis car insurance for an additional cost:

Breakdown cover: you can choose between Roadside, Roadside & Recovery, At Home and European Assistance RAC breakdown cover

you can choose between Roadside, Roadside & Recovery, At Home and European Assistance RAC breakdown cover Legal expenses cover: with John Lewis motor legal protection, you’ll be covered for up to £100,000 in legal costs if you need to pursue expenses related to an accident that wasn’t your fault

with John Lewis motor legal protection, you’ll be covered for up to £100,000 in legal costs if you need to pursue expenses related to an accident that wasn’t your fault Protected no-claims bonus: if you’ve built up a no-claims discount over at least four years, you’ll be able to make up to two at-fault claims in a three-year period without your bonus being affected

How to claim with John Lewis car insurance

If you need to make a car insurance claim through John Lewis, you should complete the following steps:

Check everyone involved is safe and secure: the first thing you should do following an accident is make sure everyone involved is okay Swap information: you should then exchange details with the other parties involved in the accident, including names, addresses, car registration numbers and insurance policy numbers Gather evidence: it’s wise to take photos or videos of any damage and make a note of the time, location and weather conditions Contact John Lewis: next, contact John Lewis as soon as possible on 0330 024 0613, even if you don’t intend to make a claim. For windscreen and glass claims, you can book through Autoglass, call Glassline on 0330 024 0615, or use the provider’s online claims form Wait for instructions: once you’ve informed John Lewis of your claim, the provider will arrange the next steps. This may involve putting you in touch with an approved repairer or calculating how much you’re owed if your car can’t be fixed

How to cancel John Lewis car insurance

If you need to cancel your John Lewis car insurance policy, you should call 0330 024 0612, email customerservice@car.johnlewisfinance.com, or write to John Lewis Finance, PO Box 887, Halifax, HX1 9UE.

You’ll be refunded for the remaining time on your premium, minus the following fees:

Cancellation period Fee Within 14 days of your policy start date £0 After 14 days £40

If you need to contact John Lewis about your car insurance and it isn’t related to a claim, you can get in touch by:

Phone: 0330 024 0612 (8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday; 9am to 5pm Saturdays; 10am to 4pm Sundays)

0330 024 0612 (8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday; 9am to 5pm Saturdays; 10am to 4pm Sundays) Email: customerservice@car.johnlewisfinance.com

customerservice@car.johnlewisfinance.com Online account: certain details can be managed through your online account

John Lewis car insurance customer reviews

John Lewis Finance has a “Great” Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of five, based on more than 11,400 reviews.

It’s important to note, however, that John Lewis Finance offers more than just car insurance, so its rating is a reflection of the brand as a whole.

Of the five-star reviews that specifically mention car insurance, John Lewis is praised for the quality of its customer service, its competitive quotes for new customers, and the help it gives when making a claim.

As for its less positive reviews, there are the usual complaints about rising renewal costs and the lack of flexibility regarding John Lewis’s cover options.

“Dave at John Lewis Finance car insurance was a human being and listened to my query. He was pleasant [and] went through the ‘facts’ section of the quote to check everything was okay. We adjusted a couple of things, and he produced a new quote that was much cheaper than the original and better than the comparisons. Made my day. Thank you.” Hetty, via Trustpilot “This year, I changed from LV, who had been very good, to John Lewis because it was a much better price. My car was involved in a collision, which wasn’t my fault. From the outset, they have been with me every step of the way, providing me with help to access physiotherapy, a quick assessment of my vehicle (written off), [a] fair settlement, which was paid very quickly, and legal help to navigate a number of options around the claim. When I did find a replacement vehicle, arranging cover was extremely quick. The UK-based call centres were very easy to deal with, and there was almost no queueing time. The staff are kind and sympathetic, [and] I cannot find fault with anything, hence five stars.” Derrick Lillywhite, via Trustpilot “Cost – pretty good. Cover – decent. Flexibility – non-existent. Hello, I’d like to add another car to my insurance for a short period – we don’t do multi-car. Okay, can I take out a separate short-term policy for another car? No, we don’t do that. Oh, then can I add another driver to my policy for a short period? No, only for the full length of the policy. FYI, we also have insurance on another car with LV. Their response – of course, no problem. That’s three strikes, John Lewis – I shall not be renewing.” CeeGee, via Trustpilot

What Defaqto rating does John Lewis car insurance have?

Alongside a “Great” Trustpilot rating, John Lewis has the following industry ratings:

Defaqto: ★★★★★

Fairer Finance: ★★★★

How does John Lewis compare to its competitors?

Provider name Trustpilot score Defaqto score John Lewis 4.1 stars 5 stars Admiral Insurance 4.5 stars 5 stars (4 stars for Telematics, 3 stars for Essential) Ageas 4.0 stars 5 stars (3 stars for Essentials) Aviva 4.0 stars 5 stars (3 stars for third party, fire and theft) Axa 4.3 stars 5 stars (3 stars for standard third party, fire and theft and comprehensive car insurance) Direct Line 3.8 stars 5 stars (3 stars for third party, fire and theft and Essentials) esure 3.6 stars 5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft, 3 stars for Flex) Hastings Direct 4.2 stars 5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft, 3 stars for Telematics, 2 stars for Essential) LV 4.4 stars 5 stars (3 stars for third party, fire and theft) People’s Choice 1.4 stars 5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft) All scores are correct as of 19 April 2024

Conclusion

With a five-star rating from Defaqto and a four-star rating from the tougher critics at Fairer Finance, John Lewis offers a solid comprehensive car insurance policy with few bells and whistles. Most of its cover limits match comparable policies from other providers, and Trustpilot is full of praise for its customer service.

However, John Lewis has no level of cover that includes breakdown cover or motor legal protection as standard – both need to be added as optional extras. It also doesn’t offer multi-car insurance, so John Lewis might not be appropriate if you have multiple vehicles that need cover.

John Lewis car insurance FAQs Who is John Lewis car insurance underwritten by? John Lewis car insurance is underwritten by Covea Insurance PLC. Does John Lewis have good customer service? John Lewis Finance, the company that provides car insurance, has a “Great” rating on Trustpilot, and many reviewers praise its customer service.