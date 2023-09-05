Menu Close

Learner driver insurance UK 2024 guide

Updated September 05, 2023

In this guide

  • Learner driver insurance: What is it and how does it work?
  • Types of learner insurance
  • What cover is available with learner driver insurance?
  • Comparison tips for the best learner driver insurance quotes
  • Best learner driver insurance providers
  • Learner insurance costs
  • Cheap learner insurance options
  • Additional cover for learner drivers
  • FAQs

Getting learner or provisional driver insurance is essential for novice drivers using someone else’s car to learn to drive outside of formal lessons with a qualified instructor. Like with all fully licensed drivers, having the right car insurance in place is a must. 

If a family member or friend takes you out in their car to practise driving, it’s a legal requirement for you to have learner driver insurance in case you’re involved in a road traffic incident.

Learner driver insurance: What is it and how does it work?

Learner driver insurance is a type of temporary cover for drivers learning to drive by spending some time behind the wheel of a car that is not their driving instructor’s. This could be their own car or that of a friend or family member.

Insurance for learner drivers covers accidents that cause harm or damage to their car or other vehicles and road users where the learner driver is at fault. One major benefit of having this type of insurance is that any claim you make as a learner will not impact the vehicle owner’s no-claims discount.

How to apply for learner driver insurance

You can compare quotes for learner driver insurance using all of the major price comparison websites. This allows you to find a policy that suits your requirements at the best price. Alternatively, if you’re only going to be driving one car, you can find out how much it would cost to be insured by the same provider that insures the car. 

To apply for learner driver insurance, you will need to give your name, details of your UK provisional driving licence, a UK address, your date of birth and the registration details of the vehicle you will be driving, including the car owner’s details.

Types of learner insurance

There are different types of learner insurance, depending on the range of coverage you want.

The three main types of insurance for learner drivers are:

  • Third party only

Third party only car insurance is the lowest level of insurance required to legally drive on UK roads. Because it’s the most basic type of cover, it’s also the cheapest.

The purpose of third party only car insurance is to protect other drivers if you have an accident while driving. If the damage was your fault, this insurance will cover the cost of repairs to the other person’s car or property.

This type of cover does not pay out to repair your car if it’s damaged in an accident.

  • Third party fire and theft

Third party fire and theft car insurance is the next level of cover. Besides covering damage you cause to another driver’s car or property, it covers costs associated with the theft or attempted theft of your vehicle and accidental or criminal fire damage.

Third party fire and theft cover won’t pay out to repair your car if it’s damaged in an accident.

  • Comprehensive

Comprehensive car insurance, also known as fully comp, is the highest level of car insurance a driver can buy. It will pay out if you damage your or another driver’s car or cause harm to someone in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Comprehensive car insurance also pays out if your vehicle is damaged by fire or stolen.

Annual cover

Annual learner driver car insurance covers you to drive your vehicle or a family member’s or friend’s car for up to 12 months while you’re still learning. 

This may be enough time to learn how to drive fully and pass your practical driving test, so you may want to get this type of insurance at the start of your learning process.

Short-term cover

Short-term learner driver insurance is more common than annual insurance. You can get learner insurance for a single day if you wish. Typically, the length of short-term cover will range from one day up to five months. Some insurers offer even shorter terms, with temporary car insurance from one hour to 30 days.

This type of limited-term cover can be most useful when a learner driver is quite close to sitting and hopefully passing their driving test and don’t need to pay for a year’s worth of learner driver cover.

What cover is available with learner driver insurance?

Provisional insurance for learner drivers, like all types of insurance, comes with certain exclusions (things the policy won’t cover).

Here’s a rundown of what is and is not covered by learner driver insurance:

CoveredNot covered
If your car is damaged beyond repair (written off) and needs to be replacedIf you’re not accompanied by a driver aged between 25 and 75 who has held a full UK licence for at least three years
Taking your driving test in the carTime restrictions, often excluding coverage between 10pm and 6am
Legal liability (often up to around £5m per claim) if another person is injured, dies or their property is damaged in an accident you’re involved inIf the car you're driving isn’t also insured under the main driver’s annual policy
Accidental damage, fire, theft or attempted theftDriving home from the test centre after passing your test

Comparison tips for the best learner driver insurance quotes

Learner insurance comparison factorsThings to consider
Length of policyHow far away are you from taking (and passing) your test? If you’re nearly there, a short-term policy would be cheaper and make more sense. But if you’re just starting as a learner, an annual policy will be more cost effective.
Coverage optionsThe best coverage you can get is fully comprehensive, which covers you and any third parties against damage or harm, regardless of whose fault it is, as well as fire and theft. Cover against just damage to another driver and their vehicle (third party only) or also for fire damage and theft (third party fire and theft) can be cheaper options, though not always, so make sure to check. However, they could cost you more in the long run if you get into an accident, as the cost of repairing your car won’t be covered.
ExcessAll insurance policies have an excess, which is the amount you must pay towards repair before a claim will be paid or deducted from the claim payout. Policies with lower excesses tend to be more expensive.
Age restrictionsMost learner driver policies have a minimum age limit of 17. Some have an upper age limit of around 50, with some having a cut-off as young as 34.

Best learner driver insurance providers

Veygo by Admiral

  • Covers provisional licence holders aged 17 to 75
  • Offers learner driver insurance from one hour to 180 days
  • Most customers pay £7.68 for three hours or £57.21 for four weeks

Marmalade

  • Covers provisional licence holders aged 17 to 34
  • Offers learner driver insurance for 30 to 240 days
  • 58 per cent of new customers paid £1.33 per day for a 240-day learner driver insurance policy between December 2022 and February 2023

Royal Automobile Club (RAC)

  • Learner driver insurance from one day to five months
  • Daily insurance from £16.65 a day, weekly insurance from £35.51 per week and monthly insurance from £116.96 for two months (longer periods are offered at discounted rates)

Collingwood Insurance Services

  • Learner driver insurance from 28 days to 12 months
  • Annual learner driver insurance from 58p per day
  • Flexible short-term learner driver insurance from 28 days to 24 weeks – you can have gaps in your cover and top up when required

Learner insurance costs

Learning to drive is already expensive; paying for lessons, booking a test and buying your own car can be costly. So, when getting a learner insurance quote, you’ll want the best deal you can get.

Learner driver insurance is typically more expensive than regular insurance because insurers consider inexperienced drivers at a higher risk of having an accident. Some other factors can affect the cost of learner driver insurance, such as:

  • Age: younger learner drivers are considered higher risk by insurers, so they face higher premiums than older learner drivers.
  • Make of car: bigger, faster and more powerful cars cost more to insure because  insurers view them as more likely to be involved in accidents and to cost more to repair. 
  • Type of policy: fully comprehensive learner driver insurance can be the most expensive option – but not always. Sometimes, third party only cover or third party fire and theft policies are priced higher because insurers think learner drivers who take them out are higher risk.

Cheap learner insurance options

Cheap learner insurance is a bit like a unicorn – a myth. However, there are ways to reduce costs when looking for a learner insurance quote.

Unfortunately, motor insurance premiums are on the rise. According to data from Consumer Intelligence, average premiums rose by 48 per cent on average in the 12 months to June 2023 to reach their highest level since 2018. 

However, the research found premiums for those under the age of 25 increased the least, with analysts saying this could be down to the growing popularity of telematics insurance policies among young drivers (more on that later). 

Learner driver insurance is a bit different because it has more safety restrictions attached, including requiring the learner to be in the car with a more experienced driver and not drive late at night. Even so, RAC, for example, charges £254.40 for just five months of learner driver insurance. 

Insurers price their policies based on risk and already view learner drivers as riskier than those with a full licence. But there are some things you can do to make yourself look like a safer bet to insurers and, in doing so, get a better shot at cheap learner insurance.

Choice of car

The type of car you want to cover can significantly affect the price you pay for your learner driver insurance. 

As a rule, smaller, less powerful cars without a big engine and with a lower top speed will give you the cheapest learner driver insurance options.

According to learner driver insurance company Veygo, some of the cars with the cheapest premiums for learner drivers are:

  • Fiat Panda
  • Hyundai ix20
  • Volkswagen up!
  • Hyundai i10
  • Chevrolet Spark
  • Renault Twingo
  • Suzuki Splash
  • Skoda Yeti
  • Ford KA
  • Kia Picanto

If you’re learning to drive in a friend’s or parent’s larger, more powerful car, you can expect to pay more for learner driver insurance, but the above list can help you pick out your own car.

Black box insurance

As mentioned earlier, black box insurance, also called telematics, is designed to help safer drivers pay less for their car insurance.

The driver first buys a black box insurance policy. It costs less than a regular insurance policy because you agree to drive according to specific rules that the insurance company views as less risky.

Then, the insurance company will send a small black box. You will need to fit it to your car or arrange for an engineer from the insurance company to fit it for you.

You must also download an app and register your car to the box. The app and the black box will monitor your driving, including your distance travelled, driving frequency and braking and cornering ability.

The standard rules you have to stick to for black box insurance are:

  1. Adhering to the speed limit
  2. Braking in plenty of time
  3. Avoiding driving your car late at night
  4. Not tampering with the box
  5. Staying within mileage limits
  6. Not letting any uninsured drivers behind the wheel
  7. Not accelerating too fast

Sharing your car with an experienced or named driver

When buying learner driver insurance as the main driver, you can add the name of a friend or family member with more driving experience to your policy as a named driver to bring down the cost of the policy.

This is because the insurance provider will consider the more experienced driver’s details in addition to your own, and more experienced drivers with a good history of safe driving pay less for insurance.

The named driver must spend some time driving the car or the policy will be invalid. You can’t lie about a more experienced driver being the main driver because this is fraud.

Higher voluntary excess payments

All insurance policies feature an excess – the amount you must pay before you can claim or the amount deducted from any claim payout. Agreeing to a higher excess on a learner driver insurance policy can make it cheaper.

This is because the insurer knows you’re less likely to make a claim for lower-value repairs or damage. An excess of £250 is typical, but it can be higher.

Using comparison websites

Comparison websites offer the best way to compare the largest number of learner driver insurance policies in one place and list the cheapest learner driver insurance policies first.

You can easily tweak your information to see how different factors – for example, accepting a higher excess or paying annually versus monthly – can decrease your insurance costs, so you can find the best deal for you.

Some insurers also offer special deals and perks when you buy from them.

All comparison websites – including Moneysupermarket.com, Confused.com and Go.Compare – compare insurance for learner drivers from around 160 companies to show you the cheapest learner driver insurance available.

Additional cover for learner drivers

Additional cover – also known as add-ons – can be a good idea when buying insurance for learner drivers. If things go wrong, it can offer extra protection beyond what a standard policy covers.

This extra cover will increase the cost of your learner driver insurance, though. Before buying it, check to ensure you’re not already covered under your main learner driver insurance policy.

Breakdown cover

If you’re not already signed up with a roadside breakdown service, this add-on will cover you should the car you’re driving break down and need repairs. Before getting this add-on, check to see if you can get a better deal buying cover directly from a breakdown service.

Legal cover

Legal cover insures against the costs you might face if someone takes you to court over an insurance claim, including any damages you may have to pay.

Personal accident cover

Personal accident cover pays out to you or your family if you’re injured or killed in an accident.

Courtesy car

If your car breaks down or you’re involved in an accident, you may find your vehicle is off the road for a while. This add-on allows you to use a courtesy car while yours is fixed.

Frequently asked questions about learner driver insurance

Laura Miller round image

Laura Miller

Writer

Laura Miller is a freelance journalist, editor, and producer. She has a wealth of consumer finance experience, having written about money matters and business for over 15 years. During her tenure as a freelance writer, she has worked for ITN, Wired, and the Sunday Times, as well as financial institutions such as Aegon, the Chartered Insurance Institute, and Pension Bee, where she’s presenter of the Pension Confident Podcast. Laura has previously held roles at The Times, where she was the Acting Editor of Times Money Mentor, The Telegraph as a senior finance reporter and was the co-host of the It’s Your Money podcast, which was renowned for making complex finance issues accessible, and The Financial Times, where she worked as a News Editor. Laura has also worked at CNN, Politics.co.uk, and as a producer at Radio 5 Live.

