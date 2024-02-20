The V5C (or V5) is a document issued by the DVLA to the registered keeper of a vehicle. It is the registered keeper, rather than the owner, who is responsible for keeping the V5C up to date and taxing the car.

The V5C contains information about your car, such as the make, model, age, registration number, colour, engine size and CO2 emissions. The V5C also states which vehicle excise duty (car tax) band your car is in.

You can remove various sections of the V5C, fill them in and send them to the DVLA in certain circumstances, such as if you’re selling your car, remapping it or making modifications.

The logbook also contains details of any previous owners, and you’ll need to fill in the “new keeper” section if you sell your car.