Low-mileage insurance does what it says on the tin – it’s car insurance for low-mileage drivers, people who drive fewer miles than average each year.

The great benefit of low-mileage insurance is that it’s cheaper than standard car insurance. Low-mileage insurance is cheaper because, from an insurer’s point of view, the less time a driver is on the road the less risk of being involved in something that would trigger a claim on the policy.

If you’re driving 30,000 miles a year, it makes sense (at least in the insurer’s view) that you are more likely to be in an accident than someone driving 5,000 miles a year. Less risk equals lower insurance costs.

For petrol cars, the average amount of miles driven in 2022 was 6,000 miles, while for diesel, it was 7,900, according to the Department for Transport. About 2,200 miles on average were spent commuting, while 4,100 miles were spent driving for other private reasons.

The total average mileage of UK car drivers, in both private and company vehicles, was 6,600 in 2022. If you drive a lot less than that, you could be eligible for low-mileage car insurance.

Insurers don’t publish details of their threshold for low mileage. In general, insurers will use the government’s average annual mileage figures as a guide, then set their level below that as they see fit.

So, as a rule of thumb, if you are driving far fewer miles a year than the official UK average, you’ll probably qualify for low-mileage insurance.