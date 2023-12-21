Marmalade car insurance review

Most of Marmalade’s car insurance policies are focused on helping new and younger drivers get affordable cover. However, it does also have options that more experienced drivers can take advantage of.

There is overlap between a lot of Marmalade’s policies, but they are broadly split into the following:

Black Box Insurance

Marmalade Black Box Insurance is a telematics policy designed for younger drivers. It is for motorists aged 17 to 30, though anyone aged between 17 and 21 will need to add a parent or guardian as a named driver on their vehicle. It can be cheaper for younger, newer drivers than a standard comprehensive car insurance policy.

With Black Box Insurance, you’ll be sent a device called a ‘tag’ to fit in your car. You’ll then link this tag to the Marmalade mobile app. This will track your driving habits and give you a score for every journey. Over time, if you prove yourself to be a safe driver, you can get a cheaper quote when you come to renew your policy.

You can choose between an annual policy, or a pay-as-you-go policy. With an annual policy, you’ll have cover for a year. With pay-as-you-go insurance, you can start with 1,000 miles, and then top up 250 miles at a time, while still building your no-claims bonus.

If you take out a Marmalade Black Box Insurance policy, you’ll be covered for:

Injuries to other people: if you hurt someone in a motor accident, you insurance will cover the costs

Damage to someone else’s property: you’ll have cover up to £20 million if you damage third party property, such as another driver’s car

Fire damage: if your car is damaged in a fire, you can make a claim

Theft: if your car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft, you can make a claim

Accidental damage to your vehicle: if you’re in an accident, you can claim for the cost of repairing your car

Windscreen repair: you can claim for your windscreens and window glass to be replaced or repaired

Medical expenses: you can claim up to £150 per injured person if you’re in a motor accident

Personal accident: you’ll have personal accident cover up to £5,000

Personal belongings: you can claim for personal belongings that are lost or stolen in an insured event, up to £350

Courtesy car: if your car is damaged in an accident, and you take it to an approved repairer, you can get a temporary replacement vehicle

Driving abroad: you’ll have comprehensive cover for 90 days when driving in the European Union (EU). After 90 days, you’ll have third party cover only

Named Young Driver Insurance

Another option for drivers aged between 17 and 27 is Marmalade Named Young Driver Insurance.

With named driver insurance, you’ll be able to drive your parents’ car without affecting their no-claims bonus if you get into an accident. As a named driver, you must be behind the wheel for less than half of the trips made in the car.

You can choose between an annual policy (which covers up to 10,000 miles a year), or a pay-as-you-go policy where you can top up your miles allowance as and when you need to.

If you choose Marmalade Named Young Driver Insurance, you’ll be covered for:

Injuries to other people

Damage to someone else’s property

Fire damage

Theft

Accidental damage to your car

Medical expenses up to £250 per injured person

Personal accident cover up to £2,500

Personal belongings up to £100

Replacement locks and keys up to £500

Courtesy car

New car replacement – if the vehicle is less than a year old, the current owner is the first and only registered keeper, and it is stolen and not recoverable, or repairs will cost more than 60 per cent of its list price

Experienced Driver Insurance

Marmalade also has car insurance policies available for drivers aged 30 and over. It offers two levels of comprehensive cover: Essentials and Classic.

With the Essentials tier of Experienced Driver Insurance, you’re covered for:

Injuries to other people

Damage to someone else’s property

Fire damage

Theft

Accidental damage to your car

Personal accident cover up to £5,000

Personal belongings up to £150

Courtesy car

The Classic level includes everything found in Essentials, as well as: