Motor legal protection – or car insurance legal cover – can help you with any legal bills you might face after a car accident that wasn’t your fault. This might include, for example, taking the driver that caused the accident to court and pursuing your losses.

Although your car insurance will cover the cost of repairs to your vehicle, or replace it if it’s written off, you might find you incur a raft of additional costs, which insurance companies refer to as ‘uninsured losses’.

These can include:

Loss of earnings if you can’t work

Travel costs while your car is out of action (like train fares, taxis or hire cars)

The excess on your car insurance policy

Medical bills for either you or a passenger (such as physiotherapy or private treatment)

Personal injury claims for you or a passenger

Compensation for any personal possessions that are damaged as a result of an accident

Motor legal protection doesn’t provide compensation for these losses, but it can help you take your case to court and pursue them by paying your legal expenses, such as court fees and solicitor bills.

It may also pay any additional repair costs for your car, if you don’t have comprehensive car insurance.

Going one step further, some policies offer motoring prosecution defence, which will help with costs if you are prosecuted for a motoring defence and need legal representation.

Motor legal protection typically provides cover for legal fees up to £100,000. However, it’s important to note that the insurer may reject your claim. This might happen if:

The accident was your fault

There is a less than 50 per cent chance you’ll win your case

If you or the other driver can claim legal aid

There was involvement with alcohol, drugs, driving without insurance and other motoring offences

Some comprehensive car insurance policies will include motor legal cover as standard, but most will offer it as a bolt-on that you can add to your car insurance for an additional fee. Always check the terms of your policy carefully to ensure you know what is covered as standard. You will also normally need to use a solicitor nominated by your insurer.

You might also hear motor legal protection insurance described as legal car insurance, motor legal expenses insurance and motor legal assistance. It shouldn’t be confused with legal expenses insurance – this is sometimes sold alongside other policies such as home insurance and covers a broader range of legal disputes, including your employment rights, problems with faulty goods and services and injuries that were the result of accidents that weren’t your fault.