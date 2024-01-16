By the time you’re over 50 years old, there’s a good chance that you’ve racked up quite a few miles behind the wheel. In fact, if you got your licence at 17, you have more than three decades of driving experience to look back on. And it’s this experience that, on average, reduces the cost of your car insurance as you get older.

For instance, by the time you’re over 50, you stand a greater chance of building up a multi-year no-claims bonus than a younger driver – a key factor in reducing your premium.

Statistically, older people are also less likely to be involved in a road accident than younger drivers. This, in turn, brings down the cost of insurance.

For example, the latest data from the Department of Transport shows that there were 35,995 road casualties involving over-50s for the 12 months to June 2023. In comparison, there were 80,714 casualties involving those aged between 17 and 49. While not all these casualties were drivers, it’s still indicative of how insurers view the risk levels associated with different age groups and why over-50s car insurance is often cheaper.

When does car insurance for over-50s cost more?

Of course, age doesn’t only give you experience; it gives you more opportunities to have driving convictions on your record or car insurance claims under your belt. Both can push up the price of your car insurance, even if premiums are cheaper on average for the over-50s.

And car insurance isn’t just based on your personal history. It also takes into consideration the car you drive. So if you purchased a more expensive car as you got older – one that sits in a higher insurance group – this will be reflected in your premium.