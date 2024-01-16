Getting car insurance when over 60 is almost a reward for decades of safe driving. On average, it’s the cheapest time to get car insurance before the price of your premium creeps back up in your 70s.

You’ll potentially have over 40 years of driving experience to look back on, with a no-claims bonus that could be old enough to attend secondary school.

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), you’re also less likely to make a car insurance claim than you were in your 40s or 50s.

All of this contributes to a risk profile that, in the eyes of an insurer, is far preferable to that of a younger driver. This should make your car insurance premium much cheaper than when you first learned to drive (as long as you take inflation into consideration).

What would cause over-60s car insurance to cost more?

Car insurance is based on the individual, not a demographic. So while car insurance is cheaper on average for the over-60s, that isn’t always the case.

For example, if you have driving convictions on your record or have made multiple claims in the past few years, your premium will be pushed up.

Similarly, if you treat yourself to your dream sports car following retirement, its higher insurance group will make your premium more expensive.

There are then factors such as location, parking situation and job title (if you’re still working) that can affect how much you pay for your policy.