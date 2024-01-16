What makes over-60s car insurance cheaper?
Getting car insurance when over 60 is almost a reward for decades of safe driving. On average, it’s the cheapest time to get car insurance before the price of your premium creeps back up in your 70s.
You’ll potentially have over 40 years of driving experience to look back on, with a no-claims bonus that could be old enough to attend secondary school.
According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), you’re also less likely to make a car insurance claim than you were in your 40s or 50s.
All of this contributes to a risk profile that, in the eyes of an insurer, is far preferable to that of a younger driver. This should make your car insurance premium much cheaper than when you first learned to drive (as long as you take inflation into consideration).
What would cause over-60s car insurance to cost more?
Car insurance is based on the individual, not a demographic. So while car insurance is cheaper on average for the over-60s, that isn’t always the case.
For example, if you have driving convictions on your record or have made multiple claims in the past few years, your premium will be pushed up.
Similarly, if you treat yourself to your dream sports car following retirement, its higher insurance group will make your premium more expensive.
There are then factors such as location, parking situation and job title (if you’re still working) that can affect how much you pay for your policy.
How much does car insurance for over-60s cost?
Typically, the further you get into your 60s, the cheaper your car insurance will be (although once you hit 70, it might go up again).
For example, the average comprehensive car insurance premium in September 2023 was £520.12 for drivers aged between 50 and 64, according to MoneySuperMarket. That dropped to £467.24, however, for drivers aged 65 and above.
Older drivers are also seeing their premiums increase at a slower rate. For the 12 months to the end of November 2023, car insurance quotes rose 67.2 per cent. For the over-50s, however, they “only” rose 57.2 per cent. That’s a whole 10 percentage points lower than the overall average.
What is included in specialist over-60s car insurance?
You don’t have to wait until you’re 60 to access specialist car insurance for more experienced drivers. As much as a decade prior, you can benefit from these policies with over-50s car insurance.
Depending on the provider in question and the level of cover you choose, a specialist over-60s car insurance policy can include:
- Fixed prices: some policies will allow you to fix the price of your premium for up to three years (as long as nothing changes in your personal circumstances)
- Better replacement locks cover: you may be able to get unlimited replacement locks and keys cover with an over-60s policy
- Misfuelling cover: some policies include drainage and damage costs if you accidentally use the wrong fuel in your car
- Increased onward travel: you can find over-60s policies with enhanced onward travel that’ll either allow for a higher claim limit or a taxi to anywhere in the UK
- Extended European cover: you can drive in Europe much longer than the standard 60 to 90 days with some over-60s car insurance policies
- No-claims bonus protection: instead of adding it on as an optional extra, you can find over-60s cover that protects your no-claims discount as standard
- Emergency any-driver cover: if you have a medical emergency while driving, certain policies allow for any driver to take over at the wheel
How to get cheap over-60s car insurance quotes
Regardless of your age, there are various steps you can take to reduce the cost of your car insurance:
- Time your renewal: data suggests that the best time to renew your car insurance is between one month and two weeks before your policy ends. Don’t leave it until the last minute to renew
- Pay upfront: it’s cheaper to pay your annual premium upfront instead of in monthly instalments for which you will pay interest
- Be mindful of optional extras: you likely won’t need all the optional extras offered by a provider. By being selective, you can keep the cost of your car insurance down
- Know when to pay for repairs yourself: if you’ve built up a healthy no-claims bonus, it can sometimes be wise to pay for any minor repairs yourself instead of making a claim
- Increase your voluntary excess: if you choose to pay a higher voluntary excess, it will reduce the cost of your premium. However, it’s important to make sure you can afford your total excess if you were to make a claim
- Consider a car from a lower insurance group: a more drastic step to reduce your car insurance is swapping your car for one in a lower insurance group. The lower the group, the cheaper the premium
- Cut your mileage: you may find as you get older that you aren’t driving as much as you once were, especially if you no longer have a work commute. If that’s the case, you could be eligible for a cheaper low-mileage car insurance policy
- Install security features: certain security features, such as dash cams and vehicle tracking systems, can make your car less of a risk in the eyes of insurers. This, in turn, can reduce your premium
- Compare a wide range of quotes: one of the best ways to ensure you get the best and cheapest car insurance deal is to compare a wide range of quotes, either directly or by using a price comparison website
How do I pick the right over-60s car insurance policy?
Your car insurance needs are going to be different to someone else’s. So it’s a good idea to know what you want from your policy before comparing quotes.
That doesn’t only include the level of cover, be that third party only, third party, fire and theft or comprehensive car insurance. You should also consider what claim limits you’d feel most comfortable with, any traditionally optional extras you’d like included as standard and what features you’re willing to sacrifice.
You’ll then need to strike a balance between what you want from your policy and how much it costs. That includes not only the price of the premium but also the compulsory excess attached to the policy and any voluntary excess you’ve agreed to pay.
The best way to find this balance is by comparing car insurance quotes to give you an overview of everything available to you and help you pick the policy that ticks all your boxes.
What do I need to get an over-60s car insurance quote?
When you compare car insurance quotes, you’ll typically need:
- Your personal details (including name and date of birth)
- Your address (including where you park your car)
- Your job title
- How long you’ve had your driving licence
- Your car make, model and age or your vehicle registration number
- Your annual mileage
- Any driving convictions or offences
- Proof of your no-claims discount
- Any named drivers you want to add to your policy