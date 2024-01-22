How to get cheap car insurance quotes for over-70s
As you enter your 70s, your driving habits may change. You’re likely to be retired, potentially driving less than you were even a decade prior. If that is the case, there are some specialist policies you could consider pursuing to reduce your premium.
Low-mileage car insurance
If you drive fewer miles than the national average, you may be eligible for low-mileage car insurance. This is cheaper than standard car insurance for the simple reason that if you’re on the road less, you’re less likely to be in an accident and make a claim.
Pay-as-you-go car insurance
If you’ve begun to use your car more sporadically, pay-as-you-go car insurance might be an option. These policies usually involve installing a device into your car that will track your miles.
Your quoted rate will be per mile, and you’ll only pay for insurance when you drive (plus a fee to cover your car when parked). Other versions of this policy allow you to select a number of miles for your policy from the start, such as 1,000 miles, and then top up your limit as and when you need to.
Temporary car insurance
If you no longer want to own your own car but would still like the opportunity to drive every now and then, you could take out temporary car insurance when needed. This would allow you to drive someone else’s car for as little as one hour or up to around 30 days. However, it can be hard to find temporary car insurance policies that allow for drivers over the age of 75.
Other tips to get cheaper car insurance
Aside from considering the specialist policies above, there are a number of tips and tricks you can use to get cheaper car insurance, regardless of your age:
- Compare quotes: Comparing a wide range of car insurance quotes, whether you do it directly or through a price-comparison website, will help you find the best deal for your profile
- Time your renewal: Two weeks to one month before your renewal date is the best window to get the cheapest quotes for renewing your car insurance
- Pay annually: If you choose monthly instalments, you’ll likely end up paying interest on top. If you can, paying for your car insurance upfront can save you money
- Keep up your no-claims bonus: By the time you’re in your 70s, you may have built up a healthy no-claims bonus. It can be wise, then, to pay for smaller repairs yourself in order to protect this discount
- Select the right add-ons: Not every potential car insurance add-on is worth taking out. Whether it’s motor legal protection, breakdown cover or something else, only choosing the optional extras you really need can keep costs down
- Increase your voluntary excess: The more you choose to pay as a voluntary excess, the cheaper your premium can become. However, only choose a voluntary excess that you can realistically pay alongside any compulsory excess in the event of a claim
- Drive a car from a lower insurance group: If you’re in the market for a new car, picking a smaller vehicle from a lower insurance group can cut the cost of your car insurance
- Install security features: While this isn’t true of all car modifications, installing security features, such as dash cams and parking sensors, can reduce your premium
What do I need to know about driving over the age of 70?
As you continue to drive in your 70s and beyond, you should be aware of the following:
- You have to renew your licence at 70: Regardless of when you last renewed your licence, it will expire when you’re 70 years of age. This means you’ll have to renew it if you want to keep driving. The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) should send you the application form 90 days before your 70th birthday
- You have to renew your licence every three years: Once you’ve renewed your licence, you’ll have to renew it every three years rather than every 10
- You must meet the minimum eyesight requirements: While everyone who drives has to meet the minimum eyesight requirements, it can be more of a concern as you get older. You must be able to read a car number plate from 20 metres away, have a visual acuity of at least a 0.5 measure on the Snellen scale (that’s the classic letter test at the opticians) and have an adequate field of vision
- You must inform the DVLA of any relevant medical conditions: When you renew your driving licence, you must inform the DVLA of any new or progressed medical conditions that could affect your driving. You’ll also need to update your licence if you’re diagnosed with a notifiable condition before you’re due to renew. You can find an A-Z list of conditions at gov.uk. If you fail to tell the DVLA about a condition that affects your driving, you can be fined up to £1,000. Failure to inform your insurance provider could invalidate your policy in the event of a claim
- You won’t be able to drive while the DVLA conducts medical checks: If you have a condition that affects your driving, the DVLA will conduct medical checks to assess whether you can renew your licence. During this period, you won’t be able to drive
- You can voluntarily surrender your driving licence: There’s no legal age at which you must stop driving, but you can choose to voluntarily surrender your driving licence. For example, your doctor may recommend that you stop driving for some time, or you may no longer meet the medical standards for safe driving. If you surrender your licence under certain conditions, it can make it easier to reapply for a new licence if you want to drive again later
- You can decide to take an assessment yourself: If you’re unsure about your ability to continue driving, you could book an appraisal through a mobility centre or local driver assessment scheme. This isn’t a driving test but usually an hour-long assessment in your own car. This can help you decide whether you still feel comfortable driving and discern any ways you can improve
- You can take an advanced driving course: To brush up on your driving skills as you get older, you could book yourself onto an advanced driving course. This can sometimes qualify you for discounts on your car insurance, although you should always check that your provider recognises your chosen course