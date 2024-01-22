As you enter your 70s, your driving habits may change. You’re likely to be retired, potentially driving less than you were even a decade prior. If that is the case, there are some specialist policies you could consider pursuing to reduce your premium.

Low-mileage car insurance

If you drive fewer miles than the national average, you may be eligible for low-mileage car insurance. This is cheaper than standard car insurance for the simple reason that if you’re on the road less, you’re less likely to be in an accident and make a claim.

Pay-as-you-go car insurance

If you’ve begun to use your car more sporadically, pay-as-you-go car insurance might be an option. These policies usually involve installing a device into your car that will track your miles.

Your quoted rate will be per mile, and you’ll only pay for insurance when you drive (plus a fee to cover your car when parked). Other versions of this policy allow you to select a number of miles for your policy from the start, such as 1,000 miles, and then top up your limit as and when you need to.

Temporary car insurance

If you no longer want to own your own car but would still like the opportunity to drive every now and then, you could take out temporary car insurance when needed. This would allow you to drive someone else’s car for as little as one hour or up to around 30 days. However, it can be hard to find temporary car insurance policies that allow for drivers over the age of 75.

Other tips to get cheaper car insurance

Aside from considering the specialist policies above, there are a number of tips and tricks you can use to get cheaper car insurance, regardless of your age: