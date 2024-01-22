Menu Close

Car insurance for over-70s

Written by Connor Campbell
Updated January 22, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Is over-70s car insurance more expensive?
  • How to get cheap car insurance quotes for over-70s
  • What do I need to know about driving over the age of 70?
  • Do I need specialist over-70s car insurance?
  • Over-70s car insurance FAQs

Regardless of your age, car insurance generally includes the same choices. So, if you’re searching for over-70s car insurance, you’ll still be picking between third-party, fire-and-theft and comprehensive cover options. 

However, what ebbs and flows is your profile as a driver. While you may have been used to some of the cheapest car insurance quotes available for the last few years, you might notice your premiums start to creep up again once you’re in your 70s. 

Yet, there are still great deals to be found. In our guide to over-70s car insurance, we’ll explain why your premiums might start to increase and how you can find cheap cover.

Legally, there is no maximum age limit for car insurance as long as you’re still fit and healthy enough to drive. So in your 70s and beyond, there will be a car insurance policy out there that will allow you to maintain your independence and stay on the road. 

 

You may have slightly less choice, however. While most car insurance providers don’t impose an age limit on their policies, some do. This will normally be between 70 and 80 years of age.

Is over-70s car insurance more expensive?

Once you are in your 70s, there’s a good chance that your car insurance premiums will start to rise from the lows seen in your 60s. This is partially because as people age, the cost of the average claim begins to climb, according to data from the Association of British Insurers. The riskier you are in the eyes of providers, the more expensive your policy is likely to be. 

The good news is that while your car insurance might start to increase as you get further into your 70s, on average, it shouldn’t get anywhere near the prices paid by younger drivers

For example, MoneySuperMarket data from April 2023 showed that the average annual comprehensive car insurance policy rose from a low of £326 for 70-74-year-olds to £338 for 75-79-year-olds. Drivers aged 80-84 paid £416, while for 85-89-year-olds, the average was £519. 

While the price of car insurance has increased significantly since that data was collected, costs related to age still tend to trend in the same direction.

How to get cheap car insurance quotes for over-70s

As you enter your 70s, your driving habits may change. You’re likely to be retired, potentially driving less than you were even a decade prior. If that is the case, there are some specialist policies you could consider pursuing to reduce your premium.

Low-mileage car insurance

If you drive fewer miles than the national average, you may be eligible for low-mileage car insurance. This is cheaper than standard car insurance for the simple reason that if you’re on the road less, you’re less likely to be in an accident and make a claim.

Pay-as-you-go car insurance

If you’ve begun to use your car more sporadically, pay-as-you-go car insurance might be an option. These policies usually involve installing a device into your car that will track your miles.

Your quoted rate will be per mile, and you’ll only pay for insurance when you drive (plus a fee to cover your car when parked). Other versions of this policy allow you to select a number of miles for your policy from the start, such as 1,000 miles, and then top up your limit as and when you need to. 

Temporary car insurance

If you no longer want to own your own car but would still like the opportunity to drive every now and then, you could take out temporary car insurance when needed. This would allow you to drive someone else’s car for as little as one hour or up to around 30 days. However, it can be hard to find temporary car insurance policies that allow for drivers over the age of 75.

Other tips to get cheaper car insurance

Aside from considering the specialist policies above, there are a number of tips and tricks you can use to get cheaper car insurance, regardless of your age:

  • Compare quotes: Comparing a wide range of car insurance quotes, whether you do it directly or through a price-comparison website, will help you find the best deal for your profile
  • Time your renewal: Two weeks to one month before your renewal date is the best window to get the cheapest quotes for renewing your car insurance
  • Pay annually: If you choose monthly instalments, you’ll likely end up paying interest on top. If you can, paying for your car insurance upfront can save you money
  • Keep up your no-claims bonus: By the time you’re in your 70s, you may have built up a healthy no-claims bonus. It can be wise, then, to pay for smaller repairs yourself in order to protect this discount
  • Select the right add-ons: Not every potential car insurance add-on is worth taking out. Whether it’s motor legal protection, breakdown cover or something else, only choosing the optional extras you really need can keep costs down
  • Increase your voluntary excess: The more you choose to pay as a voluntary excess, the cheaper your premium can become. However, only choose a voluntary excess that you can realistically pay alongside any compulsory excess in the event of a claim
  • Drive a car from a lower insurance group: If you’re in the market for a new car, picking a smaller vehicle from a lower insurance group can cut the cost of your car insurance
  • Install security features: While this isn’t true of all car modifications, installing security features, such as dash cams and parking sensors, can reduce your premium

What do I need to know about driving over the age of 70?

As you continue to drive in your 70s and beyond, you should be aware of the following:

  • You have to renew your licence at 70: Regardless of when you last renewed your licence, it will expire when you’re 70 years of age. This means you’ll have to renew it if you want to keep driving. The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) should send you the application form 90 days before your 70th birthday
  • You have to renew your licence every three years: Once you’ve renewed your licence, you’ll have to renew it every three years rather than every 10
  • You must meet the minimum eyesight requirements: While everyone who drives has to meet the minimum eyesight requirements, it can be more of a concern as you get older. You must be able to read a car number plate from 20 metres away, have a visual acuity of at least a 0.5 measure on the Snellen scale (that’s the classic letter test at the opticians) and have an adequate field of vision
  • You must inform the DVLA of any relevant medical conditions: When you renew your driving licence, you must inform the DVLA of any new or progressed medical conditions that could affect your driving. You’ll also need to update your licence if you’re diagnosed with a notifiable condition before you’re due to renew. You can find an A-Z list of conditions at gov.uk. If you fail to tell the DVLA about a condition that affects your driving, you can be fined up to £1,000. Failure to inform your insurance provider could invalidate your policy in the event of a claim
  • You won’t be able to drive while the DVLA conducts medical checks: If you have a condition that affects your driving, the DVLA will conduct medical checks to assess whether you can renew your licence. During this period, you won’t be able to drive
  • You can voluntarily surrender your driving licence: There’s no legal age at which you must stop driving, but you can choose to voluntarily surrender your driving licence. For example, your doctor may recommend that you stop driving for some time, or you may no longer meet the medical standards for safe driving. If you surrender your licence under certain conditions, it can make it easier to reapply for a new licence if you want to drive again later
  • You can decide to take an assessment yourself: If you’re unsure about your ability to continue driving, you could book an appraisal through a mobility centre or local driver assessment scheme. This isn’t a driving test but usually an hour-long assessment in your own car. This can help you decide whether you still feel comfortable driving and discern any ways you can improve
  • You can take an advanced driving course: To brush up on your driving skills as you get older, you could book yourself onto an advanced driving course. This can sometimes qualify you for discounts on your car insurance, although you should always check that your provider recognises your chosen course
Do I need specialist over-70s car insurance?

You don’t need to take out a specialist over-70s car insurance policy. However, it can offer several benefits that make it worth considering. Depending on the provider, these benefits can include: 

  • A multi-year fixed price: You can get a car insurance premium that’s fixed for up to three years (if nothing in your personal circumstances changes)
  • Emergency any-driver cover: If you have a medical emergency while driving, another driver can take the wheel
  • Increased personal accident cover: Personal accident cover goes far beyond standard car insurance, potentially covering you and your partner for up to £1m
  • Enhanced key cover: If you lose or damage your keys, key cover is more generous than many standard policies 
  • Longer European cover: Rather than the usual 60-90 days of cover, you can get over-70s car insurance that allows for unlimited European driving
  • Enhanced onward travel: You can get better onward travel policies that offer unlimited taxi travel in the event your car is too damaged to drive
  • Improved personal belongings cover: Certain providers offer generous personal belongings cover, which doubles in December to cover Christmas presents
  • Misfuelling: Some policies will include cover for draining your engine if you accidentally put the wrong fuel in your car, as well as covering any damage caused
  • Protected no-claims discount: Some over-70s car insurance policies include a protected no-claims bonus as standard
  • Voluntary work: Certain specialist policies will keep you covered even if you use your car for voluntary work, as long as it’s for a registered charity
  • Driver confidence course: If you lose confidence in your driving, some policies will provide driver confidence coaching to get you back on the road

Frequently asked questions about over-70s car insurance

Connor Campbell

Finance Writer

Connor Campbell is an experienced personal and business finance writer who has been producing online content for almost a decade.

Now writing for the Independent Advisor, Connor is our personal finance expert, helping readers navigate everything from insurance and bank accounts, to energy and loans.

In his capacity as writer and spokesperson at NerdWallet, Connor explored a number of topics close to his heart, such as the impact of our increasingly cashless society, and the hardships and heroics of British entrepreneurs.

At financial trading firm Spreadex, meanwhile, his market commentary was featured in outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, Reuters and the Evening Standard.

Connor is a voracious reader with an MA in English, and is dedicated to making life’s financial decisions a little bit easier by doing away with jargon and needless complexity.

