Most of the time, pay-as-you-go refers to pay-per-mile car insurance. This is where you only pay for the miles you drive, alongside a monthly or annual charge to cover your car while it’s parked.

This can be a great option if you don’t drive enough to justify a traditional policy or low-mileage car insurance but still want to drive your own car rather than being a named driver on someone else’s vehicle.

Other types of pay-as-you-go car insurance

There are a couple of other car insurance policies that are sometimes referred to as pay-as-you-go even though they work differently to pay-per-mile cover.

For example, short-term or temporary car insurance can also be referred to as pay-per-hour or pay-as-you-go insurance. This is where you buy car insurance on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis when needed.

Similarly, black box insurance for younger drivers is occasionally referred to as pay how you drive insurance. This is where your driving habits are tracked by a telematics device and used to calculate your insurance premium.