Paying monthly vs annually for car insurance

Written by Laura Miller
Updated October 17, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Is it cheaper to pay monthly or annually for car insurance?
  • Pay-annually car insurance advantages and disadvantages
  • Pay-monthly car insurance advantages and disadvantages
  • Is there an option to pay six months of car insurance?
  • FAQs

Annual car insurance is a big expense to pay up front. Can you pay car insurance monthly? Yes. Pay-monthly car insurance may seem like a good way to spread out the cost, but it may not be the great deal you think it is.

Is it cheaper to pay monthly or annually for car insurance?

Pay-monthly car insurance will cost you more overall than paying annually for car insurance on the same policy.

Car insurers say pay-monthly insurance is more expensive because they are, in effect, agreeing to loan you the full cost of the insurance, and for this they will charge you interest. You pay them back for the insurance, plus the interest, in monthly instalments over a year.

Pay-monthly car insurance is very popular. Almost half (46 per cent) of car insurance customers chose to pay monthly, according to Which? and research by comparison site GoCompare. The other half of customers pay up front for annual car insurance.

But the cost for the convenience of pay-monthly car insurance is high – customers who can’t afford to pay up front are being hit by an average £302 penalty to pay monthly, the research from November 2022 found. 

Choosing to pay monthly is also getting more expensive over time. In November 2019, pay-monthly car insurance cost on average £673 for the year, while annual car insurance paid up front cost £456 – a penalty of £217 for paying monthly.

By November 2022, the penalty for paying monthly had jumped to £302, an increase of 39 per cent. Pay-monthly car insurance cost £757.60 versus £455.49 for annual car insurance paid up front.

Pay-monthly car insurance can seem like a good idea because it’s becoming more and more expensive to pay for annual car insurance up front.

Average car insurance cost 21 per cent more between April and June 2023 than the same time a year ago, according to the Association of British Insurers’ (ABI) car insurance tracker. This is the highest since the ABI started collecting this data in 2012.

For a year’s worth of private comprehensive car insurance, the average cost was £511, up 7 per cent on the previous three months, according to the ABI data.

Car insurance is particularly expensive for young drivers, making them more likely to choose to pay monthly.

Research from Consumer Intelligence in August 2023 found drivers under 25 years old are facing the steepest increases in the cost of car insurance, with premiums rising 66.7 per cent over the previous 12 months. The average premium for young drivers is now £1,640, according to Compare the Market. 

It’s no wonder that, according to GoCompare, younger customers often opt for monthly payments to spread the cost – but this means they also end up paying much more overall.

Low-income households are also more likely to pay monthly and face higher premiums, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.

Pay-annually car insurance advantages and disadvantages

Advantages

  • Price: The biggest advantage of paying for annual car insurance up front is it will cost you less. This is because you won’t be paying interest fees on top of the cost of your insurance.
  • Soft credit check: If you choose to pay up front, car insurers will usually only run a soft credit check, or they won’t run a credit check at all. This is because you’re paying for everything in one go and not taking out a loan to repay over the course of the year like you do with pay-monthly insurance.

Disadvantages

  • Lump sum required: The main disadvantage of paying for annual car insurance in one go is you need to have a large amount of cash on hand. With the average annual car insurance policy costing £511, or £1,640 for young drivers aged under 24, you’ll likely need some savings to cover the cost.

Pay-monthly car insurance advantages and disadvantages

Advantages

  • More time to pay: The biggest advantage of pay-monthly car insurance is that you can spread the cost over 12 monthly instalments. You won’t need to take a big lump sum from your savings or borrow from friends or family to pay for your insurance.  
  • Boost your credit score: Making regular, on-time repayments towards your pay-monthly car insurance can help boost your credit score. This can help you get credit in future. Having a good credit score can also give you access to cheaper loans.

Disadvantages

  • More expensive: The biggest disadvantage of pay-monthly car insurance is it will cost you more overall – and not just by a little bit, but by an average of £302 for the year. Not everyone will pay that much extra, but you’ll typically pay more for pay-monthly car insurance.
  • Credit score risk: Falling behind on your monthly car insurance payments will hurt your credit score. This will make it more difficult for you to get loans or credit cards in future and make borrowing more expensive.
To calculate the cost of your pay-monthly car insurance, insurers will take the annual cost of the policy and add the interest they will charge you for effectively lending you the full amount while you pay it off. 

 

The amount of interest you’ll be charged varies among different car insurance companies, and they don’t make the information easy to find. But with the average pay-monthly car insurance costing £757.60 versus £455.49 for annual car insurance paid upfront, the payment penalty is a 66 per cent difference, so that gives you some idea.

 

You may also be charged up to 20 per cent of the annual premium for the first month’s instalment if you choose to pay monthly. The rest of your instalments will be smaller, but you’ll still end up paying more overall because of the monthly payment penalty.

Is there an option to pay six months of car insurance?

Yes, some insurers offer temporary car insurance for just six months. But it’s not common, so you may not find as many options on comparison sites.

Most car insurance policies will cover you for a minimum of 12 months, but there are some cases where it makes sense to only get cover for six months. For example, this may be a good option if you’re planning to buy a new car within the next six months, you’re lending your car to a friend or family member for a short period, or you just want more time to shop around for a better annual deal.

Six-month car insurance may also be a good option if you can’t afford to pay annual car insurance in one go but can pay up front for a six-month policy.

Pay-as-you-go insurance, or pay-per-mile insurance, is another short-term car insurance option that can be cheaper for people who don’t drive very often or very far. 

With pay-as-you-go insurance, you’re only charged per mile or per hour you drive. You must also pay a monthly or yearly fee to insure the car while it’s parked in case it’s damaged or stolen. A small device is fitted to your car to measure your mileage. Pay-as-you-go insurance usually works as a rolling subscription, which you can cancel at any time.

Paying monthly vs annually for car insurance FAQs

