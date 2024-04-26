The Post Office isn’t just for letters, packages and parcels. It offers a range of different services, including car insurance.

One of the main ways the Post Office sets itself apart as an insurer is by offering different policies for drivers under and over 50 years old.

Our Post Office car insurance review takes a look at what these different levels of cover include, how you can make a claim, and how it compares to other providers.

What car insurance cover is offered by the Post Office?

The Post Office splits its car insurance policies by age, offering one for under-50s and one for over-50s. Both policies can be bought as third party, third party, fire and theft, or comprehensive cover.

Under-50s car insurance

If you purchase the Post Office’s under-50s car insurance as third-party cover, it will include:

Injuries to other people: you’ll be covered for the cost of any injuries you cause to a third party, including death

Damage to third-party property: you'll be covered for the cost of any damage you cause to a third party's car or their property up to £20 million

Driving abroad: you'll be able to drive in the EU for up to 60 days a year with third-party cover

If you take out under-50s cover as third party, fire and theft insurance, it’ll include everything above, as well as:

Fire damage: you can claim if your car is damaged in a fire

Theft: you can claim if your car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft

Towing cover: your car will be covered while you're towing a trailer, caravan or broken-down vehicle

Manufacturer-fitted audio and navigation equipment: you can claim an unlimited amount for any audio, navigation or entertainment equipment permanently fitted by the manufacturer

Aftermarket audio and navigation equipment: you can claim up to £500 for any audio, navigation or entertainment equipment not fitted by the manufacturer

New car benefit: if your vehicle is less than 12 months old and is stolen and not recovered or damaged to the extent it'd cost more than 60 per cent of its market value to repair it, you can receive a like-for-like replacement

if your vehicle is less than 12 months old and is stolen and not recovered or damaged to the extent it’d cost more than 60 per cent of its market value to repair it, you can receive a like-for-like replacement Three-year repairs guarantee: any repairs carried out at an approved repair facility will be guaranteed for three years

Finally, if you purchase under-50s comprehensive car insurance, your policy will include all of the above, plus:

Accidental damage to your own vehicle: you’ll be able to claim for the damage to your car if you get into an accident

Glass cover: you'll be able to claim for the windscreens, side windows, rear windows and sunroof without impacting your no-claims bonus. You'll just have to pay an excess (less than the excess you'd pay for a different car claim)

Courtesy car: you can receive a courtesy car (subject to availability) if your car needs to be repaired following an accident and you take it to an approved garage

Medical expenses: you can claim up to £200 per injured person following an accident

Personal belongings: you can claim up to £100 for any personal belongings

Over-50s car insurance

The Post Office’s over-50s car insurance includes everything found in an under-50s policy. If you take out an over-50s comprehensive policy, your cover will also include:

Personal belongings cover: this benefit increases to £500 for over-50s

Child car seat cover: you can claim up to £150 per child seat following an accident

Glass cover: you won't need to pay an excess when making a windscreen cover claim

Onward travel: you can claim up to £100 per person (to a limit of £400) for alternative transport or overnight accommodation if your car isn't roadworthy following an accident

Uninsured driver promise: if you're in an accident with an uninsured driver, your excess will be refunded. If it's a non-fault accident, your no-claims bonus won't be affected either

if you’re in an accident with an uninsured driver, your excess will be refunded. If it’s a non-fault accident, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected either Vandalism promise: your no-claims discount won’t be affected if you claim damage caused by vandalism (you’ll normally need to have reported the incident to the police)

Post Office car insurance policies at a glance

Under-50s comprehensive car insurance Over-50s car comprehensive insurance Age range 17 to 49 50+ Level of cover Comprehensive (also available as third party and third party, fire and theft) Comprehensive (also available as third party and third party, fire and theft) Injuries to other people Yes Yes Damage to other people’s property Yes Yes Theft Yes Yes Fire damage Yes Yes Repairs to your own car following an accident Yes Yes Motor legal protection Optional Optional Your medical expenses Up to £200 per injured person Up to £200 per injured person Driving other cars Yes (if eligible) Yes (if eligible) Breakdown cover No No Courtesy car cover Yes Yes Hire car cover Optional Optional Windscreen replacement Yes Yes Personal belongings Up to £100 Up to £500 Replacement locks and keys Optional Optional Protected no-claims bonus No No Cancellation fee Yes Yes

Post Office car insurance optional extras

Whether you get under-50s or over-50s Post Office car insurance, you can add the following optional extras for an additional cost:

Motor legal protection: you’ll be covered for legal costs and uninsured losses up to £100,000 with Post Office motor legal protection

Keycare cover: you can purchase lost key cover worth up to £1,000, with a 24-hour emergency helpline and car hire costing £40 a day for up to three days

you can purchase lost key cover worth up to £1,000, with a 24-hour emergency helpline and car hire costing £40 a day for up to three days Guaranteed replacement car cover: you can receive a guaranteed replacement car if your vehicle is stolen or can’t be driven

How to claim with Post Office car insurance

If you need to make a claim on your Post Office car insurance, you should:

Make sure everyone is safe and secure: the first thing to do following an accident is make sure that everyone in your car and any other parties involved are okay Exchange details: you’ll need to swap details with the other parties involved, including registration numbers, names, addresses and insurance policy numbers Gather evidence: it’s a good idea to take photos and videos of any damage, make a note of the time, location and weather conditions, and see if there are any witnesses to the accident Contact the Post Office: you should then contact the Post Office as soon as possible, even if you don’t intend to make a claim. You can call 0345 073 1005, which is available 24/7 Wait for the next steps: the Post Office will then inform you of the next steps. For example, you may be instructed to go to an approved repairer

How to cancel Post Office car insurance

If you want to cancel your Post Office car insurance, call 0345 073 1002. You may have to pay a fee, regardless of whether you cancel before or after the 14-day cooling-off period.

How to contact Post Office car insurance

If you need to contact the Post Office and it isn’t related to a claim, you can call 0345 073 1002. The line is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday; 9am to 5pm on Saturdays; and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Post Office car insurance customer reviews

The Post Office has a “Bad” Trustpilot rating of 1.5 out of five, based on 480 reviews.

However, it’s important to note that these reviews aren’t just for Post Office car insurance but the brand overall, including everything from its money services to home insurance.

Of the few reviews that explicitly mention car insurance, most complain about the quality of the customer service, whether that’s to change policy details or when making a claim.

“Six months ago, I got Post Office car insurance, [as it] seemed like a good deal. Well, a month ago, I moved into a new build [house] in a little Somerset village. I [called] up to report my address change to the Post Office, and since my new build doesn’t show up on their system yet, even though I get mail and deliveries and pay council tax here, they [cancelled my insurance] me on the spot. No waiting until it shows up on the system, just [cancelled], effectively making it illegal for me to drive with no claims, no notice and apparently no regard for me, their former customer. It’s no wonder the Post office is working its way out of business. Absolutely ridiculous.” Tristan Peacock, via Trustpilot “Started trying to sort out a car insurance claim at 9:30 this morning. [The] first person I spoke to, ‘Andrew’, couldn’t find my claim and sounded like he was in a wind tunnel. Call [number two] sounded like a sulky teenager – I have absolutely no idea what he mumbled. It didn’t matter anyway [because] he put me on hold then cut me off… ho-hum. Call [number three], ‘Ian’, on [the] switchboard tried to help: ‘I’ll put you through to claims, even though I’m not supposed to’. [It] didn’t matter anyway, as [he] cut me off. The one star I have given is because Darren actually helped me even though [he] cut me off when trying to put me through to the underwriter. [That’s] three hours of my life I will never get back.” Kim Stuart, via Trustpilot

What Defaqto rating does Post Office car insurance have?

Alongside a “Bad” Trustpilot rating, Post Office has the following reviews from Defaqto:

Under-50s car insurance: ★★★★

Over-50s car insurance: ★★★★★

Meanwhile, from Fairer Finance, Post Office car insurance is rated:

Under-50s car insurance: ★★

Over-50s car insurance: ★★★

How does the Post Office compare to its competitors?

Provider name Trustpilot score Defaqto score Post Office 1.5 stars 5 stars for over-50s, 4 stars for under-50s Admiral Insurance 4.5 stars 5 stars (4 stars for Telematics, 3 stars for Essential) Ageas 4.0 stars 5 stars (3 stars for Essentials) Aviva 4.0 stars 5 stars (3 stars for third party, fire and theft) Axa 4.3 stars 5 stars (3 stars for standard third party, fire and theft and comprehensive car insurance) Direct Line 3.8 stars 5 stars (3 stars for third party, fire and theft and Essentials) esure 3.6 stars 5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft, 3 stars for Flex) Hastings Direct 4.2 stars 5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft, 3 stars for Telematics, 2 stars for Essential) LV 4.4 stars 5 stars (3 stars for third party, fire and theft) People’s Choice 1.4 stars 5 stars (4 stars for third party, fire and theft) All scores are correct as of 26 April 2024

Conclusion

While its over-50s car insurance has a five-star rating from Defaqto, Post Office car insurance isn’t as complete as other policies available. This is captured in a two-star rating for the under-50s policy from Fairer Finance and just a three-star rating for the over-50s cover.

The lack of key cover as an automatic inclusion for both policies is notable, as is the apparent lack of personal accident cover. The Post Office also makes it quite difficult to find out about its cover without first getting a quote, with no policy documents available online.

However, the over-50s policy does offer a healthy personal belongings benefit, alongside excess-free windscreen and glass cover.

Post Office car insurance FAQs Who is Post Office car insurance underwritten by? Post Office car insurance is arranged and administered by BISL Limited, which trades under Budget Insurance. Is over-50s car insurance cheaper? On average, car insurance for over-50s is cheaper than for younger drivers. This is because you’re less likely to make a claim, and if you do claim, it typically won’t cost the insurance provider as much to address.