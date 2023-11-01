Provisional driving insurance is a form of car insurance designed to cover you while you’re learning to drive. You must have some form of insurance in place before learning to drive. If you’re caught driving without insurance, you can receive an unlimited fine, get up to eight penalty points, or even be banned from driving outright.

If you’re learning to drive in a car you own, then you will need a learner driver insurance policy in your name. If you are practising in someone else’s vehicle, however, then you will either need to check that you are covered by the car owner’s insurance policy, or take out your own cover. While the legal minimum age for a qualified driver is 21 years old, some insurance policies require your supervisor to be 25 or over. So always make sure to check the age requirements of a policy if you intend for a friend or relative under 25 to help you learn to drive.

Once you’ve passed your driving test, you will need to upgrade from learner driver insurance to a full policy. Unfortunately, as a brand new driver, you’ll be faced with some of the most expensive car insurance premiums around. However, there are ways you can bring the cost of your car insurance down, aside from shopping around for the best quote available.

For example, you could consider telematics insurance. Otherwise known as black box insurance, a telematics policy will see a smart device installed in your car that tracks your driving habits. This includes your speed, how fast you break, what kind of roads you regularly drive on, and the times of day you take your car for a spin.

Telematics insurance can be much cheaper than standard car insurance, as you’re proving yourself as a safe driver. This is especially useful for new drivers, who have no driving, and therefore no insurance, history to go on. And, over time, this evidence may entitle you to cheaper car insurance down the line without the need for a telematics device. You aren’t guaranteed a cheaper quote with telematics insurance, however, so always compare a wide range of premiums before putting pen to paper.

Another option is to build up your no-claims bonus. This is where you receive a discount to your premium for every year you go without making a car insurance claim. While this will not make your car insurance cheaper from the outset, over time you may be able to claim discounts worth anywhere between 30 and 60 per cent.

You could also consider adding an older, more experienced driver to your policy as a named driver. This may be particularly advantageous for young drivers who still live at home with their parents. In the eyes of the insurance provider, this lessens the chance of an accident, and therefore potentially your premium, because it may not always be the newly-qualified driver behind the wheel of the car.