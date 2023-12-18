Best known for its bright orange breakdown services, RAC (or the Royal Automobile Club) was founded all the way back in 1897.

Alongside breakdown cover, it offers a number of car insurance policies, as well as other motor services, including RAC approved MOTs and dealerships.

RAC acts as an insurance intermediary, meaning that your policy will be underwritten by a different provider from the company’s panel of insurers.

Read on for our RAC car insurance review, including what cover it offers, whether you get breakdown cover as standard, and how it compares to its competitors.