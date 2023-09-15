As we’ve already outlined, one of the primary benefits of multi-car insurance is potential savings on your premiums. By bundling multiple vehicles under a single policy, many insurance providers offer discounts, and the more cars you insure with them, the higher the chances of getting more significant savings on your premiums.

However, while consolidating and saving might be appealing, it’s essential to consider situations where a separate policy for each car might be more economical.

Insurers often consider young drivers at higher risk due to their limited driving experience. Adding a young driver to a multi-car policy could increase the overall premium. In such cases, it could be worth exploring whether a separate young driver insurance policy might be more economical.

Insurers group cars based on several factors, including repair costs, safety features, and potential risks. Those in higher car insurance groups typically cost more to insure due to increased risk or higher repair costs. If one of your cars falls into a higher insurance group, it might influence the price for all cars on a multi-car policy, making a separate policy a cheaper option for that vehicle.

The premiums will likely increase if a driver included in the multi-car policy has a criminal conviction or has been involved in accidents. Their driving history can impact the cost for all cars under the policy, making separate policies more cost effective.

Classic or vintage cars may require specialist insurance because of their unique maintenance needs and potential for increased value over time. While some mainstream insurers offer classic car insurance as part of a multi-car policy, a dedicated classic car policy from a specialist provider could provide better coverage and rates.