How to check your car service history

There are three main types of car service history you’ll come across:

Full service history

With a full service history, you can comb through all the maintenance work, repairs and inspections a car has undergone in its lifetime. For example, if a car is five years old, there will ideally be a record of five full car services, alongside MOTs.

This type of service history will give you the clearest picture of a car’s value and can make you more confident in your decision to purchase it.

Full dealership service history

A full dealership service history means there’s a complete record of a car’s service history and all its services have been carried out by one of the car manufacturer’s official dealerships.

This is preferable to a standard full service history, as it means the people who worked on the car had the best understanding of its specifications. It should also indicate that any repairs were carried out with manufacturer-sourced parts.

Part service history

A part service history means that the vehicle has missed one or more service intervals. You can tell if a car’s service history is only partially complete if there are big time gaps or significant mileage (typically more than 12,000 miles) between recorded services.