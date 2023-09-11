When you take out telematics car insurance, you’ll need to have your black box fitted in your car. Thankfully, car insurance providers have made this process relatively simple and there is very little for you to worry about. Much like with other types of car insurance, drivers can take our comprehensive, third-party, fire and theft and third-party only cover.

Before taking out the policy, your provider will want to know some things about where you park your car, your annual mileage and what you generally use your car for. Once installed, your insurance provider will have access to the data that your black box records.

Your black box will record:

Speed

Steering

Mileage

Braking and acceleration

Cornering

Date and time of day

Location

This is how the process of black box insurance works.

Your black box is fitted: Typically your car insurance provider will send out a professional to fit your black box, which usually requires a mechanic – this may come with an additional fee. However, in recent years, there are also self-install black boxes available with onboard diagnostic (OBD) ports. Get your driver score: After your device has been activated it will record data about your driving habits via motion sensors and GPS. This information is then used by your provider to calculate if you’re a safe driver. Renew your premium for less: Providing you have been driving safely, when it is time to renew your car insurance you should see your premium decrease for the following year.

You shouldn’t expect your premium to be lower just because you have opted for telematics insurance – the effect is not immediate. You would need to obtain the policy for a year and your driving score will be reviewed when it is time to renew. If you have driven safely, you should be rewarded with a lower premium. However, if your black box records poor driving skills, such as speeding, your premiums could increase.

Not all black boxes need to be permanently installed on the car. Some providers have options for a plug-in device or a sensor connected to your smartphone. With the latter, some car insurance providers may update your premium more regularly or at any time before your renewal. This could work in your favour, if you have a good driving score.