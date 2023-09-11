Telematics insurance, commonly referred to as black box car insurance, is when a small tracking device is fitted to your car to monitor your driving habits.
The black box is designed to monitor how you drive on a day-to-day basis – the good and the bad. The safer your drive, the lower your insurance premiums could be when it comes time to renew.
What is black box insurance?
With black box insurance, a small device – black box – is installed in your car. This device is there to track and monitor how you drive using telematics technology – hence the name, telematics car insurance.
The device is very small and is installed in a place that’s discreet. Typically, a black box is fitted behind the dashboard of your car, or on the battery of your car. So you don’t need to worry about it taking up too much space or being visible to you or passengers.
The black box will monitor your driving style to establish if you’re a safe driver and, if you are, it could help you save money. When your car insurance provider gets to know how you drive, they’re more inclined to offer you a personalised quote.
How does black box car insurance work?
When you take out telematics car insurance, you’ll need to have your black box fitted in your car. Thankfully, car insurance providers have made this process relatively simple and there is very little for you to worry about. Much like with other types of car insurance, drivers can take our comprehensive, third-party, fire and theft and third-party only cover.
Before taking out the policy, your provider will want to know some things about where you park your car, your annual mileage and what you generally use your car for. Once installed, your insurance provider will have access to the data that your black box records.
Your black box will record:
- Speed
- Steering
- Mileage
- Braking and acceleration
- Cornering
- Date and time of day
- Location
This is how the process of black box insurance works.
- Your black box is fitted: Typically your car insurance provider will send out a professional to fit your black box, which usually requires a mechanic – this may come with an additional fee. However, in recent years, there are also self-install black boxes available with onboard diagnostic (OBD) ports.
- Get your driver score: After your device has been activated it will record data about your driving habits via motion sensors and GPS. This information is then used by your provider to calculate if you’re a safe driver.
- Renew your premium for less: Providing you have been driving safely, when it is time to renew your car insurance you should see your premium decrease for the following year.
You shouldn’t expect your premium to be lower just because you have opted for telematics insurance – the effect is not immediate. You would need to obtain the policy for a year and your driving score will be reviewed when it is time to renew. If you have driven safely, you should be rewarded with a lower premium. However, if your black box records poor driving skills, such as speeding, your premiums could increase.
Not all black boxes need to be permanently installed on the car. Some providers have options for a plug-in device or a sensor connected to your smartphone. With the latter, some car insurance providers may update your premium more regularly or at any time before your renewal. This could work in your favour, if you have a good driving score.
What type of driver is black box insurance best for?
Black box car insurance is most commonly for inexperienced or young drivers – usually those between the ages of 17 and 25.
Young drivers draw a short straw when applying for their first car insurance policy. Young or inexperienced drivers will usually be offered an incredibly high premium – this is where telematics insurance could assist.
Young drivers are considered to be more at risk of being involved in a car accident due to inexperience. But, with a black box, your car insurance provider can monitor your driving skills and habits.
Installing a black box provides new drivers with the opportunity to show their provider that they are safe drivers. This should help you save money on your car insurance premium.