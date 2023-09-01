Temporary car insurance is a simple way to drive someone else’s car without needing to be added to their policy.

If you borrow a friend’s car, temporary car insurance is separate from their annual insurance policy, so their no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you have an accident.

Most temporary car insurance policies are also entirely separate from your annual car insurance policy, meaning your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if you have an accident in the temporary vehicle.

One of the benefits of temporary car insurance is that it can be arranged quickly on the phone, online or via a smartphone app.

You might take out temporary car insurance if you need to borrow a friend’s car for the weekend or use someone else’s car in an emergency.

You can typically get temporary car insurance for the following durations:

Hourly

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Most temporary car insurance is fully comprehensive. However, some insurers might also offer third-party or third-party, fire and theft cover. Here’s what these different policies include:

Third-party cover

The minimum level of cover you legally need, third party covers damage to other people’s vehicles and property and injuries suffered by other people. But if you cause an accident, it won’t cover damage to your car or your injuries. It also won’t pay out if your vehicle is stolen or it’s damaged by fire.

Third-party, fire and theft cover

This type of insurance includes third-party cover but will also pay if your car is damaged or destroyed by fire or stolen.

Fully comprehensive cover

This is the highest level of car insurance, and it includes third-party, fire and theft cover, but it also includes damage to your car and any injuries you sustain. This means you can claim for repairs to your vehicle after an accident and your medical expenses, even if the accident was your fault. A fully comprehensive policy might also include cover for vandalism and legal expenses.