If you’re involved in an accident, it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible, even if you aren’t likely to be claiming on your policy.

Your insurer will want to know:

When and where the accident took place

What happened

The conditions at the time, including the weather and visibility

Any information you can offer about damage to other cars or property

Whether anybody was injured

Contact and insurance details for other drivers involved in the accident

Contact details for witnesses who weren’t directly involved

Whether the police attended the accident and, if so, whether you have a crime reference number

What happens next will depend on whether you were at fault.

If the accident was your fault: Your insurance provider should pay for any claims made against your policy by other people. This might be the cost of fixing another driver’s car, repairing a homeowner’s wall or paying a personal injury claim from a passenger, another driver or pedestrian. If you’ve built up a no-claims discount, you’ll likely lose some of this. Your insurer will let you know how many years you’ll lose once it has processed the claim.

If your car was damaged in the accident, you’ll need to pay for repairs or a replacement yourself. You won’t be able to make a claim on your insurance if you’re injured.

If the accident was not your fault: You should be able to make a claim against the at-fault driver’s car insurance. This means you shouldn’t have to pay for repairs to your car and could potentially make a claim for any injuries you suffered. However, the catch is your own insurer won’t pursue these claims for you. You’ll need to liaise directly with the insurance company concerned or pay a claims company to do it for you.

Your no-claims discount should not be affected because you’re not making a claim on your own insurance policy.