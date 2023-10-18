What does third party, fire and theft insurance cover?
A third party, fire and theft insurance policy won’t cover the following:
- Damage to your car: If there’s an accident and you’re considered to be at fault, you’ll have to pay for repairs yourself. If your car is beyond repair, you’ll have to pay for a new car
- Your medical costs: Although your policy will cover injuries to your passengers, it won’t cover you
- Theft if you were negligent: Your policy won’t pay out if you were considered to be careless – for example, you didn’t lock your car or left a window open
- Some fires: If the fire was the result of a mechanical or electrical failure, your policy won’t pay out
- Your possessions: You won’t be able to file a claim if your bag or phone was stolen from your car or damaged in a fire
What happens if I’m in an accident and have third party, fire and theft insurance?
If you’re in an accident and only have third party, fire and theft insurance, you might not be able to claim on your insurance. However, you’ll still need to let your insurer know what happened.
This is because you’re obliged to report any accidents, and there’s a strong chance a claim might be made against your car insurance policy.
The insurer will likely ask for the following:
- The date, time and location of the accident
- An explanation of what happened
- The weather conditions and whether your visibility was affected
- Whether there was any damage to other cars or property
- Whether anyone was injured
- Contact and insurance details for other drivers
- Contact details for witnesses who weren’t directly involved
- Whether the police attended the accident and you have a crime reference number
The next steps will depend on who was at fault.
If you were at fault
If there was any damage to other cars or property (for example, you crashed into a wall), your car insurance policy will cover the cost of repairs or replacements. It will also pay for medical costs or compensation if other people were injured, such as other drivers and passengers. You’ll lose some of your no-claims discount if you have one.
You won’t be able to claim for any damage to your car and will need to foot the bill for any repairs or a replacement yourself. You also won’t be able to claim for any injuries you suffered.
If you weren’t at fault
If another driver caused the accident, you should be able to make a claim against their insurance if your car was damaged or you were injured and incurred medical costs. However, as you only have third party, fire and theft insurance, your insurer won’t claim for these things on your behalf. Instead, you’ll need to work with the other driver’s insurer yourself or pay for a claims company to do the leg work for you.
As you aren’t making a claim on your car insurance, you won’t lose any of your no-claims discount in this scenario.