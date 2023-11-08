Can you have two insurance policies on one car in the UK?

When might you consider two policies?
There are a few reasons why you might consider taking out two different car insurance policies. However, you should always check the terms of your existing cover before taking out another policy, to avoid doubling up unnecessarily.
Different drivers with varying risk profiles
If there are two drivers using the same car, and one has a better driving history than the other – for example, one driver has points on their licence and the other doesn’t – it might make sense to have two car insurance policies.
This is so the points-free driver can avoid having the price of their premium affected by the extra insurance costs associated with being seen as a higher risk driver.
For temporary or learner drivers
If someone wants to use your car for a short amount of time, it may be cheaper for them to take out a new temporary car insurance policy instead of adding it to your existing cover.
Advantages of having two insurance policies
Used carefully, there are a few benefits to having multiple car insurance policies:
Comprehensive coverage
Having two different car insurance policies may allow you to compensate for a lack of coverage in one with the perks of another.
For example, your existing fully comprehensive insurance may not include cover for a learner driver. Therefore you could take out learner drive insurance to allow for a learner drive to practice in your car.
Flexibility in claims
You may be able to pick which policy you make a car insurance claim on in the event of an accident. For instance, one policy may include courtesy car insurance, while the other may not.
However, both insurance companies may need to be involved, which can slow down the claims process.
Protect your no claims bonus
Let’s say you and another driver of the same vehicle have separate car insurance policies. If the other driver gets into an accident and needs to make a claim, your own no claims bonus should still be protected.
Keep your own premiums down
If you share a car with friends, for example, and one of them has a driving history that would be labeled high risk, you can avoid your premium increasing by taking out separate policies.
It is always worth, however, comparing the cost of two premiums versus dividing the cost of one, even if that split isn’t 50-50.