Update driving licence and car insurance

Here are the various ways to process changes on your licence.

How to change your address on your driving licence

You’ll need to change the address on your driving licence if you move house. But temporary address changes, such as term time at university, won’t need to be altered if you’re still contactable at the original address.

Failing to tell the DVLA about your new address can result in a £1,000 fine.

You can continue to drive while you’re waiting for your new licence from the DVLA.

You can change the address on your driving licence in either of the following ways:

Online

Post

How to change your address with DVLA online

Visit DVLA “change your details”.

You’ll need the following information:

Driving licence and driving licence number

National Insurance number

UK passport number

Email address

Step-by-step guide

Provide your details as requested: title, name, gender, date of birth and country of birth Provide your new address and how long you’ve lived there Provide the addresses you’ve lived at in the past three years Complete your security details to help the DVLA confirm your identity Include your National Insurance and passport number if you have these Provide your two-digit licence issue number and the 10- or 12-digit number on the back of your photocard licence Confirm you’re not disqualified from driving Confirm if you want to register for organ donation Double-check all your details before submitting the application Wait for your new licence in the post – it’ll take about two to three weeks

How to change your address with the DVLA by post

The process for changing the address on your licence by post depends on whether you have a photocard or paper driving licence.

Photocard driving licence

Complete the “changes” section on letter D741 that came with your licence. If you don’t have this letter, pick up a licence application form D1 from a Post Office.

Send both your photocard driving licence and the letter to:

DVLA, Swansea SA99 1BN

If you want to change your photo at the same time, you’ll also need to send a recent passport-style photo and a cheque or postal order for £17, payable to the DVLA (there’s no fee if you’re over 70 or have a medical short period licence).

Paper driving licence

Fill out the D1 form and send it to the DVLA at DVLA Swansea SA99 1BN.

You’ll need to send the following:

Your paper driving licence

Original documents to verify your identity

A passport photograph

Is my paper licence still valid?

Up until 1998, drivers were only issued paper driving licences.

From 1998, a plastic photocard licence and the old-school paper counterpart were handed out. Penalty points were recorded on the paper counterpart.

The paper counterpart was abolished in 2015, with penalty points recorded online instead.

If you hold a plastic and paper licence, you can destroy the paper version. However, if you only have a paper licence from before March 2000, you can keep using it as long as all the details are current. When you turn 70, you’ll need to renew your licence, and your new one will be a photocard.

If you hold a paper licence and need to change your name or address, you’ll be issued a plastic licence instead.