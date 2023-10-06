Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 15?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 06, 2023

  • What cars are in insurance group 15?
  • Factors determining insurance group 15
  • Who is insurance group 15 suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

When purchasing a new car, it’s important to research which insurance group it falls into, as this significantly impacts the cost of car insurance. The Association of British Insurers assigns every vehicle a rating from 1-50 based on factors such as value and performance. Cars in higher groups have steep premiums, so understanding the insurance implications can help you stay within budget. Read our guide to learn which models fall into group 15 and what to expect for insurance costs.

What cars are in insurance group 15?

Car insurance group 15 houses mid-range family and executive cars such as the following:

  • Audi A1
  • Volkswagen Golf
  • BMW 2-Series
  • Mercedes-Benz A Class
  • Citroen C4
  • Alfa Romeo Guilietta
  • Audi Q2 SUV

This group comprises smartly equipped cars that make comfortable cruisers and practical family transportation. Their impressive specs push up their value, repair costs and insurance premiums.

Modern safety features, such as airbags, parking sensors and auto emergency braking, are standard. Many cars in this group have desirable trims and options, plus potent petrol, diesel or hybrid engines. While not the most prestigious vehicles, group 15 cars still carry premium price tags.

Factors determining insurance group 15

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 15 cars typically have 1.5 to 2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines. Larger engines increase insurance costs.
Repair costsSpare parts are more expensive than lower groups given the specifications. Complex repairs also increase premiums.
Safety featuresFeatures such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems, parking sensors, auto emergency braking and immobilisers are standard. More safety kit means lower risk.
PerformanceWith zero to 60mph times of around 6-8 seconds and top speeds of over 130mph, group 15 cars have brisk performance. This increases insurance costs compared to lower groups.
Threat of theftExecutive cars are more likely to be targeted than everyday hatchbacks. However, luxury SUVs and sports cars are most appealing to thieves.
Driver profileInsurers see group 15 cars as suitable for managers, families and older drivers. Premiums are higher for young or inexperienced motorists.

Who is insurance group 15 suitable for?

While insurance group 15 cars cost more to cover, their premiums can be affordable for:

  • Older drivers: More experience means lower premiums, and many older drivers seek luxury and comfort
  • Company car drivers: Businesses can better absorb higher costs, and group 15 vehicles make impressive executive cars
  • Couples: Those starting families need space and safety
  • Households with multiple cars: They may have a main vehicle that costs less to insure
  • Downsizers: Those moving from expensive groups but wanting similar features may consider these cars
  • Confident drivers with clean licences: More claim-free years means cheaper premiums

Group 15 provides a good blend of luxury, comfort and performance for those who can afford the higher insurance costs. Family- and executive-focused cars offer tempting specs with added peace of mind.

Which car insurance group am I in?

Find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s registration in a free car insurance group checker.

Your insurer will also be able to provide your exact insurance group rating. Knowing your group helps you compare premium quotes. Lower insurance groups mean lower premiums, all else being equal.

One thing to note is that cars are continually reassessed, and their group can change over time. Check your group when renewing your insurance to get accurate quotes.

Overall, group 15 provides affordable insurance costs for well-appointed family and executive automobiles. While not the most thrilling cars to drive, their premiums are reasonable for their specifications. If you want impressive features without the steep insurance costs of higher groups, group 15 can be a sensible sweet spot.

