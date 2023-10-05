Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 19?

Nick Jones
Updated October 05, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 19?
  • Factors determining insurance group 19
  • Who are group 19 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

Cars in the UK are placed into one of 50 insurance groups, ranging from the most affordable policies in groups 1-3 to the pricier premiums of groups 40-50. Insurance groups help determine the cost of cover based on the car’s attributes and claims history. This article will focus on insurance group 19. Models in group 19 strike a balance of performance, comfort and safety without the highest price tags.

What cars are in insurance group 19?

Models in group 19 include vehicles such as the following:

  • Vauxhall Zafira
  • Suzuki Vitara
  • Peugeot 2008
  • Mazda 6
  • Jeep Compass
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Ford C-MAX
  • Hyundai SANTA FE

Factors determining insurance group 19

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 19 cars have mid-range 1.4-2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines. They're more costly to repair than smaller engines but less expensive than high-performance motors.
Repair costsGroup 19 contains a combination of mass market and luxury models, which means repair costs are moderate. More advanced features found in some models increase repair bills.
SafetyVehicles in group 19 have solid safety features such as airbags and an anti-lock braking system as standard. Some models have advanced safety technologies, which leads to higher premiums.
PerformanceCars in group 19 offer modest to moderately high-performance capabilities. They're quicker than lower insurance groups but less powerful than high-end sports models.
Theft appealMost vehicles in insurance group 19 have a low to moderate risk of theft. However, the Jeep Compass seems to be more of a theft target than other group 19 cars, likely due to its popularity and high resale value.
Driver profileGroup 19 cars appeal to a range of drivers, from young motorists to families. Young drivers typically pay more, while premiums are lower for older motorists.

Who are group 19 cars most suitable for?

Group 19 cars are suited for:

  • Young professionals: More premium features appeal to those starting their careers who want some luxury. Premiums are affordable but higher than basic models
  • Growing families: Spacious interiors and versatility make group 19 models practical for parents. Safety ratings help peace of mind
  • Downsizers: Those looking to downsize from larger cars appreciate the mix of economy and comfort in group 19
  • Company car drivers: Low tax and attractive corporate lease deals on models such as the Mazda 6 and Hyundai SANTA FE
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can verify which insurance group your car falls into by using a free online car insurance group lookup tool.

Check with your insurance provider when getting a quote, as they can confirm the precise group for your car. Vehicles in higher groups typically have more expensive premiums, so it’s helpful to know your group when assessing quotes.

Insurance groups are re-evaluated regularly and can change as risk profiles shift. For example, the Ford Focus moved from group 10 to 12 in 2022 based on updated analysis. Always double-check your vehicle’s latest group when renewing.

In summary, group 19 offers a good middle ground between basic family cars and executive models. While insurance costs more than low-risk vehicles, group 19 combines practicality, comfort and capable performance at a reasonable premium for many drivers.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

