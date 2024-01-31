While you can make a claim using your own legal representation, typically through a ‘no win, no fee’ agreement, submitting a claim through the OIC online portal may save you money.

Your car insurance policy may also include legal assistance, such as a free helpline or more extensive cover through motor legal protection. If you want to feel more comfortable with a legal representative or just want some advice, make sure to check your policy first.

The OIC online portal was designed to be used without for legal assistance. In fact, one of the main reasons for its creation was to cut down on unnecessary legal costs. However, only 10 per cent of claims have been made by unrepresented claimants since the portal’s inception.

How to use the OIC online portal

You’ll only be able to make a whiplash claim using the OIC online portal if you’re in a non-fault accident. This is an incident where you weren’t responsible for any damage or injury caused.

When claiming the OIC online portal, you need to follow these five steps:

Submit your claim

This will involve providing details of the following:

The people involved (including your National Insurance number and employment status)

The accident (including where and when it happened)

The injuries you suffered as a result of the accident (including medical treatment and time away from work)

The vehicles involved

The person you think was responsible for the incident

Other losses you may have suffered (including repairs to your vehicle)

Photo or dashcam evidence

Witnesses to the accident

Police involvement

This process should only take 20 to 30 minutes.

Wait for the results of the investigation

After you’ve provided all the necessary information, you’ll be asked to sign a Statement of Truth confirming everything you’ve said is true and accurate.

The OIC will then approach the insurance company of the person you believe to be at fault. The provider will investigate the claim and let you know who it believes is at fault within 30 business days of the claim being submitted:

If the other driver admits it was their fault , you’ll be able to progress with seeking compensation

If the driver admits they were partially at fault , you’ll need to negotiate what percentage of fault each of you is responsible for

If the driver denies they were at fault , you’ll either have to challenge this decision through the OIC portal or pursue the matter through a small claims court

Undergo a medical check

If the other driver admits liability, you’ll then need to undergo a medical check to assess the extent of your injuries. The OIC portal will help you find a medical report provider, including where you’d like the examination to take place.

This report will detail the nature of your injuries and your expected recovery time. The provider itself will upload the report to the OIC system for you to review.

Receive an offer

Your medical report will then be used to calculate how much compensation you receive for your whiplash claims. The bands are based on the duration of your injury, with two tiers of payout depending on whether or not you also suffered a minor psychological injury.

The OIC service isn’t limited to whiplash claims but also includes other minor injuries suffered following a road traffic accident as long as the total value is less than £5,000. This includes broken fingers and soft tissue injuries. You won’t need to make individual claims for separate injuries incurred during the same accident.

If you make a claim that includes whiplash and other injuries, the compensation you receive for the whiplash will be based on the whiplash tariff, while any other injuries will need to be valued separately.

Close the claims process

Once you’ve received the offer, you can either accept it, wait out the recovery time suggested by your medical report or dispute it:

If you accept the offer , the claims process will be closed

If you wait out your recovery time , you can see whether the initial medical assessment was correct and the offer based on that assessment is appropriate. If you feel it isn’t, you can dispute the offer

If you dispute the offer , you can see if the insurer will increase its offer or suggest an offer of your own. If an agreement can’t be reached, you may choose to go to court

How long will it take?

As of December 2023, it takes an average of 84 days for a claimant using the OIC service to receive an offer and advise the insurer of their decision.

How long your claim takes will depend on whether or not liability is disputed, the complexity of your injuries and how prompt you are at providing the relevant information.