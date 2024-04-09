What is windscreen cover insurance?

When it comes to windscreens, a chip can quickly become a crack, and a crack can quickly become a serious driving hazard. Getting it fixed as soon as possible is a must. However, you could face a bill of hundreds or even thousands of pounds if you need to get your windscreen repaired or replaced. That’s why you should always check whether your car insurance includes windscreen cover insurance and add it to your policy if not.

What does windscreen cover insurance include?

Windscreen cover insurance normally includes:

Repairs to cracked or chipped windscreens, side windows and rear glass

Replacement glass in the event your windscreens or windows are broken

Repairs to scratched bodywork caused by a broken windscreen

Your coverage depends on the type of policy you have. For example, if you have a third party, fire and theft policy, you’d only be covered for damage caused by fire, theft or attempted theft.

What isn’t included with windscreen cover?

You may not be able to claim for the following on your windscreen cover insurance, depending on your provider:

Panoramic roofs

Sunroofs

Rear glass on hard top, removable convertible roofs

Mirrors and lights

Repairs made by unapproved suppliers

Claims over any limit dictated by your policy

What is the excess for windscreen cover?

If you have windscreen cover insurance and need to make a claim, you’ll pay a cheaper excess than for a full car insurance claim. You’ll often pay an excess of £10 to £25 per repair and £75 to £100 for a replacement.

If you don’t have windscreen cover, you’ll either have to pay for the repairs yourself or make a claim on your standard car insurance. If you claim on your normal insurance policy, you’ll have to pay your full excess and could lose your no-claims bonus.

How much does it cost to repair or replace your windscreen? According to Checkatrade, on average it costs between £40 and £118 to repair a chipped windscreen, depending on the make and model of the car. However, the cost of replacing a windscreen can vary more wildly, from £188 for a budget vehicle up to £1,650 for a high-end, high-tech model.

How to get windscreen cover insurance

Many comprehensive car insurance policies will automatically include windscreen cover, but it isn’t guaranteed. And if you take out third party-only or third party, fire and theft insurance, you’re far less likely to be covered.

Some providers will allow you to add windscreen cover insurance to your policy for an additional cost. Alternatively, you can take out a stand-alone windscreen insurance policy with a specialist provider.

Is windscreen cover insurance worth it?

Whether windscreen cover insurance is worth it depends on your personal circumstances. You should ask yourself the following questions:

Do I have a newer car? Newer cars are more likely to have advanced features, such as sensors and cameras, that can make repairing or replacing windscreens and glass expensive. In this case, windscreen cover insurance is worth considering. Can I afford to pay for repairs myself? Replacing or repairing windscreen glass can cost hundreds of pounds. If you don’t think you can afford that, the cost of adding windscreen cover may be worth it. Do I have a high excess? If the excess on your car insurance is high enough that it would put you off making a claim, then the lower excesses of windscreen cover could be appealing. Am I willing to lose my no-claims bonus? If you don’t have windscreen cover and you still need to make a claim to repair or replace your glass, you could lose your no-claims bonus. Would I rather have peace of mind? Cost isn’t the only factor to consider. If you’d benefit from having peace of mind that you’d be covered if your windscreen is damaged, then taking out additional windscreen cover insurance is worth it.

Does windscreen cover affect your no-claims discount and premiums?

If you make a claim on your windscreen cover, your no-claims bonus shouldn’t be affected. This is one of the biggest benefits of adding windscreen cover insurance to your policy. If you don’t have it and still need to make a claim for windscreen repair on your standard car insurance, your discount could be affected.

Whether the cost of your car insurance goes up following a windscreen claim depends on your provider. It may also come down to the circumstances surrounding the claim. For example, if your windscreen is damaged in an accident, your premium will likely increase at the point of renewal.

Can I drive with a chipped or cracked windscreen?

Depending on the extent of the damage, it can be illegal to drive with a chipped or cracked windscreen.

If the crack obscures your view of the road and you’re stopped, you could face up to three penalty points and a fine of up to £2,500.

If you get into an accident while driving with a damaged windscreen, you could be charged with driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition and face a driving conviction or even a ban.

When it comes to chips, size matters:

If it’s less than 3mm , you won’t normally need to get it repaired

, you won’t normally need to get it repaired If it’s more than 3mm but less than 25mm , you can, and should, get it repaired as soon as you can

, you can, and should, get it repaired as soon as you can If it’s more than 25mm, it likely can’t be repaired, and you should get your windscreen replaced as soon as possible

You can fail your MOT if a chip in your line of vision is bigger than 10mm; if there’s a chip 40mm or larger anywhere on the windscreen; or if there’s a cluster of smaller chips across your windscreen.

Windscreen repair process If you need to get your windscreen repaired or replaced through your insurance, you should: Contact your insurer: your provider will point you in the direction of an approved repairer. Alternatively, certain suppliers, such as Autoglass, can contact your provider on your behalf

Arrange for repairs: you may be able to book an appointment with an approved supplier directly through your insurer. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact the repairer directly

Get your windscreen fixed: Autoglass estimates it takes 30 minutes for a repair and 60 minutes for a replacement

How to compare windscreen cover options

When you’re comparing windscreen cover insurance options, you should consider the following:

The cost of taking out a stand-alone windscreen policy versus a comprehensive policy that includes glass cover as standard

Any exclusions, such as sunroofs

Any claims limits

The excess required for both repairs and replacements

The approved repairers a provider works with

Using a comparison site such as Independent Advisor will allow you to get a wide range of insurance quotes and pick the best option for your needs.

9 tips for protecting your windscreen

From road debris to bad weather to poor installation, there are a number of ways you can end up with a cracked or chipped windscreen. Here are some tips for protecting your windscreen:

Keep your distance: one of the most common causes of cracked or chipped windscreens is road debris kicked up by the car in front of you. By maintaining a sensible distance, you can reduce the likelihood of your windscreen getting damaged Take care on gravel: if you’re driving on any surface made up of loose stones or debris, reduce your speed and be extra cautious Don’t leave your car in the sun: parking directly in sunlight on a hot day can cause your windscreen to expand and crack in the heat Be careful when defrosting: a common mistake is defrosting your windscreen with boiling water. The sudden temperature change can cause the glass to crack or even shatter entirely. Instead, try running your engine to melt the ice, or use a de-icing spray if you’re in a hurry Don’t blast your air-conditioner: try to avoid blasting your air-conditioning when getting into a hot car, as the sudden temperature change may put your windscreen at risk Keep it clean: by washing your windscreen, you can prevent dirt from exacerbating any existing chips while also protecting the frame of the windscreen from corrosion Only use certified installers: poor installation or cheap materials can lead to chips, cracks, or even the need for another replacement windscreen. That’s why you should look for installers that have Automotive Technician Accreditation (ATA) and use glass that meets original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards Regularly inspect your windscreen: by regularly checking the state of your windscreen, you can catch any smaller chips before they turn into a bigger issue Make any repairs as quickly as you can: the sooner you can repair a small chip, the less likely it is to turn into a bigger, more dangerous crack

Windscreen cover insurance FAQs Can you buy windscreen cover separately? You can get windscreen cover as part of your policy, add it on as an optional extra, or take out a stand-alone policy through a specialist. Do I have to pay an excess on windscreen claims? When making a claim through your windscreen cover, you’ll need to pay an excess. This should be lower than the excess on your standard car insurance. There are normally separate excesses for repair and replacements. Can a cracked windscreen be repaired or does it need to be replaced? If the crack in your windscreen is more than 25mm wide, then it will normally need to be replaced rather than repaired. Anything smaller than 25mm should be repairable.