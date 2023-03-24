- SOFTWARE
Building insurance is a type of home insurance that will protect you from the cost of expensive repairs to the physical property of your home in the event the worst happens.
Imagine your home suffered a serious flood or fire. This could cause extensive damage to the structure of your home. You may need to replace everything, from the windows to the electrical wiring. Buildings insurance would pay out to cover the cost of all of those repairs.
Without this cover, you would have to find the money to fix up the building yourself. This could mean getting into huge amounts of debt.
Our experts have reviewed hundreds of policies, and spoken to the leading insurance providers, to get you all the information you need to buy the right cover for you.
Cover will usually only cost you a few pounds a month, but could save you tens of thousands of pounds if you need to make a claim.
This guide will walk you through what buildings insurance covers, what it doesn’t, what optional extras you might need, how much it costs and how to save money on your premium, what can affect an insurance quote, and how to find the best deals.
We’ve also included a step-by-step guide to how you make a claim if the worst happens, and a list of all the UK’s biggest insurers’ telephone numbers so you have them to hand if you need them.
Homeowners, landlords and tenants all need to know where they stand on buildings insurance, so this article looks at it from each of those angles.
The quickest and easiest way to get the best price for your situation is to use comparison websites to compare quotes.
Our researchers and writers are dedicated to providing accurate and up-to-date information so you can make an informed decision when comparing and buying home insurance.
We will only endorse home insurance products after hundreds of hours of research, policy comparisons and mystery shopping, and after taking into account verified customer feedback and reviews, and the opinions of industry experts.
To write our articles, we've compared (and continue to compare) hundreds of insurance policies from dozens of the UK's insurers – big and small.
All of our articles are verified by industry experts, including regulatory compliance specialists, and the policy data verified by the insurance providers themselves.
Even after all that, we would still recommend that you don’t just take our word for it – you should compare quotes to get the best deal for you and your home.
Buildings insurance covers the cost of repairing your physical property if it suffers damage. It would pay out to repair and replace your water pipes if they burst after a spell of very cold weather, for example.
Buildings cover is different to contents insurance, which just covers your belongings inside your home, although the two can be bought together.
Buildings insurance is for anyone who owns their home on a freehold basis. This includes most homeowners, landlords, and holiday home owners.
Homeowners will typically need to have buildings cover as a requirement of their mortgage. A lender nearly always makes you take out a policy to guarantee the physical property against damage, as this protects its financial stake in your home. This is also true for landlords and holiday home owners.
Under a mortgage, the homeowner is responsible for the general upkeep of the physical building at least until the mortgage loan is paid back. Paying for essential repairs can be very expensive without insurance. Fixing a roof after a storm, for example, can cost thousands of pounds.
This type of insurance is still a very good idea even if you have paid off your mortgage. Paying a few pounds a month for cover is a lot cheaper than paying out of pocket for substantial damage.
Flat owners who are leaseholders are not typically responsible for getting insurance. This is usually the responsibility of the property freeholder, though the flat owner may pay for it as part of a service charge.
Buildings insurance covers the cost of rebuilding your property from the ground up. It covers any damage to the physical building of your home.
It also covers structures like garages, sheds and fences, as well as the cost of replacing pipes, drains and cables. When you get a quote, it will outline what is covered by the policy.
Recent weather events in the UK are examples of the value of buildings insurance and what it covers. Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin in February 2022 led to insurers dealing with 170,000 claims for property damage, paying out £473 million to affected policyholders, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
Record-breaking summer heatwave temperatures saw several insurers reporting a significant rise in subsidence claims, the full costs of which are likely to materialise during 2023. Meanwhile, the cold snap last December led to a surge in claims for damage caused by burst frozen pipes, the ABI found.
British homes impacted by flooding in the past five years spent almost £4,500, on average, to cover repairs, according to research by Compare the Market. More than one in 10 households have experienced flood damage, the comparison website found. Homes in Wales and London paid the most on repairs, spending on average more than £9,700 and £9,100, respectively.
Building insurance doesn’t cover items inside your property that are not part of its structure. This means your personal belongings, from jewellery to your washing machine and sofa, are not covered. To cover your personal items, you would need to get contents insurance.
The table below lists a range of events a typical buildings insurance policy will cover as standard, as well as events more likely to be optional extras.
Policies will vary from insurer to insurer, however, so it’s always important to check the particulars of your cover.
|Covered as standard
|Optional extras
|Flooding
|Yes
|No
|Subsidence (caused by the ground under your building sinking)
|Yes
|No
|Fire
|Yes
|No
|Storms (eg, wind damage to your roof)
|Yes
|No
|Burst and frozen pipes and water damage
|Yes
|No
|Fallen trees
|Yes
|No
|Vehicle or aircraft collisions (eg, if a car hits your garden wall)
|Yes
|No
|Damage caused by theft (eg, a burglar breaks your window to enter your home)
|Yes
|No
|Legal expenses cover (for legal advice and the cost of defending yourself in neighbour disputes, or claiming compensation after an accident that wasn’t your fault, for example)
|No
|Yes
|Accidental structural damage (eg, drilling through electric wiring)
|No
|Yes
|Home emergency assistance (eg, if you need an emergency plumber)
|No
|Yes
Buildings insurance works like this; you pay a certain amount each month or year, known as a premium, and then in the event something happens to damage your property, you contact the insurer to make a claim. You will need to pay any excess listed in your policy documents, after which point your insurer will pay the remaining cost of making the necessary repairs to your property.
The cost of buildings insurance can be affected by a number of factors, but the good news is it is getting cheaper across the board.
The average cost of home insurance (combined buildings and contents cover) was £300 a year in 2022, according to the ABI – the cheapest since the organisation started collecting data in 2012. The average price for separate buildings cover (£228) and contents policies (£116) were also at an all-time low in 2022, as homeowners got the best deals in a very competitive market.
However, a rise in subsidence claims, a surge in frozen pipe payouts and the rising costs of building materials and labour could increase the average quote for building insurance in 2023, the ABI said.
New rules on the pricing of home insurance came into force on 1 January 2022 to ensure the price paid by renewing customers is no greater than the price charged to a new customer buying the same policy. Partly as a result of these reforms, in 2022 the average price to renew a combined buildings and contents insurance policy fell by 10 per cent to £316.
There are ways to make your buildings insurance cost even less when getting quotes:.
1. Use price comparison sites
Using comparison sites is a sure fire way to get the best quote, as they let you compare hundreds of policies in a few clicks.
2. Install smoke and fire alarms
Insurers will usually want to know if you have smoke and fire alarms at your property. You should have them for safety reasons, but installing these devices could also save you money on your premiums.
3. Pay a higher excess
The excess on an insurance policy is the amount you agree to pay to fix damage before your cover will pay out. The higher the excess, the lower your premiums. This is because the insurer is less likely to have to pay out on smaller claims.
4. Pay your premium yearly
When you get a quote, you are usually offered the option to pay your premiums monthly or annually. Insurers will typically charge you less overall if you pay upfront in one go, rather than monthly.
5. Keep your no claims bonus
A no claims bonus is the discount you get on your policy by not making any claims on it for a number of years. It typically starts at around 20 to 30 per cent after one year of no claims, and can be as much as 50 per cent after around seven years of no claims. Be aware that not all insurers offer a no claims discount.
Other factors that could affect the cost of your premium are:
Buildings insurance won’t cover everything. Here are some of the most common exclusions:
1. General wear and tear
General wear and tear to your building are those normal things that happen to your property over time. This could be wooden window frames rotting, for example.
In the event damage happens that is covered by your policy to a part of your property that shows signs of general wear and tear, your insurer may reduce the amount they will pay out for that part of the claim.
2. Damage caused by poor upkeep
Most insurers require you to keep your property in good order as a condition of providing cover. If you fail to carry out necessary regular maintenance, your insurer may not pay out in the event of damage caused by your negligence. This could be, for example, failing to properly insulate your pipes and them freezing in winter and bursting as a result.
3. Empty property
Many policies won’t provide cover, or may restrict cover, in cases where the property is empty for a long time, usually either 30 or 60 days.
4. Damage by wildlife
You may not be able to claim for damage done by insects, birds and pests, or the cost to get them removed. However, some insurers do offer pest cover as an optional extra.
When buying insurance, you should get enough cover to pay for the total cost of completely rebuilding your home. This is called the sum insured. The rebuild cost includes the price of labour and materials. This will be the main factor to determine how much cover you need. Remember to include the cost of rebuilding any external structures, such as garages, sheds and fences.
You could buy a policy that offers unlimited cover. However, this may cost you more than a policy with a fixed amount of cover.
An insurer may ask you for some details about the type of property you have and where you live and then give you an estimate of roughly how much cover it thinks you need.
It is worth increasing the sum insured every year to account for increases in building costs. Some policies offer you the option to make this increase automatically.
Still not sure what you need? It is easy to compare buildings insurance from different providers side by side on comparison websites, where you can tweak how much cover you want.
You may want to take out extra insurance if you are planning large-scale renovations on your home. Major home building works – for example converting the loft or building a conservatory – are not typically covered by standard policies.
This is because extensive remodelling and building works increase the likelihood of damage being caused and you making a claim. Extra accidental damage cover would be a good idea in this situation.
Home improvements can affect the rebuild value of your home. For example, if you added a conservatory you would need to account for the cost of rebuilding that from scratch too. Likewise, if you converted your loft into a bedroom.
Special features on a property can also affect its rebuild value. For example, having a thatched roof.
Listed buildings are buildings of special architectural or historic interest considered to be of national importance and so worth protecting. They are more difficult to value for rebuilding purposes, but are likely to be much more costly to rebuild and therefore require special consideration for valuations. To find out if your home is a listed building, depending on where you live, contact English Heritage, Historic Scotland, Cadw for properties in Wales, or the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.
One easy way to work out the rebuild cost if you bought your home recently is to check your mortgage valuation or deeds, because the rebuild cost should be detailed.
As a general rule, your home’s rebuild cost is typically lower than its sale price or market value. Specially designed homes may cost more than their market value to rebuild.
To calculate the rebuild cost of a standard brick-built home yourself, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) recommends using the Building Cost Information Service’s house rebuilding cost calculator.
Alternatively, you could hire a chartered surveyor, who will visit your home and make a formal assessment of its value and how much it would cost to rebuild. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has a list of qualified chartered surveyors. It is a particularly good idea to use a chartered surveyor if yours is a specialist-built home, or if it is a listed building, but be aware that surveyors will charge a fee for the service.
To make a claim on your buildings insurance, follow this step-by-step process:
Below is a list of the leading insurers’ customer helplines for queries.
|Insurer
|Phone number
|AA
|0330 053 0063
|Admiral
|0333 220 2090
|Aviva
|0345 030 6945
|Axa
|0330 024 1235
|Churchill
|0345 603 3551
|Direct Line
|0345 246 3564
|Endsleigh
|0333 234 1552
|Esure
|0345 045 8000
|Halifax
|0345 600 6001
|Hastings Direct
|0333 321 9801
|HomeProtect
|0330 660 1000
|John Lewis Finance
|0345 608 9001
|Marks & Spencer
|0800 015 6253
|Nationwide
|0800 145 6060
|NFU Mutual
|0370 845 8458
|Post Office
|0345 165 0915
|Privilege
|0345 246 8534
|RAC
|0333 070 2667
|Saga
|0800 068 3410
|Tesco Bank
|0345 366 8632
|TSB
|0345 030 8782
|Urban Jungle
|0800 808 5847
Buildings insurance for landlords isn’t a legal requirement, but most buy-to-let mortgages ask that you have it as a condition of lending to you. Landlord insurance covers the physical building of the property against damage from the same events as standard policies.
Add-ons can increase landlord’s coverage; for example, home emergency insurance, which covers emergencies such as failure of gas boilers and central heating systems, and pest infestations.
Landlord cover differs in that it can also cover extra risks you face as a landlord. For example, paying for accommodation for a tenant if an event like a fire or flood means they can’t stay in your property.
If you are the freeholder of the property you are letting out, you will need to have insurance to cover the physical structure, in the same way as if you were living there.
If you are the leaseholder, which happens more often in the case of flats, the property owner should have insurance to cover against damage to the physical structure, which may be included in the maintenance fee you pay.
Landlord insurance might cost more than standard policies because insurers take the view the chance for damage is increased.
Some insurers will cover multiple properties under one policy to save you money on admin fees, and you could receive discounts on your premiums for every property you add. Compare buildings insurance quotes online using comparison sites to find the best deals.