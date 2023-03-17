You can buy contents insurance directly from an insurance company, bank or building society. But it’s much better to use a price comparison site to compare quotes from lots of companies.

Where you live, how many people live in your home, your previous claims history and the security measures installed at your home will all affect the price you pay for a policy.

Here’s how you can cut the cost of contents insurance:

Shop around: Don’t accept your current insurer’s renewal quote – use a price comparison site to compare policies and premiums to find the best deal.

Combine contents and buildings insurance: If you need to insure your building too (ie, because you own a house), a combined policy can work out cheaper than separate policies.

Make your home secure: Some insurers offer discounts if you fit high-quality door/window locks, burglar alarms, or smart devices that monitor your home.

Choose a higher excess: The higher your excess, the lower your premium. But be sure you’d be happy and able to pay the excess amount in the event of a claim.

Pay up front: You can pay for insurance either annually or monthly – annually in one go is typically cheaper, as insurers often charge interest on monthly instalments. Some providers only offer annual premiums, so this is something to keep in mind when comparing quotes.

Build up a no-claims discount: If you don’t claim on your policy, you can build a no-claims discount (NCD), which can make your premiums cheaper in the future, even if you switch insurers. However, insurers such as LV and More Than do not offer such a discount.

Don’t over- or under-insure: Make sure you buy the amount of cover you need by accurately calculating the value of all your contents. Too much cover could see you paying more than you need to on your premiums, while too little could mean you’ll be out of pocket if the worst happens.