Making a home insurance claim with Esure can be done online, through LiveChat, or via telephone. Remember to have your policy number to hand, along with the details of your claim, and if the police have been involved, a crime reference number.

Online claims process

Step 1: Click on the reason for your claim – storm, water leak, theft at home, theft away from home, accidental damage or anything else.

Step 2: The option chosen leads to a section covering important information regarding your claim. For example, if claiming for a water leak, Esure lists all the policy exemptions and tells you what to do next.

If you need emergency repairs to stop the leak, ring Home Emergency if you have the optional extra

If you haven’t purchased that add-on and you need to stop the leak, contact a local qualified tradesperson as soon as possible

Take detailed photographs of the damage caused before and after the repair

Obtain an itemised invoice for any work they have carried out

Once the leak is fixed, fill in the online claim form, including the photos, invoice and any other information you feel is relevant

Esure may require a surveyor to assess the damage to your property before a settlement cost is agreed

Step 3: Once you’ve read the information pertaining to your claim type, you’re asked to log in to your online account.

Step 4: Fill in the online claim form, using the drop-down menus, and upload any required information.

Step 5: Our researchers typically received an email reply from Esure within two to three hours of sending the claim form.

LiveChat claim process

Making a home insurance claim using LiveChat follows the same process as the online application. You’re communicating with a chatbot until you’ve answered the initial questions; only then can you chat with a person. Our researchers typically had to wait around 10 minutes to be connected to someone. There is no alert to indicate a reply, so if you’re on a different tab or have walked away from the screen, you’re automatically disconnected after a few minutes.

Therefore, we feel it’s quicker and simpler to fill in an online claims form unless you have questions about your claim.

Phone claims process

Esure has several phone numbers depending on the reason for your claim, including a number for home emergencies.

Step 1: Esure’s emergency claims line has a short recorded message before you’re connected with a person. Our researcher’s calls were typically answered within two rings.

Step 2: After dialling the regular claims number, there’s a recorded message with prompts.

Step 3: If you’re making a new claim, there’s another recorded message. Following this, there’s a hold time.

Step 4: Our calls were answered within two rings almost every time. The claims personnel were accommodating and happy to answer our questions.