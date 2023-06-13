If your doctor or audiologist has advised you to buy hearing aids, you might not know where to start, and it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the abundance of models on the market. Finding the right pair is essential to give you better sound and enhance your quality of life, but there are lots of different factors that contribute to a device that works for you.

While we would always advise discussing specific hearing aids with your doctor or audiologist before buying any, we have done the groundwork for you to help round up some of the best hearing aids available. It’s an important investment, but also not the cheapest either, so it’s key to know you’re choosing the right ones that will deliver comfortable sound quality and a brilliant user experience. You typically only find digital hearing aids these days, and these come with a lot of extra features compared to old analogue devices.

In order to provide accurate and objective reviews, we consider 20 different factors. How a hearing aid performs in each area helps us determine the best model for specific use cases.

Each of the factors we examine fall into one of the following categories:

Cost and value for money

Design and sound quality

Technology

Customer experience

Each of these categories is weighted differently in our reviews depending on the use case. For example, a hearing aid with a good waterproof rating will be more useful for those with an active lifestyle than a cheaper device with no specialised features.

We always recommend having your hearing tested by an audiologist before choosing a product, as they can make recommendations on which models will work with your degree of hearing loss and specific circumstances. While our recommendations are no substitute for health advice, we have spent more than 1,000 hours researching hearing aids, consult with experts on our findings and vigorously fact-check every article to help you make an informed decision.