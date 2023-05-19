Our researchers found that overall, HMA’s VPN affected our download and upload speed quite considerably, and for the Australian server the results were very poor.

In fact, connecting to the Australian server is the worst-performing speed result we have seen in comparison to other VPN providers we’ve reviewed. Our download speed was a mere 6 per cent as fast as our non-VPN connection – this is far from ideal. The upload speed wasn’t much better either, according to our tests, at just 35 per cent as quick as our non-VPN speed. Both of these results are well below average degradation, and we even performed the Australian server speed test more than once at different times of day to make sure we were correct.

Not surprisingly, connecting to a UK server was quick, and both our download and upload speed were minimally affected. Our download speed was 93 per cent and our upload speed was 92 per cent as fast as the non-VPN connection. Both of these are comparable to some of the top VPNs we’ve reviewed, and we consider them to be excellent results. The latency (ping) was also only 2ms slower, which is ideal for audio and video streaming.

Connecting to one of HMA’s US servers gave us mixed results. Our download speed was 92 per cent slower than the non-VPN connection, though this is similar to other services we’ve reviewed and considered to be of excellent speed. The upload speed, however, dropped by 20 per cent. This speed is still acceptable, but there are plenty of other VPNs we’ve reviewed that had better US upload speeds.