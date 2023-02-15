Home insurance glossary of terms

Alternative accommodation: Temporary accommodation for your family and pets if your home is not safe to live in following an insured event

Boiler and heating system cover: Covers the complete breakdown of your heating or hot water system, leaks or loss of water pressure within the boiler

Boiler emergency cover: Covers call out charges, labour, parts and materials to carry out a temporary repair to your boiler. There is no excess to pay when you claim

Buildings/Contents/Combined cover: For damage or loss caused by events such as fire, storm, flood, theft, escape of water, malicious acts and subsidence

Home emergency cover: Covers a temporary repair in an emergency. Cover for home security and pest infestation. Includes boiler and heating, drainage, electrics, roof, windows, doors and locks, and alternative accommodation.

Legal liability (tenants): Covers tenants for sums they are legally liable for

Occupier’s liability: Covers you for sums you and your family are legally liable for

Personal liability: Covers losses and damages sustained by third parties, along with related legal costs

Personal possessions cover: Covers individual items worth over a specified amount