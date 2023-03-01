Axa home insurance: Cover options compared

There are several ways to make a home insurance claim, including the option to register your claim online 24/7. Make sure you have your policy details to hand, and if the police are involved, your crime reference number.

Online claims process

If you are a policyholder, the online process appears to be the simplest and quickest way to make a claim. It takes around three minutes to complete, depending on the complexity of your claim, and includes drop-down menus to make the process even easier.

Step 1: You are asked to input your personal details, including your policy number.

Step 2: Explain the claim details, and provide an estimate of the value (this is optional).

Step 3: A claims advisor will contact you within 24 hours to discuss the next steps. If you register your claim on a weekend, you should receive a follow-up call on Monday.

Step 4: Typically, we received return calls within around five hours during weekdays, or Monday morning for claims made over the weekend.

Phone claims process

Because Axa uses the same number for quotes, claims and emergencies, it can take a while to get through to the correct department following the recorded prompts.

Step 1: After ringing 0330 024 8086, you’ll hear a recorded message with prompts to ascertain the reason for your call.

Step 2: The next message gives you several options depending on whether your claim regards theft, escape of water, subsidence, liability or something else.

Step 3: You’re now in a queue and given an estimated wait time. Our researchers found this varied, with the shortest time being two minutes and the longest 30 minutes.

Step 4: Once through the queue, the phone is answered by a person in one to two rings.