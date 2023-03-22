Churchill home insurance | Policies reviewed and compared

Storm, flood or water escaping: Subsidence, heave or landslip damage caused by escaping water or oil isn’t covered under core contents/buildings policies but may be covered under “Subsidence or heave of the site on which your home stands, or landslip”, or in accidental damage if caused by water overflowing from a sink as a result of leaving the tap on.

Accidental damage cover: This doesn’t insure items for wear and tear, or cover electrical equipment that stops working without obvious cause. You won’t be covered for damage caused by pets either, or if the accidental damage happened when items were taken outside your home.

Home emergency cover: Churchill won’t pay for replacement locks if the keys are lost or stolen. It also won’t repair or replace any intruder or fire alarm systems.

Nor will it pay for any temporary electrical wiring or wiring that is outside the home, to an unattached outbuilding or garage.

Personal possessions: If you take out personal possessions as a standard Churchill home insurance policy add-on, there are a couple of exclusions to consider – mostly on high-ticket items. Bicycles worth more than £500 and other items worth more than £2,000 in value won’t be covered and will need to be listed separately.

Here are some other items that are not covered:

Camping equipment while in use and in the open

Credit cards

Theft from a vehicle (unless the item was hidden)

Damage to sports equipment when in use

Business equipment such as tools or mobile phones

Sets and suite replacements: Similarly, if personal possessions cover is taken out on a standard policy, Churchill will not pay the cost to replace or alter undamaged items in a set of furniture, etc, on the grounds that they are part of the same collection.

However, personal possessions cover within the Home Plus policy means Churchill will replace the full set, suite or group of items as new if the item/part cannot be replaced or repaired, up to the amount it would have cost its suppliers. Where this isn’t available, Churchill covers the full cost of the item.

Family legal protection: For family legal protection, note that the full £100,000 of legal fee cover is only valid for cases with a 50 per cent chance of success.

Pets: Any behavioural damage caused by pets, such as fouling, urinating, scratching and so on, will not be covered. Injury or death is also not covered, as this would usually come under your pet insurance policy.

Authorised repairers and emergency assistance: It’s worth noting that where Churchill mentions a call out, repairer, or preferred law firm, this is specifying personnel or a service that is authorised or endorsed and sent out by Churchill. Double check this ahead of calling out or enlisting a professional, as their time and work may not be covered by your policy if not chosen by Churchill. So if you have home emergency cover, call Churchill first for the best next steps. Use the services recommended and only call out your local tradesperson if Churchill tells you to.

Home wording: The private home is the address shown in your schedule with any attached garages, used for domestic purposes only but this does not include any outbuildings or detached garages.

Main source of heating wording: This refers to the main hot water or central heating system in your property. Churchill defines this as:

One domestic boiler

Any controls forming part of the boiler

The programmer, central heating pump, hot water cylinder, room thermostat and radiators

However, the following are not included: underfloor heating, solar heating system or warm-air heating system, any non-domestic boiler or associated system, any boiler with an output over 70kW, secondary or other boiler, oil-fired and solid fuel systems, open fires or air-conditioning units.

Core buildings cover

Exterior damage: Storms, floods, weight of snow, falling trees or branches are covered, however, Churchill will not compensate for damage to fences, gates or hedges.

Property damage: Subsidence or heave comes under all policies, with the exception of issues from the settling of newly made up ground, making structural repairs, alterations or demolishing your buildings.

Frost damage: This will be covered with the exception of external water pipes or tanks that are in outbuildings.

Theft and vandalism or malicious acts: Note that Churchill won’t cover damage caused by paying guests or tenants, or for any damage if you haven’t slept in the property for more than 60 days.

TV aerials, radio aerials, satellite dishes and their fittings: The falling of these items is covered, however, if you have buildings cover, damage to the items themselves is not included. If you have contents insurance cover as part of your policy package, they are covered.

Service pipes and cables: Churchill will pay unless you have not occupied your property for more than 60 days (brief visits do not count).

Government or local authority regulations and requirements: This will be covered if necessary to comply with regulations, but Churchill won’t pay if you were warned of a requirement prior to any damage.

Core contents cover

Frozen and chilled foods: Churchill will cover the cost to replace perished food due to an appliance temperature fluctuation or fumes escaping your fridge freezer, but this won’t apply if the appliance is more than 10 years old (without correct and regular servicing), if it is due to neglect by you, or if you have not been in the property for 60 days.

Moving home: Loss or damage to money, china or other fragile items is not covered, nor is loss or damage to bikes.

In alternative accommodation: Churchill will not cover any subscription based services to your alternative accommodation or costs to keep livestock or horses.

Contents outside: Loss of money will not be covered.

Bikes: Bikes are only covered in the home itself or in an attached garage, so if you need to protect your bike away from home, make sure you opt for the away from home cover, which you can do under the ‘your needs’ section of your account.

Contents temporarily away from your home: Bicycles, camping equipment, loss of money, loss by deception, or loss of or damage to guests’ belongings will not be covered. Nor will theft or vandalism unless when in your (occupied) residence or place of work.

Separate items: If you claim for a separately listed high-value item in your schedule, you will need to have proof of the value to claim, so keep receipts and any copies of valuations.

Note that personal possessions cover will cover damage or loss of your listed items.