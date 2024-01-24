Holiday home insurance guide 2024

Home insurance for a holiday home is different from standard home insurance because the way the property is used differs.

With standard home insurance, you’ll generally live in the property yourself with other members of your household, and it will be your main residence.

No one will live in your holiday home full-time. You may use it regularly, but it might also often be unoccupied. Unoccupied properties are a bigger insurance risk than occupied ones.

If you let your holiday home to paying guests, there are also extra risks, such as damage to the property or vandalism, or your guests might sustain an injury while staying in your property.

Specialist holiday let insurance ensures these extra risks are covered.

Buying the right insurance is important if you plan to let your holiday home as a business.

Types of holiday home insurance

There are various types of insurance for holiday homes. The main ones are:

UK holiday home insurance

Overseas holiday home insurance

Insurance for log cabins, seaside chalets and holiday cottages

UK holiday home insurance is probably the most straightforward. The right policy can protect your property and contents from damage from storms, excessive rainfall, burglary, leaks, floods, vandalism and even total destruction.

Overseas holiday home insurance is more complicated. Some UK insurers will only cover homes in certain other countries. For example, Towergate holiday home insurance is only available in the UK, Spain, France, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Southern Cyprus.

And even if the country where your home is located is covered, there may be different rules; for example, it might not be covered for earthquakes in regions where these are common.

You may be able to buy insurance in the country where your property is located, but make sure you understand what you are signing up for.

You can buy holiday home insurance for static caravans, log cabins, chalets and other non-standard homes. But the construction of some of these property types might mean you need specialist insurance. For example, log cabins are built using wood or timber or from a kit, posing certain insurance risks.