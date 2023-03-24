Rias home insurance review: Over-50s specialist policies analysed

There are two ways to make an insurance claim with Rias – online via the website, or over the phone.

Online claims

The online claim form is easy to complete and takes around four minutes, depending on the complexity of your claim. You’ll need to have your account details to hand and, if the police have been involved, your crime reference number.

Step 1: You are asked to confirm your property is safe, or whether you need urgent help. If this is the case, Rias recommends you ring its emergency number: 0345 166 6358

Step 2: Confirm the type of claim you wish to make; for example, accidental damage to an item of furniture or the loss of frozen food

Step 3: You are asked whether you have the protected excess optional extra cover

Step 4: If you do have this cover in place, you are advised to ring the claims team on 0345 165 5795 between the hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, or 9am to 5pm on Saturday

Step 5: If your policy doesn’t have excess protection cover, you are given a selection of items to claim for, including carpets, jewellery, electronic devices, or something else

Step 6: You need to input your account details or claim number for existing claims, and date of birth

Step 7: Complete the online form by detailing the reason for your claim request

Phone claims

There are several numbers to ring, depending on the nature of your claim. Our researchers found that, once through the automated service, their calls were answered by a person in two rings.

Step 1: After an automated message, you are given a choice of options regarding the reason for your claim

Step 2: With each selection, there is another short automated message, and you are asked a series of more detailed questions

Step 3: Once these are answered via the keypad, you’ll be connected to the department that can assist you

Step 4: You can then speak to a member of the relevant claims team