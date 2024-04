“Excellent service from Jo today on [the] home insurance renewal line. Nothing was too much trouble, and she went out of her way to help me renew my aunt’s contents policy when she wasn’t able to do it herself. Thanks so much Jo for making a tricky situation so easy to resolve.”

Consumer, via Trustpilot

“A fantastic quote and cover for my home content insurance from Saga. They’ve been around for a long, long time and are specialist[s] in looking after those of us in our golden years, but given the colour of my hair it should be the silver years! Comedy aside, Saga [is] a tried and trusted company that you can have full confidence in, and I know any incidents that may happen will be treated with professionalism and compassion. This piece of mind is well worth the small cost of insurance, in my humble opinion.”

Derek Williams, via Trustpilot

“Having been with Saga home insurance for four years, paying £360, my renewal came through at £603 for this year. I have had no claims for 35 years. Very disappointed. I believe many older people would just renew, which in my opinion they are hoping for. I talked to an operative who was mostly good but she couldn’t get me near the offers of Privilege, Churchill and many more who are nearly a third cheaper. The excuse that building materials are dearer is nonsense. As someone else has said, the principle that they are helping the elderly is often just not the case. They need a good look at themselves in these difficult times.”