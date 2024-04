Tenants contents insurance is a type of insurance that you should buy if you rent your home, whether you rent from a private landlord, housing association or local authority or are a lodger in someone else’s home.

Rented house insurance just covers the possessions a tenant keeps in the property rather than the building itself. Home insurance for tenants will include everything you own and keep in the property, such as gadgets, cash, clothes, furniture and even the food in your freezer.

Renters insurance can cover the whole household if you rent as a couple or family or just your personal belongings if you rent a room in a shared house or house of multiple occupation. Tenants or renters insurance is bought as an annual policy, and it’s normally similar in cost to other home contents insurance policies.