Tesco Bank provides three home insurance options: buildings, contents and combined buildings and contents insurance.

Buildings insurance

If you take out Tesco Bank buildings insurance, your cover will include the following:

Buildings cover: you will have unlimited buildings cover for your home and any outbuildings

Alternative accommodation and lost rent: you can claim up to £50,000 if your home becomes unliveable due to an insured event and you need to arrange alternative accommodation. You can also claim if you let out your property and you are unable to collect rent due to an insured loss

Water leaks: you can claim up to £5,000 to trace, access and repair a water leak

Oil leaks: you can claim up to £5,000 to trace, access and repair an oil leak related to an installed heating system

Lock replacement: if you lose your house keys or they get stolen, you will be able to claim the replacement cost of the locks and new keys

Accidental damage to service pipes and cables: you can claim for the cost of repairing accidental damage to underground drains, pipes, cables and tanks you are legally responsible for and that provide services to and from your property

Repairs to sewer pipes: you can claim for the costs of accessing and repairing the pipes that connect your home to the main sewer pipe

Accidental breakage: while most accidental damage would require an optional add-on cover, you can claim for accidental damage to your windows, door glass, solar panels and bathroom suites on your standard buildings cover

Emergency entry: you can claim the costs of any damage caused to your property, including your garden, by emergency services entering your home

Selling your home: you will be covered for any insured events up to the completion date when selling your home

Fees and other costs: you can claim for any expenses incurred by architects, surveyors, consultants and legal experts, as well as the cost of clearing a building site and making it safe, that arise if your home needs to be rebuilt

you can claim for any expenses incurred by architects, surveyors, consultants and legal experts, as well as the cost of clearing a building site and making it safe, that arise if your home needs to be rebuilt Property owner’s liability: you will be covered up to £2 million for any costs related to death, injury, illness, damage or loss that you are legally responsible for as the property’s owner

Contents insurance

If you purchase Tesco Bank contents insurance, your policy will include the following:

Contents cover: Tesco Bank contents insurance comes with £75,000 of cover as standard but can increase to £100,000 if needed

Alternative accommodation and lost rent: you can claim up to £15,000 for alternative accommodation or lost rent following an insured event

Theft from outbuildings: you can claim up to £5,000 for items stolen from an outbuilding or garage on your property

Water leaks: you can claim for damage caused by water leaks and loss of metered water

Oil leaks: you can claim for damage caused by oil leaks and loss of metered oil

Visitors' personal belongings: you can claim up to £1,000 for a visitor's personal belongings that are lost or damaged in your home

Garden cover: you can claim up to £1,500 for garden items, such as barbecues and lawnmowers, and up to £2,500 for plants, shrubs, trees and lawns

Frozen food: you can claim for food spoiled in your fridge or freezer by a rise or fall in temperature or contamination by refrigerant or refrigerant fumes

Downloads cover: you can claim up to £2,000 for legally downloaded digital media if the smart device it is stored on is lost or damaged

Personal money: you can claim up to £500 for lost or stolen money (though many exclusions apply)

Contents temporarily removed from the home: you can claim for contents temporarily removed from the home, for example, if you are staying somewhere else or at your regular workplace, as long as there are signs of forced or violent entry

Contents at college or university: you can claim up to £5,000 for contents lost or damaged while in halls of residence or other term-time accommodation

Home office equipment: you can claim up to £10,000 for lost or damaged home office equipment if it is used for admin, clerical or child-minding work

Valuable items (not specified on schedule): valuable items, such as jewellery, watches, furs and works of art, are included in your contents policy as standard (but only if they are not left in the open)

Special occasion increase: you can receive a £7,500 boost to your contents cover during religious holidays, weddings and other special events

Tenant's liability: if you live in rented accommodation, you can claim up to £10,000 for any damage done to the property's structure or the landlord's fixtures and fittings

Replacement locks: you can claim for the costs of replacing your locks if your keys are lost or stolen

Accidental damage to home entertainment equipment: you can claim for accidental damage to items such as television sets, gaming consoles, desktop PCs and laptops

Household removal: you can claim for items lost or damaged when they are being permanently transported by a removal company (aside from china, glass, money, jewellery, money and watches)

Personal liability: you will be covered up to £2 million for any costs you or a member of your family are legally responsible for relating to death, injury, accidental loss or damage to property

you will be covered up to £2 million for any costs you or a member of your family are legally responsible for relating to death, injury, accidental loss or damage to property Employer’s liability: you will be covered up to £10 million for any costs you or a member of your family are responsible for relating to death, illness or injury to a member of domestic staff in your employment

Combined buildings and contents insurance

You can take out the above buildings and contents insurance policies under one combined premium and benefit from the protection offered by both.

What is not covered by Tesco Bank home insurance?

It is essential to understand that you will not be covered for the following when taking out Tesco Bank home insurance: