Every home security package from Arlo includes the necessary elements for installing and connecting your system, including USB cables, wall mounts and screws, and a quick start guide.
The system can be connected directly to your home router or you can purchase an Arlo SmartHub from £109.99.
Our specialists have analysed the kits, providing a comprehensive summary of the hardware components.
Essential outdoor security camera
Arlo’s user-friendly security camera can be managed conveniently via your smartphone. Completely wireless and weather-resistant, it can be installed effortlessly within minutes and offers 1080p video, a 130-degree viewing angle and an integrated spotlight. You’ll also receive a 90-day free trial of Arlo Secure.
Go 2 camera
Arlo Go 2 stands out as one of the most adaptable security cameras available. It allows connections through wifi or a 3G/4G SIM card, enabling protection for a 130-degree range without the need for wiring. However, the SIM card is not provided – a data plan must be purchased, with BT as the suggested provider. The camera includes a built-in siren.
Pro 4XL camera
Arlo’s award-winning security camera can zoom up to x12 with 2K HDR video. However, this is only available when the camera is connected to the SmartHub and your phone is on the same network. It also offers 160-degree viewing range, an integrated spotlight, colour or black and white night vision, and a 90-day Secure subscription for free.
The package contains a rechargeable battery and a magnetic charging cable.
Pro 3 floodlight camera
Providing an impressive 3,000-lumen output, this wireless floodlight camera can light up to seven metres of your property with LEDs that outshine car headlights.
It also offers 2K colour night vision or black and white video, x12 zoom, 160-degree range, and a 90-day free subscription to Arlo Secure.
Essential indoor camera
This security camera allows you to identify trespassers and activate the integrated alarm or employ the two-way audio to communicate with or deter them. Additionally, it includes an adjustable lens cover, enabling you to shut the camera for absolute privacy management. The video has a 130-degree viewing area, 1080p video, mains connection, and two-way audio ability. It also comes with 90 days of Arlo Secure for free.
Wireless video doorbell
The doorbell camera boasts a distinctive perspective, recording full-body 180-degree 1080p footage, and two-way audio. Additionally, the incorporated alarm aids in deterring unwanted visitors.
The package contains a rechargeable battery and cable and a free 90-day trial of Arlo Secure.
Solar panel charger
The Arlo Essential Solar Panel Charger ensures your battery stays powered using direct sunlight. Its design is resistant to weather conditions, and with a 2.4m power cord and adjustable mount, it can be easily installed. The panel is compatible with Arlo Essential Spotlight and Arlo Essential XL cameras.
Dual charging station
The Dual Charging Station helps maintain your batteries at full capacity, charging up to two batteries 15 per cent faster, reducing charging time. It’s compatible with Pro 3, Pro 4, Go 2, and Pro 4 XL models.