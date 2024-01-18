Who’s it right for?

Households looking for a comprehensive, hassle-free security system

Who is it not for?

Buyers on very limited budgets

SimpliSafe offers eight preconfigured home security packages, priced between £284.96 and £664.87. The seven-piece package, The Tower, priced at £514.93, is ideal for the typical three-bedroom home. It includes the base station (which connects all of the different components wirelessly), internal and external cameras, a motion detector, sensors for doors and windows, and an integrated keypad.

SimpliSafe users can either self-monitor their system or opt for professional monitoring services. Two monitoring plans are available, with prices starting at 53p per day.

The Tower is designed for easy DIY installation with peel-and-stick strips, eliminating any need for wiring or drilling. This makes the system a good choice for renters or when moving to a new home. If necessary, the app provides an interactive guide, or there’s live assistance available. However, professional installation is an option and costs upwards of £125.

The base station plugs in (cord included), and its contemporary yet subtle design blends seamlessly with any interior.

The SimpliSafe app offers remote access and control of your security system through intuitive interfaces on smartphones or tablets. Its user-friendly interface allows system arming/disarming, provides instant alerts, and displays live camera feeds. To safeguard your personal information, SimpliSafe employs end-to-end encryption.

The plug-in indoor camera offers adjustability in height and tilt, but lacks pan or zoom functions; however, its 120-degree lens ensures a broad viewing area. SimpliSafe’s wireless outdoor camera has a 140-degree field of view, x8 zoom, and a motion-activated spotlight.

Both cameras record video in 1080p resolution, which delivers good quality, judder-free visuals, clear night vision, and crisp two-way audio. The heat signature-based motion detection can differentiate between pets and moving people, and the sensitivity is easily adjusted.

SimpliSafe’s The Tower stands out in the realm of DIY home security systems for its user-friendliness, adaptability, and monitoring options. The Tower has earned its top spot with stylish, well-designed hardware and streamlined installation and setup processes.

