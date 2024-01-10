Menu Close

Bosch home security review

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated January 10, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

A smart home security system provides you with the means to protect your home. It can integrate into your existing smart home ecosystem, send you alerts in real-time and be your eyes away from home. Generally, the different devices are connected via an app so that you can view your cameras and remotely control your home’s devices from wherever you are.   

Bosch is a household name and its home appliances have been fitted in homes for decades. The German brand was founded by Robert Bosch in 1886 but Bosch is still a relative newcomer to the world of home security and it only began creating smart home products in 2016. 

Bosch offers a catalogue of home security products for both indoor and outdoor security needs. It has three ready-made home security packages that our researchers have extensively reviewed. 

We’ve analysed Bosch’s home security systems, assessing features, equipment types, costs and customer reviews.  

Rating: ★★★★

 
Bosch offers four home security packages, all of which are categorised as starter packs. Its security packages offer different levels of protection, you can choose between indoor and outdoor packages. However, all of its packages are customisable and you may add on extra devices. 

Bosch home security products are quite expensive compared to competitors, so adding extra pieces to its packages could render Bosch unaffordable. Its home security systems seamlessly sync up, work well in tandem and offer lots of features that you can use from the Bosch app. 

How we test smart home security systems

Our Independent Advisor experts have researched and tested several home security systems in order to provide fair, unbiased and accurate recommendations. We compare products, features, quality and prices alongside what others in the industry say and how customers have also reviewed their experiences.

Our reviews are determined by the following categories:

  • Upfront and contract pricing
  • Packages available
  • Features and Functionality
  • Usability
  • Customer experience

We examine 18 elements within these categories, including:

  • Monitoring services and contract types
  • Data backup and storage
  • Warranties
  • Flexibility/customisation in bundles
  • Quality (image, sound, product)
  • Installation

All of our home security articles are fact-checked by our in-house team, to give consumers the knowledge they need to make an informed, up-to-date and confident decision. 

How does a smart home security system work?

Bosch’s devices are connected via the Smart Home Controller. (Bosch)

A smart home security system integrates seamlessly with your home’s wifi network and can function as part of your smart home ecosystem. Smart home security systems connect directly to your wifi, allowing you to access a live video stream from an app – from home or remotely. They use a variety of sensors to detect motion, and sometimes they can differentiate between humans and pets. These sensors send notifications via an app, and you can also configure security zones or create scenarios that you don’t wish to receive security alerts about. 

Most smart home security systems can be integrated with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant – allowing you to use voice control to activate devices.

Bosch Smart Home overview

  • Equipment cost: From £309.95
  • Monthly fee: Optional Cloud+ subscription, €2.99 per month or €29.99 per year
  • Power outage backup: No
  • Mobile phone backup: No 
  • Live streaming: Yes
  • Push alerts: Yes
  • Remotely arm/disarm system: Yes 
  • Voice assistants: Yes, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit
  • Apps for: Android and iOS
Pros The devices work well together and the smoke alarm doubles up as a burglar alarm Create scenarios to suit your needs via the Bosch app
Cons Expensive compared with other brands

How does Bosch compare?

Our researchers compared Bosch’s home security packages with its competitors and discovered that its pricing is significantly higher. Compared with leading home security brands, SimpliSafe and Ring, it costs more and offers less. Most other brands provide some type of optional professional monitoring package, which Bosch does not. However, with all of Bosch’s products, you are free to self-monitor and arm and disarm via the app.

ProductEquipment costMonthly feePower outage backupMobile phone backupLive streamingPush alertsRemotely arm/disarm
Bosch£309.95 to £929N/AN/AN/A
Abode£294.99 to £384.99From £7.995 hours
SimpliSafe£284.96 to £654.87From £15.99
ADTBespokeFrom £35.9924 hours
RingFrom £219.99From £3.4924 hours
YaleFrom £142.50Free8 hoursNo

How much does Bosch home security cost?

Bosch offers ready-made home security packages, with each providing different levels of protection. Its pre-configured packages are customisable and you can add extra motion sensors and indoor or outdoor cameras – but its packages are already fairly expensive. 

There are no additional costs for installing Bosch home security products and there’s no option for a professional monitoring plan. 

Package nameEquipmentCost
Security Starter Kit1 x Smart Home Controller II, 1 x Door/Window Contact II Plus (white), 1 x Smoke Alarm II, 1 x Motion Detector£309.95
Bosch and Ledvance Starter Kit Alarm System1 x Smart Home Controller II, 1 x Motion Detector, 2 x Door/Window Contacts II Plus (white), 1 x LEDVANCE LED Lamp (E27), 1 x LEDVANCE LED Light Strip£319.95
Premium Security Indoor Starter kit1 x Smart Home Controller II, 1 x Door/Window Contact II Plus (white), 1 x Smoke Alarm II, 1 x Motion Detector, 1 x Eyes Indoor Camera II, 1 x Plug Compact£599
Premium Security Outdoor Starter Kit1 x Smart Home Controller II, 1 x Door/Window Contact II Plus (white), 1 x Smoke Alarm II, 1 x Motion Detector, 1 x Outdoor Camera, 1 x Plug Compact, 1 x Outdoor Siren£929
Equipment overview

Smart Home Controller II

The smart home controller connects all of your Bosch Smart Home systems via the Zigbee wireless protocol and your home wifi network. It acts as a central hub for your smart home ecosystem, through which all of your smart home devices can connect and communicate. The Smart Home Controller allows management of your smart home via voice assistants, automation, scenarios and the Smart Home app. 

Door/window Contact II Plus

There is a button on the Door/window sensors in order to pause the sensor. (Bosch)

In the event of a break-in, the door and window contact will detect movement and send you a notification via the Bosch Smart Home app. The sensor works by detecting vibrations caused by any movement – for example, if someone is attempting to break in. The vibration sensor has five different levels of sensitivity which you can customise via the app. It can be paired with your home’s alarm so that as soon as vibration is detected your alarm sounds deterring intruders. The sensor’s Sustainable Ventilation service can detect if a window has been opened for ventilation purposes and automatically turns down your smart thermostats in the room to avoid heat loss.  

Motion Detector 

The motion detector detects movement and can send you security alerts via the Smart Home app. It doesn’t just detect movement, it uses body temperature and height to determine what type of movement is detected and differentiate between you and your pets. You may also pair this device with your smoke alarm (featured in all of Bosch’s security packages) – when paired it can sound your smoke alarm to alert you about suspicious activity. 

Smoke Alarm II

Bosch’s dual-function smoke alarm can alert you when smoke is detected and as well as sound a siren if an intruder is detected by relaying information from the Door/windows Contant or Motion Detector. Conventionally, it functions as a typical smoke alarm, synced to your smart home system, you’ll receive notifications via the app if smoke is detected as well as the alarm sounding. When paired with your home’s motion sensors, it sounds an alarm warning you about a potential security threat and sends notifications via the app. The app also has an emergency call button via the smoke alarm page so you can request immediate help.  

Smart Plug Compact 

Bosch’s app connects your conventional devices to your smart home ecosystem. It also acts as a wireless signal strengthener for other home security devices such as motion detectors. The smart plug can help save on energy costs, its timer switches off unused devices.   

Eyes Outdoor Camera 

The outdoor Eyes camera is stylish in its design. (Bosch)

The smart eyes Outdoor camera provides live video footage of the outside of your home 24/7 – this can be viewed via the Bosch app. The camera records in full-colour HD and comes with night vision. Its built-in motion sensor can detect movement and the camera’s image sensor can differentiate between the movement of people and objects based on body heat. For privacy, its masking feature in the Bosch app allows you to hide areas you don’t wish to film.  

Eyes Indoor Camera II 

The indoor camera can capture HD video and provide you with a 24/7 live stream to watch via the Smart Home app. The Eyes Indoor Camera has full-colour night vision and when suspicious movement is detected it sounds an alarm with columns of up to 75dB and triggers a red LED flashing light. It has a two-way audio function to communicate with household members. For times when you’d like privacy and don’t wish to record, the camera can be retracted by tapping it with your finger or via the app.     

Outdoor Siren 

The siren flashes red and sounds a 100dB alarm. (Bosch)

Bosch’s outdoor siren is designed to prevent an intruder from entering your home. The smart outdoor siren is part of Bosch’s home security system and works in connection with motion sensors. If a break-in is detected via the sensors, the outdoor siren sounds an audible alarm at a volume of up to 100dB, along with a flashing light. You’ll also receive a security alert via the Bosch app simultaneously.  

What do customers say?

Bosch Home has a Trustpilot score of four out of a possible five stars from over 4,300 customer reviews. Four and five-star custom reviews make up over an outstanding 60 per cent with just over 20 per cent of customers leaving one-star reviews.  

Many customers praised Bosch Home for its attentive customer service and expressed that customer service was accessible via WhatsApp which made the process more convenient. 

icons8-review-96

“Using WhatsApp for connecting to customer services was dead easy and I received a very quick response. Only a couple of items I’m not very sure about- how to keep an official record of the communication and the time limit of eight to five on the same day. But I am very happy with the service I received and more importantly to get the resolution.”

“Great customer service. The lady who assisted me was very friendly and knew how to best resolve the issue. She suggested solutions and then helped me purchase the right products. Very happy with the way my call was handled.”

“Great high-quality products and company in general. The query was dealt with effectively. Bosch is certainly my go to company for quality even though higher in price at times, you get what you pay for though.”

App overview

Bosch home security systems come with a range of features, and to use them you’ll need the Bosch Smart Home app. If you have any of Bosch’s security cameras, you may also download the Bosch Smart Camera app – which can be integrated with the Smart Home app. Control all of your Bosch devices from the app, at home or remotely. Our researchers have reviewed Bosch’s home security apps, and these are the features you can use. 

Bosch Smart Home app

  • Scenarios: Create scenarios that reflect your usual routine. These predefined actions can help you receive fewer unnecessary security alerts and you can also add scenarios for different devices 
  • Automation: The smart home app allows you to trigger specific scenarios. Your automation is specific to you and you’re able to create a chain of events according to the if-then principle – for example, if the front door opens, turn on the lights and then turn the indoor camera off  
  • Services: Quickly activate and configure smart presets for your home security system
  • Authorisation: Your whole household can have access to the Bosch app. You’re able to set different permissions for different users
  • Messages: Keep up to date with your devices via the messages feature. You’ll find everything you need to know about your smart home devices from battery status to signal strength and software updates 
  • Favourites: Set frequently used devices and scenarios as favourites. This appears on your app home screen for easy access  

Bosch Smart Camera app

  • Recordings: Record, save and share
  • Live access: Live stream with audio and the ability to interact
  • Notifications: Set movements and sounds to be alerted by and receive notifications
  • Privacy function: Switch on or off your camera’s video recording or audio
  • Lighting: Control the motion light and mood light to suit your needs

Bosch's best home security packages

Bosch’s has four ready-made home security packages, all of which are aimed at beginners and described as starter packs. However, Bosch does have a sizeable catalogue of home security devices that you may add to any of its packages for an additional fee. 

Security Starter Kit: Best for beginners 

Although not the most comprehensive, this package can be expanded as required. (Bosch)

  • What you get: 1 Smart Home Controller II, 1 Door/Window Contact II Plus (white), 1 Smoke Alarm II, 1 Motion Detector
  • Upfront cost: £309.95 
  • Monthly fee: Optional Cloud+ subscription, €2.99 per month or €29.99 per year 

Bosch’s Security Starter Kit is designed for home security beginners – or just simply for small home security needs. The package comes with the Smart Home Controller II, which pairs all of your smart home devices with ease and connects them to the Bosch Home app. Also included in the kit is a motion detector door and window sensor that can trigger an alarm and send you notifications simultaneously via the app in the event of an intruder.  

Bosch doesn’t just protect your home against intruders, its smoke alarm warns you via the app if fire is detected in your home. If you pair this device with your motion detector, it can sound an alarm – doubling up as a deterrent for intruders. The kit is customisable in that you’re able to add any of Bosch’s smart home devices, for security or automation. 

Package score

Reputation★★★★
Security and performance★★½
Features★★★
Plans and pricing★★★★★
Customer experience★★
Overall★★★★

Premium Security Indoor Starter Kit: Best for small security needs

 

The premium package will cover most security needs for smaller-sized homes. (Bosch)

  • What you get: 1 Smart Home Controller II, 1 Door/Window Contact II Plus (white), 1 Smoke Alarm II, 1 Motion Detector, 1 Eyes Indoor Camera II, 1 Plug Compact
  • Upfront cost: £599
  • Monthly fee: Optional Cloud+ subscription, €2.99 per month or €29.99 per year

The Premium Security Indoor Starter Kit covers basic security needs from motion sensors to an indoor camera. The kit is designed to connect all of your smart home devices via the Smart Home Controller, which includes equipment pieces from the kit and any other Bosch smart home devices you may have.  

This home security package is for those who would like to keep a watchful eye on the interior of their home. The Eyes Indoor Camera will help you achieve that; it records HD video and comes with night vision and its motion sensor allows users to customise which types of movement you’d like to receive security alerts for via the Bosch app. Its two-way audio feature can function in more ways than one – to deter unwanted visitors or to communicate with family members while you’re away from home. 

Though the kit is mostly to protect indoors, it can notify you if there’s an attempted break-in. The window and door sensor will detect any vibration and send you notifications via the app. Should an intruder enter your home, the Indoor Starter Kit can still deter burglars. A Motion Detector will alert you if anyone is wandering around your home, and Bosch’s Smoke Alarm doubles up as a siren for unwanted visitors, scaring off burglars, warning you and alerting your neighbours, too. 

The package is customisable and you can add extra devices as you wish. Devices in this package also work well with smart assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.  

Package score

Reputation★★★★
Security and performance★★★½
Features★★★
Plans and pricing★★★★½
Customer experience★★
Overall★★★★

Premium Security Outdoor Starter Kit: Best for small and medium-sized homes

The larger outdoor security package will be enough to cover a mid-sized home. (Bosch)

  • What you get: 1 Smart Home Controller II, 1 Door/Window Contact II Plus (white), 1 Smoke Alarm II, 1 Motion Detector, 1 Outdoor Camera, 1 Plug Compact, 1 Outdoor Siren
  • Upfront cost: £929
  • Monthly fee: Optional Cloud+ subscription, €2.99 per month or €29.99 per year

Even though the Premium Security Outdoor Starter Kit says it is for beginners, it’s Bosch’s most comprehensive package and an effective way to protect your home from potential burglars. With an outdoor camera you’ll be able to keep an eye on your home’s comings and goings and should anybody attempt to break in, Bosch’s window and door sensor will detect this and send you alerts via the Bosch app. 

The outdoor camera allows you to communicate with visitors via a two-way audio function, stream a live feed via the app and create scenarios that are tailored to your home’s movements. As well as its practical functions, the camera comes with a stylish integrated lamp that can be used as a dimmable mood light. Customise when your camera’s light switches on via the app or switch them on using voice control. 

This kit comes with an outdoor siren, and its alarm reaches volumes of up to 100dB. In the event of a break-in, the alarm’s LED lights will flash red and you’ll receive a notification via the app. Your alarm, including your smoke alarm which doubles up as a security alarm, will all sound if motion is detected via the window and door sensors. 

The Premium Security Outdoor kit is quite expensive. Despite this, the devices do all offer excellent home security features and work together well when paired via the Bosch app. 

Package score

Reputation★★★★
Security and performance★★★½
Features★★★
Plans and pricing★★★★
Customer experience★★
Overall★★★★
icons8-law-100

Independent Advisor’s verdict

Our researchers have concluded that Bosch home security is expensive, but it’s equipment pieces do offer a good range of features. 

 

Individually, devices, such as indoor and outdoor cameras, compare well to others. They come with HD video and full-colour night vision. We especially liked Bosch’s window and door sensors, which have five different vibration settings to differentiate movement and intent. The devices in Bosch’s systems also function well together, for example, you can pair motion sensors to trigger alarms and create scenarios that mirror your household’s schedule to ensure you only receive alerts about the relevant movement in your home. 

 

However, it does not come with an option for professional monitoring like some other brands do – although this is only an issue if you prefer a hands-off approach. Its packages are relatively basic, and most likely you would need to add-on equipment pieces increasing the overall package cost – which will be already unaffordable for some. 

Frequently asked questions about Bosch home security

rachel

Rachel Sadler

Staff Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years.

Rachel is the Independent Advisor’s resident VPN expert, with a remit to find the best VPNs out there through thorough testing and research. She spends most of her time vigorously testing VPN services for performance and security features to provide accurate and trustworthy buying guides and reviews. On a weekly basis, she updates guides, and reviews where necessary ensuring prices and information are correct and up to date, as well as keeping her ear to the ground for all the latest news and advancements in VPNs and cyber security.

She also writes content around renewable energy and how UK homes can become energy-efficient by installing solar panels. Rachel researches which solar panels are best for your home with a focus on how homeowners can save money with solar panels and generate enough electricity to power their homes.

With a focus on home insulation, Rachel spends time researching how windows can improve energy efficiency, the style of your home and reduce bills. She focuses research on which materials are best suited for durability, maintenance and price to create well-informed guides and features.

Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and started her career writing for some of Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle publishers, Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media, where she reported on island-wide news. When she’s not writing; she’s intrigued by all things film, food, and art.

