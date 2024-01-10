Bosch home security review

Smart Home Controller II

The smart home controller connects all of your Bosch Smart Home systems via the Zigbee wireless protocol and your home wifi network. It acts as a central hub for your smart home ecosystem, through which all of your smart home devices can connect and communicate. The Smart Home Controller allows management of your smart home via voice assistants, automation, scenarios and the Smart Home app.

Door/window Contact II Plus

In the event of a break-in, the door and window contact will detect movement and send you a notification via the Bosch Smart Home app. The sensor works by detecting vibrations caused by any movement – for example, if someone is attempting to break in. The vibration sensor has five different levels of sensitivity which you can customise via the app. It can be paired with your home’s alarm so that as soon as vibration is detected your alarm sounds deterring intruders. The sensor’s Sustainable Ventilation service can detect if a window has been opened for ventilation purposes and automatically turns down your smart thermostats in the room to avoid heat loss.

Motion Detector

The motion detector detects movement and can send you security alerts via the Smart Home app. It doesn’t just detect movement, it uses body temperature and height to determine what type of movement is detected and differentiate between you and your pets. You may also pair this device with your smoke alarm (featured in all of Bosch’s security packages) – when paired it can sound your smoke alarm to alert you about suspicious activity.

Smoke Alarm II

Bosch’s dual-function smoke alarm can alert you when smoke is detected and as well as sound a siren if an intruder is detected by relaying information from the Door/windows Contant or Motion Detector. Conventionally, it functions as a typical smoke alarm, synced to your smart home system, you’ll receive notifications via the app if smoke is detected as well as the alarm sounding. When paired with your home’s motion sensors, it sounds an alarm warning you about a potential security threat and sends notifications via the app. The app also has an emergency call button via the smoke alarm page so you can request immediate help.

Smart Plug Compact

Bosch’s app connects your conventional devices to your smart home ecosystem. It also acts as a wireless signal strengthener for other home security devices such as motion detectors. The smart plug can help save on energy costs, its timer switches off unused devices.

Eyes Outdoor Camera

The smart eyes Outdoor camera provides live video footage of the outside of your home 24/7 – this can be viewed via the Bosch app. The camera records in full-colour HD and comes with night vision. Its built-in motion sensor can detect movement and the camera’s image sensor can differentiate between the movement of people and objects based on body heat. For privacy, its masking feature in the Bosch app allows you to hide areas you don’t wish to film.

Eyes Indoor Camera II

The indoor camera can capture HD video and provide you with a 24/7 live stream to watch via the Smart Home app. The Eyes Indoor Camera has full-colour night vision and when suspicious movement is detected it sounds an alarm with columns of up to 75dB and triggers a red LED flashing light. It has a two-way audio function to communicate with household members. For times when you’d like privacy and don’t wish to record, the camera can be retracted by tapping it with your finger or via the app.

Outdoor Siren

Bosch’s outdoor siren is designed to prevent an intruder from entering your home. The smart outdoor siren is part of Bosch’s home security system and works in connection with motion sensors. If a break-in is detected via the sensors, the outdoor siren sounds an audible alarm at a volume of up to 100dB, along with a flashing light. You’ll also receive a security alert via the Bosch app simultaneously.