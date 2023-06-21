Hey! home security review: Packages compared

A smart home security system is a network of interconnected devices that monitor, manage and secure a home, employing advanced technology and internet connectivity. It often includes a combination of cameras, sensors, alarms and control units that work seamlessly together. Unlike traditional systems, smart security provides real-time monitoring and data, which can be accessed and controlled remotely through a smartphone app or a web interface.
Hey! home security’s product catalogue includes video doorbells, cameras, sensors and a range of smart home devices, such as plugs and lightbulbs. It offers security kits, which can be expanded with the addition of other Hey! products, allowing homeowners to tailor their systems to meet requirements.
Hey! delivers a fully customisable solution to security. Its products are designed for DIY installation, are high quality and can be easily integrated with any existing smart home system or appliances. The systems use two-factor authentication, and Hey! employs virtual private networks, or VPNs, to ensure the encrypted transfer of your data, reinforcing its commitment to user security.
Hey! security systems are all self-monitored, with no professional monitoring offered. There are also no ongoing monthly subscription fees, although there is a fee if you wish to use the cloud to store your recordings. The current rate is from £3.49 a month.
After a thorough examination, our specialists have determined that while Hey!’s standalone security products perform well and offer good value for money, some of the pre-assembled home security kits fall short of delivering a comprehensive security solution as they lack key components, such as sensors or indoor cameras.
How we test smart home security systems
Our Independent Advisor experts have researched and tested each home security system in order to provide fair, impartial and accurate recommendations. We compare products, features, quality and cost alongside what others in the industry say and how customers have also reviewed their experiences.
Our reviews are determined by the following categories:
Upfront and contract pricing
Packages available
Features and functionality
Usability
Customer experience
We examine 18 elements within these categories, including:
Monitoring services and contract types
Data backup and storage
Warranties
Flexibility/customisation in bundles
Quality (image, sound, product)
Installation
All of our home security articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, to give consumers the knowledge they need to make an informed, up-to-date and confident decision.
How does smart home surveillance work?
A smart home security system fundamentally changes the dynamics of home protection from a defensive position to an active, fully connected, and responsive one. Traditional systems primarily rely on an alarm being triggered when sensors detect an intrusion, before alerting a professional monitoring service or the homeowner. In contrast, smart security systems provide homeowners with direct, real-time control and visibility into their homes’ safety. Homeowners can arm or disarm their system, lock or unlock doors, and even monitor live video feeds from security cameras through a mobile app or a web portal, no matter where they are in the world.
Smart security systems can often be integrated with other smart home devices, meaning that lights turn on when motion is detected, or smart locks automatically lock when the system is armed, for example. This level of automation is not typically found in traditional security systems.
Many systems are designed for easy DIY installation and can be expanded or reconfigured. This makes them more flexible than traditional systems, which often require professional installation and are less adaptable to changing needs.
Hey! home security overview
Equipment cost: From £21.99 for a motion sensor to £299.99 for the Deluxe Smart Home Kit II
Monthly fee: N/A
Power outage backup: Battery backup for floodlight camera
Mobile phone backup: Yes, using the cloud (starts from only £3.49/month) or a micro SD card
Live streaming: Yes
Push alerts: Yes, through the Hey! app
Remotely arm/disarm system: Yes, via the app
Voice assistants: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri
Apps for: iOS and Android
Pros and cons
Pros:
Easy DIY installation
User-friendly app
Router connectivity avoids the need for a dedicated hub
Stores footage to the cloud from £3.49/month, or free on an SD card
Cameras are compatible with Google Chromecast and Amazon Echo Show
Cons:
App not regularly updated
False alarms have been reported
Some packages lack key security items, such as sensors and internal cameras
How does Hey! compare with its competitors?
Hey!’s home security options are some of the cheapest we’ve found, especially considering there are no installation fees or ongoing subscriptions. Ring and Abode systems fall in similar price bands and also offer DIY installations and self-monitoring options.
Hey! markets itself as a one-stop-shop for smart home devices, and all its products work together, including its Gaming Light and Energy Management packages. Homeowners can tailor their security and smart home devices, creating an interconnected, automated home.
Key feature
ADT
SimpliSafe
Ring
Hey!
Minimum equipment cost (without installation)
£199
£249.96
£219.99
£129.99
Starting monthly fee
£35.99 (36 months minimum)
From £15.90
£3.49 (optional)
£3.49 for optional cloud storage
Power outage backup
Checked daily by ADT
24-hour backup battery
24-hour battery backup
Battery backup on floodlight camera and long battery charge specified on some items
Mobile phone backup
Cloud storage
4G data backup
Yes, cloud storage with subscription
Cloud storage or SD card
Live streaming
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Push alerts
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Remotely arm/disarm system
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
How much does Hey! home security cost?
Hey! has a range of packages from around £120 to £300, all designed to offer comprehensive security systems. However, individual devices can be purchased separately and added to your system, creating a customised solution to home security. However, avoiding the preset kits and choosing a mix of devices more attuned to your needs might be more cost effective if you need numerous supplementary devices.
Package name
Equipment
Cost
Security Kit
1x Video doorbell
1x Motion sensor
2x Contact sensor
£129.99
Surveillance Kit
1x Video doorbell
1x External camera
£149.99
Ultra Surveillance Kit
1x Video doorbell
1x External camera
1x Floodlight camera
£249.99
Deluxe Smart Home Kit II
1x Video doorbell
1x Floodlight camera
1x Motion sensor
1x Contact sensor
2x Smart lightbulb
1x Smart power strip
2x Smart plug
1x Smart dome lamp
£299.99
Equipment overview
All Hey! products include the necessary installation fittings, which are typically sticky pads or magnetic brackets, and all connect via wifi directly to your router, eliminating the need for a hub and any associated wiring.
Video doorbell
Hey!’s video doorbell is waterproof, offers full motion detection across 120 degrees, automatic night vision, and two-way audio. The batteries last four months per charge, and it can send HD recordings to your app.
External camera
The Hey! external camera is equipped with two-way communication, configurable motion detection up to 12 metres, night vision, and an IP65 waterproof rating. After charging, the batteries last for up to four months.
Floodlight camera
Hey!’s dimmable, IP65-rated floodlight and camera combo features 120 degrees field of vision, a 12-metre motion detection range, night vision and two-way audio communication. It is one of the few products that need to be wired into your home’s electrical supply. However, the instructions are comprehensive, making the task simple for anyone with basic DIY skills.
Motion sensor
Incorporating a helpful nightlight, the motion sensor can be paired with Amazon Alexa for voice commands. It also features a 10-metre range and a side detection angle of 120 degrees. Unfortunately, the sensor cannot be adjusted for pet detection, and several pet-owning customers have reported false alarms.
Smart light bulbs
These bulbs are designed to integrate seamlessly with Google Home and Amazon Alexa platforms and areoffered in various styles, such as spotlights, candles, and bulbs with colour-changing and dimming capabilities.
What do customers say?
With over 230 customer reviews Trustpilot awards Hey! 4.1 stars out of five. Four- and five-star reviews make up 81 per cent of the ratings, while 12 per cent are one- and two-star reviews.
Many of Hey!’s Trustpilot reviews relate to its smart products, rather than specifically commenting on the security devices. However, in general, customers appear satisfied with the level of support and quality of the products.
Most of the negative reviews receive a reply from the Hey! customer service team within a day or two, demonstrating that they are actively seeking to redress any issues.
“Ordered a camera and a doorbell recently due to moving into my first home and wanting a bit of safety! Cameras brilliant, door bells brilliant. Great customer service!”
“I bought the Hey! doorbell camera, it connected to the mini hub but lost signal when on the front door, got a router installed and can’t get it to connect. I have not been able to use it and have had it for nearly three weeks.”
“Recently ordered two smart bulbs and a home security kit from Hey!
The bulbs I have found to be very good and offer fantastic value for money, I’ve had cheap and cheerful offerings from Amazon previously and while they have done the job, I have found these to be much brighter and better quality. Setting them up was very simple and controlling them via the included app is also very easy. I will be purchasing more of these for other rooms in my home.
The home security kit consisted of an external camera and video doorbell. The external camera is fantastic quality, it’s also very easy to set up and mount. It was mounted in my garden within minutes, it has captured many events since set-up and the battery still remains at 100 per cent so it must be running off of magic. Bravo!
The video doorbell was also very simple to set-up and integrated into the app very well, it came with screws and mounting plate so was again mounted and connected to my home wifi within minutes. Since mounting this I have had about three visitors to my house use it, it has however worked flawlessly each time. Due to it being Alexa compatible, I receive a notification and a verbal announcement from all my devices that someone is at the door as well as being able to see a video (and a saved snapshot) of who it is.
Would highly recommend these products to anyone. Really chuffed with them. Thanks Hey!”
The Hey! app, compatible with Android and iOS devices, enables you to manage your security remotely and any additional Hey! smart devices you incorporate into the system.
Initially, the app takes a little getting used to as the screen is quite busy, but navigating is straightforward once familiar with the interface. You can tailor the configuration by either rooms or devices, and establishing automated processes allows for a comprehensive smart home ecosystem. For example, a motion sensor can be programmed to activate a light upon detecting motion, serving as a deterrent or a means of preventing stumbles in dimly lit hallways.
The Hey! app allows you to arm/disarm your system, set facial recognition and design triggered automations to run without your input.
Best Hey! home security packages
Our experts have reviewed three Hey! home security packages and analysed their ease of installation, value for money and performance.
Deluxe Smart Home Kit II: Best overall package
Hey!’s Deluxe Smart Home Kit II saves £122 compared with buying the components individually. (Hey!)
What you get:
x1 Video doorbell
x1 Floodlight camera
x1 Motion sensor
x1 Contact sensor
x2 Smart light bulbs
x1 Smart power strip
x2 Smart plug
x1 Smart dome lamp
Upfront cost: £299.99
The Deluxe Smart Home Kit offers an impressive suite of 10 devices aimed at catering to your security needs, while simultaneously building on your smart home capabilities with additional intelligent devices. However, the addition of an internal camera and at least one more contact sensor would provide a more comprehensive package.
The kit includes key security components, such as a video doorbell, cameras, and sensors, but also included are smart light bulbs and plugs, allowing you to design a fully-connected smart home. Controlled via the app, you can pre-programme lights and the TV to switch on if the motion detector is triggered, creating the illusion of an occupied home.
The rapid set-up process is a big plus, with the only exception being the floodlight, which requires a bit more time and hard-wired installation. Connecting to the wifi router is straightforward with the simple and clear instructions provided.
The video quality is crisp and clear, even in nighttime conditions. Despite experiencing one false alarm thanks to a researcher’s cat, the overall results impressed us. In terms of value for money, considering the number, quality of devices, and ease of installation, we believe this package is worth the investment.
Ultra Surveillance Kit: Best for rural properties
The Ultra Surveillance Kit provides what you need to secure the exterior of a property. (Hey!)
What you get:
1x Video doorbell
1x External camera
1x Floodlight camera
Upfront cost: £249.99
Hey! have designed the Ultra Surveillance Kit to focus on providing protection to properties with outbuildings or large gardens.
The package includes three cameras, each equipped with automatic night vision capabilities. They can cover a range of up to 12 metres and have a field of view of 120 degrees. They also deliver real-time alert notifications to your mobile device through the app and enable live footage streaming. This feature allows you to monitor the situation accurately and respond accordingly.
Depending on the layout of your property and existing security measures, you might find it helpful to add door and window sensors to this package, which would increase the cost. If that’s the case, it’s worth considering whether purchasing the Deluxe Smart Home Kit II could provide a more comprehensive solution.
Hey! Security Kit: Best budget option
Hey!’s Security Kit is ideal for small flats and apartments with just one or two points of entry. (Hey!)
What you get:
1x Video doorbell
1x Motion sensor
2x Contact sensor
Upfront cost: £129.99
If you’re in search of a budget-friendly, simple-to-install security solution or reside in an apartment with fewer entry points, the Hey! Security Kit is a compelling option to consider.
The Hey! Security Kit is among the most affordable home security packages. Despite its modest size of just four items, its potential for expansion is substantial due to Hey!’s device compatibility, although adding more items will entail extra costs.
The kit features a video doorbell equipped with a wide-angle lens covering 120 degrees and a motion detection feature, promptly alerting you to anyone nearing your property. The contact sensors, which can be installed on a back door or window, and the motion sensor, ideal for a central hallway, further contribute to its effectiveness.
Independent Advisor’s verdict
Hey!’s home security systems undoubtedly offer reliable and effective solutions with well-constructed products. These systems are user-friendly, easy to install, and the ability to expand the basic kits further adds to their appeal. However, it is the opinion of our experts that Hey!’s kits don’t provide a complete system for most homeowners and require additional contact sensors or internal cameras to establish a comprehensive home security system.
Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and home security cameras are both designed to capture video footage for surveillance purposes, but they differ in terms of their operation, accessibility, and storage.
CCTV operates on an analogue system, sending signals to a designated set of monitors or recording devices through a direct cable or wireless connection. However, this system doesn’t transmit data over the internet. The footage from a CCTV system is typically monitored and stored locally, which means the video feed isn’t generally accessible remotely. This kind of system is commonly used in larger environments, such as shops, public spaces, or business premises, where ongoing monitoring and recording are essential.
Home security cameras, also known as Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, are often digital and can transmit footage over the internet. These cameras offer the advantage of remote viewing, allowing homeowners to access their video feed from anywhere through a secure web connection. Regarding storage, footage can be saved directly to local storage devices, such as an SD card, a network video recorder, or cloud storage, depending on the camera’s specifications.
Home security cameras often come equipped with extra features like motion detection, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and compatibility with smart home systems. These features make them a more versatile choice for home security.
The best security camera depends on your specific needs, budget, and the area you aim to monitor. When shopping for one, there are several important features and factors you should keep in mind, and it’s recommended to compare different models and read reviews before making a purchase.
Indoor vs outdoor: Determine if the camera will be used indoors or outdoors, as outdoor cameras need to be weather-resistant (rated at least IP65)
Resolution: Look for high-definition cameras for clearer videos. Many modern security cameras offer full 1080p HD or even 4K resolution
Field of view: The field of view of a camera determines how much space the camera will cover. A wider field of view will capture a larger area
Night vision: Considering many security incidents can happen after dark, night vision is a crucial feature for both indoor and outdoor cameras
Two-way audio: Two-way audio allows you to speak to anyone in the camera’s field of view, which can be particularly useful in situations from accepting packages to communicating with unexpected visitors
Motion detection: This feature alerts you to any movement within the camera’s range. Some advanced cameras have smart detection capabilities to differentiate between people, animals, and vehicles
Storage: Assess if the camera offers local storage on an SD card or cloud storage. While cloud storage often comes with a fee, it provides the convenience of accessing footage from anywhere
Smart home integration: Many modern security cameras can integrate with smart home systems like Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing for increased convenience and functionality
The decision between wireless and wired CCTV systems often comes down to the constraints of your situation.
Wireless cameras have the advantage of easier installation, as there are no cables to run, making them a good choice for renters or people who prefer a less permanent set-up. They also offer more flexibility in terms of camera placement. However, they rely on a solid wifi connection to function correctly, which can be an issue in areas with limited internet service. There can also be concerns about the security of a wireless feed, although modern systems usually have strong encryption.
Wired CCTV systems tend to be more reliable since they don’t depend on wifi. They can support larger systems with more cameras and don’t have to deal with interference from other wireless devices. However, they can be more complex and costly to install, especially in large properties, and they don’t offer as much flexibility if you want to move the cameras around.
Regarding video quality, both systems can deliver high-quality footage, although this mainly depends on the specific camera used.
