Hey! home security review: Packages compared

With over 230 customer reviews Trustpilot awards Hey! 4.1 stars out of five. Four- and five-star reviews make up 81 per cent of the ratings, while 12 per cent are one- and two-star reviews.

Many of Hey!’s Trustpilot reviews relate to its smart products, rather than specifically commenting on the security devices. However, in general, customers appear satisfied with the level of support and quality of the products.

Most of the negative reviews receive a reply from the Hey! customer service team within a day or two, demonstrating that they are actively seeking to redress any issues.

“Ordered a camera and a doorbell recently due to moving into my first home and wanting a bit of safety! Cameras brilliant, door bells brilliant. Great customer service!”

Aimee Claire Hayward, via Trustpilot

“I bought the Hey! doorbell camera, it connected to the mini hub but lost signal when on the front door, got a router installed and can’t get it to connect. I have not been able to use it and have had it for nearly three weeks.”

Susan, via Trustpilot

“Recently ordered two smart bulbs and a home security kit from Hey!

The bulbs I have found to be very good and offer fantastic value for money, I’ve had cheap and cheerful offerings from Amazon previously and while they have done the job, I have found these to be much brighter and better quality. Setting them up was very simple and controlling them via the included app is also very easy. I will be purchasing more of these for other rooms in my home.

The home security kit consisted of an external camera and video doorbell. The external camera is fantastic quality, it’s also very easy to set up and mount. It was mounted in my garden within minutes, it has captured many events since set-up and the battery still remains at 100 per cent so it must be running off of magic. Bravo!

The video doorbell was also very simple to set-up and integrated into the app very well, it came with screws and mounting plate so was again mounted and connected to my home wifi within minutes. Since mounting this I have had about three visitors to my house use it, it has however worked flawlessly each time. Due to it being Alexa compatible, I receive a notification and a verbal announcement from all my devices that someone is at the door as well as being able to see a video (and a saved snapshot) of who it is.

Would highly recommend these products to anyone. Really chuffed with them. Thanks Hey!”